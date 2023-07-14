Home
Trending ETFs
USCF Sustainable Battery Metals Strategy Fund

ETF

ZSB

USCF Sustainable Battery Metals Strategy Fund

ZSB | ETF

$23.81

$2.2 M

0.00%

0.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

-5.9%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

72.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.8
$21.17
$26.64

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

USCF Sustainable Battery Metals Strategy Fund

ZSB | ETF

$23.81

$2.2 M

0.00%

0.79%

ZSB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USCF Sustainable Battery Metals Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    USCF ADVISERS, LLC
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in metals derivative instruments (“Metals Derivatives”) and, to a lesser extent in the equity securities of companies (“Metals Equities” and, together with Metals Derivatives, “Metals Investments”) that are economically tied to the metals that are necessary for “Electrification,” which is described below. The Adviser believes that demand for certain metals will increase as the global economy undergoes a process known as Electrification. During Electrification, energy derived from sustainable sources such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric power will gradually replace energy generated by fossil fuels. The infrastructure needed to produce and store that energy as electricity in batteries (“Battery and Electrification Infrastructure”) will require substantial amounts of certain metals. As a result, Electrification may lead to rising prices for these metals over time.

As an important component of the Fund’s sustainable strategy, the Fund also seeks to achieve a “net-zero” carbon footprint by purchasing carbon offset investments (“Carbon Offset Investments”) in an amount equal to the estimated aggregate carbon emissions of the Fund’s holdings. The Fund’s goal of achieving a net-zero carbon footprint is treated by the Fund as equal to its investment objective to achieve total return.

Specifically, the Fund’s holdings will consist of instruments tied to industrial metals, precious metals, and rare earth metals (the “Metals” and each, a “Metal”) that are used in batteries, battery charging infrastructure, and sustainable energy generation and storage infrastructure. The Fund’s Metals Investments will initially include metals such as cobalt, copper, iron ore, lithium, nickel, and other metals currently used in Battery and Electrification Infrastructure. Specific metals may be added or removed as eligible metals when changes occur in the evolution of battery and electrification metals technology, and when exposure to these metals can be obtained. The Metals Derivatives in which the Fund will invest are futures and swaps and, to a lesser extent, options and forwards. The Metals Equities in which the Fund will invest are the common stock of companies located in both the United States and in foreign countries, including in emerging markets, which are economically tied to the Metals because they derive a substantial portion of their revenue from the mining, processing, production, refining, recycling, and other related activities of such Metals.

The Adviser uses a proprietary multi-factor quantitative methodology to select the Metals Investments. The propriety methodology considers the use of a specific Metal in Battery and Electrification Infrastructure, the other uses of such Metal, and each Metal’s environmental impact, and attempts to provide exposure to the Metals used in Battery and Electrification Infrastructure in amounts that generally correspond to each Metal’s relative demand in connection with such use, meaning that the Fund will invest more heavily in those Metals whose price is expected to be more closely aligned with that Metal’s increased demand for use in Battery and Electrification Infrastructure. Because Metals Derivatives have the highest correlation to the prices of such Metals, the methodology selects Metals Derivatives when suitable derivatives are available. Suitable derivatives include exchange-traded and over-the-counter futures and swaps contracts on the Metals. If these contracts are traded on an exchange, liquidity relative to the Fund’s size and trading needs is also considered in determining if a Metals Derivative is suitable. Futures traded on U.S. or international exchanges with sufficient liquidity are prioritized. Swaps are used for any Metal that does not have a futures contract with sufficient liquidity. The Fund may also use options and forwards to supplement its futures and swaps positions or if adequate futures and swaps are not available. To the extent suitable Metals Derivatives are not available to provide exposure to a Metal that is used in Battery and Electrification Infrastructure, the Adviser’s methodology selects companies that are economically tied to the mining, processing, production, refining, recycling, and other related activities of that Metal or a group of Metals. In order to initially include a company for selection within the methodology, the Adviser considers a company to be “economically tied” if it generates at least 50% of its revenues from these activities or has projects that have the potential for the company to generate at least 50% of its revenues from these activities when developed. Once a company is selected for inclusion in the Fund by meeting the above criteria, it must continue to generate at least 25% of its revenues from these activities or have projects with the potential for the company to generate at least 25% of its revenues from these activities when developed, in order to remain in the Fund. The Fund may not have exposure to every Metal used in Battery and Electrification Infrastructure because there may not be a suitable derivate or equity security tied to each Metal. The Adviser’s propriety methodology will also exclude Metals that have only a de minimis connection to Battery and Electrification Infrastructure. The Adviser will assess each Metal Investment’s inclusion in the methodology on an annual basis.

After all the Metals Investments have been selected, the Adviser estimates the carbon emissions associated with each of the Metals Derivatives and each of the Metals Equities chosen by the methodology. The Adviser relies on data published by governmental or multi-national organizations, scientific studies, investment bank/financial service companies, and internationally recognized ESG research firms to make such estimates. The Adviser then calculates the aggregate carbon emissions from all Metals Investments in the portfolio and the Fund purchases Carbon Offset Investments in the form of carbon credit futures contracts in an amount equal to the net emissions. The resulting portfolio will exhibit an approximate, net-zero carbon footprint. Carbon emissions estimates will be updated annually.

The Fund’s investments are not restricted in terms of geography. As such, the Fund may invest in both U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including companies located in emerging markets, and in instruments denominated in both U.S. dollars and foreign currencies. There is no limit to the percentage of the Fund’s equity investments that may be invested in emerging markets investments. In fact, a large percentage of the Fund’s investments in equity securities will be issued by Chinese companies because China is the country with the largest universe of companies that derive their revenues from Metals that are used in Battery and Electrification Infrastructure. The Fund will invest in Metals Equities with a minimum capitalization of $100 million at the time of initial investment. Because many of the companies that issue Metals Equities are smaller companies, it is expected that the Fund will invest in companies that would generally be classified as small- or mid-cap based on how such terms are defined by widely used indices.

Although the Fund may invest in Metals Derivatives directly, the Fund invests in Metals Derivatives primarily through a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund incorporated in the Cayman Islands, USCF Cayman Commodity 5 (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is advised by the Adviser and has the same investment objective as the Fund. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in the Subsidiary.

The portion of the Fund’s assets that are not invested in Metals Investments or Carbon Offset Investments, will be primarily invested, directly or indirectly through the Subsidiary, in cash, cash equivalents, money market funds, or short maturity fixed-income investments or a combination thereof. The primary purpose of such investments will be to meet coverage and collateral requirements associated with the Fund’s Metals Derivatives.

The Fund is “non-diversified” within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

Read More

ZSB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ZSB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.9% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ZSB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ZSB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ZSB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZSB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ZSB Category Low Category High ZSB % Rank
Net Assets 2.2 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 56 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 72.93% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bill 21.34%
  2. United States Treasury Bill 21.26%
  3. United States Treasury Bill 13.58%
  4. United States Treasury Bill 6.36%
  5. SGL Carbon SE 3.08%
  6. Resonac Holdings Corp 2.05%
  7. United States Treasury Bill 1.69%
  8. Nippon Carbon Co Ltd 1.46%
  9. CARBON EMISSIONS 1.07%
  10. Wacker Chemie AG 1.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ZSB % Rank
Bonds 		64.23% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		22.31% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		20.52% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-7.06% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ZSB % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ZSB % Rank
Non US 		19.43% N/A N/A N/A
US 		2.88% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ZSB % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-7.06% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ZSB % Rank
US 		64.23% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

ZSB - Expenses

Operational Fees

ZSB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

ZSB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

ZSB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

ZSB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZSB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ZSB Category Low Category High ZSB % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ZSB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ZSB Category Low Category High ZSB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ZSB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

ZSB - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

