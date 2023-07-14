The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in metals derivative instruments (“Metals Derivatives”) and, to a lesser extent in the equity securities of companies (“Metals Equities” and, together with Metals Derivatives, “Metals Investments”) that are economically tied to the metals that are necessary for “Electrification,” which is described below. The Adviser believes that demand for certain metals will increase as the global economy undergoes a process known as Electrification. During Electrification, energy derived from sustainable sources such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric power will gradually replace energy generated by fossil fuels. The infrastructure needed to produce and store that energy as electricity in batteries (“Battery and Electrification Infrastructure”) will require substantial amounts of certain metals. As a result, Electrification may lead to rising prices for these metals over time.

As an important component of the Fund’s sustainable strategy, the Fund also seeks to achieve a “net-zero” carbon footprint by purchasing carbon offset investments (“Carbon Offset Investments”) in an amount equal to the estimated aggregate carbon emissions of the Fund’s holdings. The Fund’s goal of achieving a net-zero carbon footprint is treated by the Fund as equal to its investment objective to achieve total return.

Specifically, the Fund’s holdings will consist of instruments tied to industrial metals, precious metals, and rare earth metals (the “Metals” and each, a “Metal”) that are used in batteries, battery charging infrastructure, and sustainable energy generation and storage infrastructure. The Fund’s Metals Investments will initially include metals such as cobalt, copper, iron ore, lithium, nickel, and other metals currently used in Battery and Electrification Infrastructure. Specific metals may be added or removed as eligible metals when changes occur in the evolution of battery and electrification metals technology, and when exposure to these metals can be obtained. The Metals Derivatives in which the Fund will invest are futures and swaps and, to a lesser extent, options and forwards. The Metals Equities in which the Fund will invest are the common stock of companies located in both the United States and in foreign countries, including in emerging markets, which are economically tied to the Metals because they derive a substantial portion of their revenue from the mining, processing, production, refining, recycling, and other related activities of such Metals.

The Adviser uses a proprietary multi-factor quantitative methodology to select the Metals Investments. The propriety methodology considers the use of a specific Metal in Battery and Electrification Infrastructure, the other uses of such Metal, and each Metal’s environmental impact, and attempts to provide exposure to the Metals used in Battery and Electrification Infrastructure in amounts that generally correspond to each Metal’s relative demand in connection with such use, meaning that the Fund will invest more heavily in those Metals whose price is expected to be more closely aligned with that Metal’s increased demand for use in Battery and Electrification Infrastructure. Because Metals Derivatives have the highest correlation to the prices of such Metals, the methodology selects Metals Derivatives when suitable derivatives are available. Suitable derivatives include exchange-traded and over-the-counter futures and swaps contracts on the Metals. If these contracts are traded on an exchange, liquidity relative to the Fund’s size and trading needs is also considered in determining if a Metals Derivative is suitable. Futures traded on U.S. or international exchanges with sufficient liquidity are prioritized. Swaps are used for any Metal that does not have a futures contract with sufficient liquidity. The Fund may also use options and forwards to supplement its futures and swaps positions or if adequate futures and swaps are not available. To the extent suitable Metals Derivatives are not available to provide exposure to a Metal that is used in Battery and Electrification Infrastructure, the Adviser’s methodology selects companies that are economically tied to the mining, processing, production, refining, recycling, and other related activities of that Metal or a group of Metals. In order to initially include a company for selection within the methodology, the Adviser considers a company to be “economically tied” if it generates at least 50% of its revenues from these activities or has projects that have the potential for the company to generate at least 50% of its revenues from these activities when developed. Once a company is selected for inclusion in the Fund by meeting the above criteria, it must continue to generate at least 25% of its revenues from these activities or have projects with the potential for the company to generate at least 25% of its revenues from these activities when developed, in order to remain in the Fund. The Fund may not have exposure to every Metal used in Battery and Electrification Infrastructure because there may not be a suitable derivate or equity security tied to each Metal. The Adviser’s propriety methodology will also exclude Metals that have only a de minimis connection to Battery and Electrification Infrastructure. The Adviser will assess each Metal Investment’s inclusion in the methodology on an annual basis.

After all the Metals Investments have been selected, the Adviser estimates the carbon emissions associated with each of the Metals Derivatives and each of the Metals Equities chosen by the methodology. The Adviser relies on data published by governmental or multi-national organizations, scientific studies, investment bank/financial service companies, and internationally recognized ESG research firms to make such estimates. The Adviser then calculates the aggregate carbon emissions from all Metals Investments in the portfolio and the Fund purchases Carbon Offset Investments in the form of carbon credit futures contracts in an amount equal to the net emissions. The resulting portfolio will exhibit an approximate, net-zero carbon footprint. Carbon emissions estimates will be updated annually.

The Fund’s investments are not restricted in terms of geography. As such, the Fund may invest in both U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including companies located in emerging markets, and in instruments denominated in both U.S. dollars and foreign currencies. There is no limit to the percentage of the Fund’s equity investments that may be invested in emerging markets investments. In fact, a large percentage of the Fund’s investments in equity securities will be issued by Chinese companies because China is the country with the largest universe of companies that derive their revenues from Metals that are used in Battery and Electrification Infrastructure. The Fund will invest in Metals Equities with a minimum capitalization of $100 million at the time of initial investment. Because many of the companies that issue Metals Equities are smaller companies, it is expected that the Fund will invest in companies that would generally be classified as small- or mid-cap based on how such terms are defined by widely used indices.

Although the Fund may invest in Metals Derivatives directly, the Fund invests in Metals Derivatives primarily through a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund incorporated in the Cayman Islands, USCF Cayman Commodity 5 (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is advised by the Adviser and has the same investment objective as the Fund. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in the Subsidiary.

The portion of the Fund’s assets that are not invested in Metals Investments or Carbon Offset Investments, will be primarily invested, directly or indirectly through the Subsidiary, in cash, cash equivalents, money market funds, or short maturity fixed-income investments or a combination thereof. The primary purpose of such investments will be to meet coverage and collateral requirements associated with the Fund’s Metals Derivatives.

The Fund is “non-diversified” within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).