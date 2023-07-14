Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$362 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.9
$11.25
$13.64

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 90.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

YYY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -13.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 12.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Amplify High Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Amplify ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Jun 12, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    25250000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dustin Lewellyn

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of the Index. Because the Index is comprised of securities issued by other investment companies (as opposed to operating companies), the Fund operates in a manner that is commonly referred to as a “fund of funds,” meaning that it invests its assets in shares of funds that are included in the Index. The Index seeks to measure the performance of the top 45 U.S. exchange-listed closed-end funds (the “Underlying Funds”), as selected and ranked according to factors employed by the Index methodology that are designed to result in a portfolio that produces high current income (the “Methodology”).

The Index universe is not limited by the types of securities or other instruments in which an Underlying Fund may invest, nor the investment strategy an Underlying Fund may employ. Thus, the Underlying Funds may invest in a variety of securities including, but not limited to, equity securities (both dividend and non-dividend paying), foreign securities (including depositary receipts), taxable investment grade fixed income securities, investment grade municipal securities, taxable high yield fixed income securities and high yield municipal securities (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”), preferred securities, convertible securities, commodities, real-estate related securities, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and derivatives. The Underlying Funds may employ different investment strategies including, but not limited to, dividend strategies, global and international strategies, covered call option strategies, balanced strategies, limited duration strategies, tax and risk-managed strategies, sector strategies, real estate, energy, utility, commodity, natural resources and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Constituent securities of the Index are selected from all closed-end funds which are organized in the United States and whose shares are listed and trade on a U.S. securities exchange. The only type of security issued by an Underlying Fund that will be considered for inclusion in the Index is common stock (or its equivalent). To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must:

· be listed on one of the Nasdaq Stock Market®, the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, or the CBOE Exchange;
· have a market capitalization of at least $500 million; and
· have a six-month average daily traded value of at least $1 million.

Each eligible Index constituent is then ranked and ordered according to the following factors:

· by fund yield (the total income return of a fund, which takes into account all distributions made by a closed-end fund, including return of capital) with funds with larger fund yields ranked more highly;
· by share price premium/discount to net asset value (“NAV”) on the Index rebalancing date with funds with a premium or smaller discount ranked more highly than those with a larger discount; and
· by fund average daily value of shares traded over the six month period prior to the Index rebalancing date, with higher shares traded ranked more highly.

A combined rank score for each eligible Index constituent is then calculated in accordance with the methodology and constituents are ranked from lowest to highest. The top 45 ranked Underlying Funds are then included in the Index. While the Index seeks to have 45 components, that number is a maximum limit and not a fixed target. Index constituents are weighted according to a “modified” linear weighted methodology, meaning that the top-ranked Index constituent will receive the greatest weighting and will be equal to the multiple of the smallest weighting (i.e., in an index with 45 constituents, the top weighted constituent’s weighting will be 45 times that of the weighting of the lowest weighted constituent). The initial Index weights must meet the following restraints: (i) no constituent may exceed 3%; and (ii) no constituent weight may exceed 100% of the ratio between such security’s six-month average daily traded value and $10 million. The Index weight adjustment is conducted that all securities with uncapped final weights share a common difference between their respective final weights and initial weights.

The Index is rebalanced semi-annually in January and July, but may be adjusted more frequently for specific corporate events, as detailed in the Methodology. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy in seeking to achieve its investment objective. The Fund generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the Underlying Funds comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances where it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the Underlying Funds in the Index.

Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

Read More

YYY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YYY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -12.3% 54.0% 87.40%
1 Yr 0.9% -18.1% 40.4% 56.10%
3 Yr 1.9%* -18.3% 16.3% 26.16%
5 Yr 0.2%* -13.2% 10.3% 25.00%
10 Yr 2.4%* -9.5% 4.1% 13.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YYY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -48.5% 15.7% 78.69%
2021 6.8% -10.0% 21.8% 12.13%
2020 -0.3% -5.8% 15.2% 88.44%
2019 4.8% -2.2% 6.5% 7.76%
2018 -2.1% -6.8% 0.3% 53.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YYY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.9% -23.0% 54.0% 97.97%
1 Yr -13.4% -18.1% 40.4% 97.97%
3 Yr 2.1%* -18.3% 16.3% 25.11%
5 Yr 2.1%* -13.2% 10.3% 11.21%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.1% 27.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YYY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -48.5% 15.7% 79.10%
2021 6.8% -10.0% 21.8% 12.13%
2020 -0.3% -5.8% 15.2% 88.44%
2019 4.8% -2.2% 6.5% 7.76%
2018 -2.1% -6.8% 0.3% 69.76%

YYY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

YYY Category Low Category High YYY % Rank
Net Assets 362 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 39.02%
Number of Holdings 46 2 3255 48.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 106 M 349 K 12.1 B 50.41%
Weighting of Top 10 30.70% 22.9% 100.0% 91.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligations Fund 3.71%
  2. Oxford Lane Capital Corp 3.58%
  3. Pimco Dynamic Income Fund 3.35%
  4. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund 3.28%
  5. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust 3.18%
  6. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund 3.16%
  7. PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund 3.15%
  8. Invesco Senior Income Trust 3.07%
  9. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund 3.05%
  10. PIMCO Access Income Fund 3.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High YYY % Rank
Bonds 		76.79% 0.00% 106.59% 13.82%
Stocks 		17.62% 0.00% 238.38% 74.39%
Convertible Bonds 		5.87% 0.00% 8.92% 0.81%
Preferred Stocks 		4.59% 0.00% 6.21% 1.63%
Other 		2.41% -72.87% 73.78% 41.06%
Cash 		-7.29% -65.52% 88.88% 91.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YYY % Rank
Utilities 		22.17% 0.00% 91.12% 0.98%
Technology 		11.84% 0.00% 85.77% 66.83%
Financial Services 		11.84% 0.00% 98.22% 57.56%
Real Estate 		10.56% 0.00% 99.45% 21.46%
Energy 		8.66% 0.00% 60.89% 22.44%
Healthcare 		8.18% 0.00% 38.63% 75.61%
Industrials 		6.68% 0.00% 23.85% 70.73%
Communication Services 		6.30% 0.00% 21.61% 42.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.88% 0.00% 25.83% 62.44%
Consumer Defense 		4.14% 0.00% 37.51% 75.12%
Basic Materials 		3.75% 0.00% 56.73% 51.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YYY % Rank
US 		11.13% -1.19% 235.84% 75.20%
Non US 		6.49% -6.82% 98.11% 44.31%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YYY % Rank
Corporate 		53.86% 0.00% 98.28% 3.25%
Government 		14.94% 0.00% 99.78% 68.70%
Securitized 		11.30% 0.00% 52.99% 9.76%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.83% -72.56% 100.00% 81.30%
Derivative 		7.96% 0.00% 71.81% 19.11%
Municipal 		2.11% 0.00% 19.13% 3.66%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YYY % Rank
US 		48.41% -17.22% 99.80% 16.26%
Non US 		28.38% -2.67% 63.37% 9.76%

YYY - Expenses

Operational Fees

YYY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.72% 0.21% 5.96% 6.64%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 17.48%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 24.54%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

YYY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

YYY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

YYY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 90.00% 0.00% 441.00% 47.00%

YYY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

YYY Category Low Category High YYY % Rank
Dividend Yield 12.14% 0.00% 49.86% 1.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

YYY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

YYY Category Low Category High YYY % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.81% -2.12% 13.72% 6.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

YYY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

YYY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dustin Lewellyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2019

2.66

2.7%

Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.

Ernesto Tong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2019

2.66

2.7%

Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.

Anand Desai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2019

2.66

2.7%

Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.63 13.0

