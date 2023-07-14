Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of the Index. Because the Index is comprised of securities issued by other investment companies (as opposed to operating companies), the Fund operates in a manner that is commonly referred to as a “fund of funds,” meaning that it invests its assets in shares of funds that are included in the Index. The Index seeks to measure the performance of the top 45 U.S. exchange-listed closed-end funds (the “Underlying Funds”), as selected and ranked according to factors employed by the Index methodology that are designed to result in a portfolio that produces high current income (the “Methodology”).
The Index universe is not limited by the types of securities or other instruments in which an Underlying Fund may invest, nor the investment strategy an Underlying Fund may employ. Thus, the Underlying Funds may invest in a variety of securities including, but not limited to, equity securities (both dividend and non-dividend paying), foreign securities (including depositary receipts), taxable investment grade fixed income securities, investment grade municipal securities, taxable high yield fixed income securities and high yield municipal securities (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”), preferred securities, convertible securities, commodities, real-estate related securities, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and derivatives. The Underlying Funds may employ different investment strategies including, but not limited to, dividend strategies, global and international strategies, covered call option strategies, balanced strategies, limited duration strategies, tax and risk-managed strategies, sector strategies, real estate, energy, utility, commodity, natural resources and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
Constituent securities of the Index are selected from all closed-end funds which are organized in the United States and whose shares are listed and trade on a U.S. securities exchange. The only type of security issued by an Underlying Fund that will be considered for inclusion in the Index is common stock (or its equivalent). To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must:
|·
|be listed on one of the Nasdaq Stock Market®, the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, or the CBOE Exchange;
|·
|have a market capitalization of at least $500 million; and
|·
|have a six-month average daily traded value of at least $1 million.
Each eligible Index constituent is then ranked and ordered according to the following factors:
|·
|by fund yield (the total income return of a fund, which takes into account all distributions made by a closed-end fund, including return of capital) with funds with larger fund yields ranked more highly;
|·
|by share price premium/discount to net asset value (“NAV”) on the Index rebalancing date with funds with a premium or smaller discount ranked more highly than those with a larger discount; and
|·
|by fund average daily value of shares traded over the six month period prior to the Index rebalancing date, with higher shares traded ranked more highly.
A combined rank score for each eligible Index constituent is then calculated in accordance with the methodology and constituents are ranked from lowest to highest. The top 45 ranked Underlying Funds are then included in the Index. While the Index seeks to have 45 components, that number is a maximum limit and not a fixed target. Index constituents are weighted according to a “modified” linear weighted methodology, meaning that the top-ranked Index constituent will receive the greatest weighting and will be equal to the multiple of the smallest weighting (i.e., in an index with 45 constituents, the top weighted constituent’s weighting will be 45 times that of the weighting of the lowest weighted constituent). The initial Index weights must meet the following restraints: (i) no constituent may exceed 3%; and (ii) no constituent weight may exceed 100% of the ratio between such security’s six-month average daily traded value and $10 million. The Index weight adjustment is conducted that all securities with uncapped final weights share a common difference between their respective final weights and initial weights.
The Index is rebalanced semi-annually in January and July, but may be adjusted more frequently for specific corporate events, as detailed in the Methodology. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.
The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy in seeking to achieve its investment objective. The Fund generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the Underlying Funds comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances where it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the Underlying Funds in the Index.
Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
|Period
|YYY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-12.3%
|54.0%
|87.40%
|1 Yr
|0.9%
|-18.1%
|40.4%
|56.10%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-18.3%
|16.3%
|26.16%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-13.2%
|10.3%
|25.00%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|13.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|YYY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.8%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|78.69%
|2021
|6.8%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|12.13%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|88.44%
|2019
|4.8%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|7.76%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|53.17%
|Period
|YYY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-13.9%
|-23.0%
|54.0%
|97.97%
|1 Yr
|-13.4%
|-18.1%
|40.4%
|97.97%
|3 Yr
|2.1%*
|-18.3%
|16.3%
|25.11%
|5 Yr
|2.1%*
|-13.2%
|10.3%
|11.21%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|6.1%
|27.61%
* Annualized
|Period
|YYY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.8%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|79.10%
|2021
|6.8%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|12.13%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|88.44%
|2019
|4.8%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|7.76%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|69.76%
|YYY
|Category Low
|Category High
|YYY % Rank
|Net Assets
|362 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|39.02%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|2
|3255
|48.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|106 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|50.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.70%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|91.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YYY % Rank
|Bonds
|76.79%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|13.82%
|Stocks
|17.62%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|74.39%
|Convertible Bonds
|5.87%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|0.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|4.59%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|1.63%
|Other
|2.41%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|41.06%
|Cash
|-7.29%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|91.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YYY % Rank
|Utilities
|22.17%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|0.98%
|Technology
|11.84%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|66.83%
|Financial Services
|11.84%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|57.56%
|Real Estate
|10.56%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|21.46%
|Energy
|8.66%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|22.44%
|Healthcare
|8.18%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|75.61%
|Industrials
|6.68%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|70.73%
|Communication Services
|6.30%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|42.44%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.88%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|62.44%
|Consumer Defense
|4.14%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|75.12%
|Basic Materials
|3.75%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|51.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YYY % Rank
|US
|11.13%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|75.20%
|Non US
|6.49%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|44.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YYY % Rank
|Corporate
|53.86%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|3.25%
|Government
|14.94%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|68.70%
|Securitized
|11.30%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|9.76%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.83%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|81.30%
|Derivative
|7.96%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|19.11%
|Municipal
|2.11%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|3.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YYY % Rank
|US
|48.41%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|16.26%
|Non US
|28.38%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|9.76%
|YYY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.72%
|0.21%
|5.96%
|6.64%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|17.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|24.54%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|N/A
|YYY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|YYY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|YYY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|90.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|47.00%
|YYY
|Category Low
|Category High
|YYY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|12.14%
|0.00%
|49.86%
|1.24%
|YYY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|YYY
|Category Low
|Category High
|YYY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.81%
|-2.12%
|13.72%
|6.10%
|YYY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2014
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2014
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2014
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2014
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2013
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2013
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 02, 2019
2.66
2.7%
Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 02, 2019
2.66
2.7%
Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 02, 2019
2.66
2.7%
Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.63
|13.0
