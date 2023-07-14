Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

Active ETF
YOLO
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$2.78 -0.08 -2.8%
primary theme
Sector Diversified Equity
YOLO (ETF)

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$2.78 -0.08 -2.8%
primary theme
Sector Diversified Equity
YOLO (ETF)

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$2.78 -0.08 -2.8%
primary theme
Sector Diversified Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

YOLO | Active ETF

$2.78

$33.8 M

1.55%

$0.04

1.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

-22.3%

1 yr return

-49.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-35.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$33.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

83.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$2.9
$2.55
$6.02

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

YOLO | Active ETF

$2.78

$33.8 M

1.55%

$0.04

1.02%

YOLO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -46.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -30.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    AdvisorShares
  • Inception Date
    Apr 17, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    13395000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dan Ahrens

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the marijuana and hemp business and in derivatives or other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund primarily invests in (i) exchange-listed equity securities, including common and preferred stock, of mid- and small-capitalization companies, (ii) total return swaps intended to provide exposure to such U.S. and foreign securities, and (iii) an affiliated ETF that invests in such securities in the U.S. market and in total return swaps intended to provide exposure to such securities. The Advisor also may seek investment opportunities through initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and by investing in micro-capitalization companies.

In addition to its investment in securities of companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from the marijuana and hemp business and in derivatives providing exposure to such securities, the Fund may invest in securities of companies that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may have current or future revenues from cannabis-related business or that are registered with the Drug Enforcement Agency (“DEA”) specifically for the purpose of handling marijuana for lawful research and development of cannabis or cannabinoid-related products.

Cannabis securities may be categorized among a wide variety of sectors and industries including agriculture, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, real estate, retail, and finance. The types of companies that may engage in cannabis-related business include companies that conduct medical research, produce drug products, manufacture hemp products, or engage in agricultural activities, real estate activities, or financial services activities. The terms “marijuana” and “cannabis” are used interchangeably. Hemp refers to the industrial/commercial use of the cannabis stalk and seed for textiles, foods, papers, body care products, detergents, plastics and building materials. Cannabinoids are the chemical compounds secreted by cannabis plants. Cannabinoids can also be synthetically produced chemical compounds and used in lawful research and development of prescription drugs or other products utilizing cannabinoids as an active ingredient. The Advisor believes that continued legislative changes and social acceptance of cannabis in its various formats could lead to significant growth in cannabis-related public corporations. Companies involved in cannabis-related business could also benefit from significant merger and acquisition activity as the cannabis market matures. The Fund will not invest directly in or hold ownership in any companies that engage in cannabis-related business unless permitted by national and local laws of the relevant jurisdiction, including U.S. federal and state laws.

The Fund will concentrate at least 25% of its investments in the Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences Industry Group within the Health Care Sector. The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund. On a day-to-day basis, the Fund may hold money market instruments, cash, other cash equivalents, and exchange traded products that invest in these and other highly liquid instruments to collateralize its derivative positions.

The Advisor may use a variety of methods for security selection. As the Fund primarily focuses on certain industries, the Advisor intends to select companies with dominant positions in their respective markets, or those in unique positions for growth and expansion. The Advisor will utilize numerous outside analyst ratings and stock selection rating tools. In addition, the Advisor may invest the Fund’s assets in lesser-known companies that the Advisor believes have a unique opportunity for growth. At times, the Advisor may aim to buy certain out-of-favor stocks believed to be at prices below their future potential value, as measured by the Advisor or outside analysts. The Fund may sell a security when the Advisor believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, or to limit position size within the Fund’s portfolio. In addition, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial organizations that meet capital and other credit requirements or certain other criteria. In connection with its securities lending activities, the Fund may invest in repurchase agreements.

Read More

YOLO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YOLO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -22.3% -40.8% 42.4% 89.19%
1 Yr -49.8% -60.3% 43.3% 94.59%
3 Yr -35.8%* -52.3% 23.4% 91.43%
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.3% 25.2% 67.65%
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.0% 14.0% 41.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YOLO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -72.2% -72.7% 8.2% 97.30%
2021 -10.8% -22.1% 27.0% 77.14%
2020 13.7% -11.4% 49.5% 47.06%
2019 N/A -8.1% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -13.7% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YOLO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -46.5% -46.5% 20.8% 100.00%
1 Yr -65.5% -77.0% 12.8% 86.49%
3 Yr -30.4%* -36.2% 44.2% 96.67%
5 Yr N/A* -21.4% 31.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.3% 21.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YOLO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -72.2% -72.7% 8.2% 97.30%
2021 -10.8% -22.1% 27.0% 77.14%
2020 13.7% -11.4% 49.5% 47.06%
2019 N/A -8.1% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.2% 3.1% N/A

YOLO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

YOLO Category Low Category High YOLO % Rank
Net Assets 33.8 M 4.4 M 31.2 B 78.13%
Number of Holdings 32 21 389 76.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 77.7 M -21.4 M 5.86 B 65.79%
Weighting of Top 10 83.83% 8.9% 100.0% 5.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF 46.14%
  2. Dreyfus Institutional Preferred Government Money Market Fund 12.07%
  3. Village Farms International Inc 7.52%
  4. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc 5.50%
  5. Tilray Brands Inc 5.43%
  6. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 5.22%
  7. High Tide Inc 4.77%
  8. GrowGeneration Corp 3.59%
  9. Organigram Holdings Inc 2.74%
  10. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc 2.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High YOLO % Rank
Stocks 		70.54% 0.00% 100.33% 68.42%
Cash 		29.14% -0.34% 100.00% 10.53%
Other 		0.32% 0.00% 91.95% 34.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.02% 31.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 39.47%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 88.23% 36.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YOLO % Rank
Healthcare 		43.09% 0.00% 90.29% 23.33%
Consumer Defense 		28.35% 0.00% 50.44% 6.67%
Real Estate 		16.54% 0.00% 16.54% 3.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.40% 0.00% 34.19% 43.33%
Technology 		3.76% 0.00% 72.56% 73.33%
Industrials 		1.86% 0.00% 90.47% 80.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 85.14% 60.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 95.51% 46.67%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.10% 46.67%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 16.38% 33.33%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.92% 80.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YOLO % Rank
US 		35.97% 0.00% 85.31% 68.42%
Non US 		34.57% 0.00% 86.64% 39.47%

YOLO - Expenses

Operational Fees

YOLO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.22% 4.04% 35.90%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.25% 1.90% 48.65%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 8.33%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.03% 0.19% 16.67%

Sales Fees

YOLO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

YOLO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

YOLO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 124.00% N/A

YOLO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

YOLO Category Low Category High YOLO % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.55% 0.00% 6.47% 43.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

YOLO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

YOLO Category Low Category High YOLO % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.21% -2.66% 5.19% 51.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

YOLO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

YOLO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dan Ahrens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 17, 2019

3.12

3.1%

Dan Ahrens is a Managing Director and the Chief Operating Officer of AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. He joined the Advisor in 2008. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Ahrens founded Ahrens Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor. Before forming Ahrens Advisors, he was President of the MUTUALS.com Funds. During that time he also was President and Chief Compliance Officer of Mutuals Advisors, Inc. and acted as President, Treasurer and Financial & Operations Officer of an affiliated Broker Dealer firm. He is the author of Investing in Vice (St. Martin’s Press, 2004) and has appeared on numerous financial programs, including CNBC, CNN, ABC News and Bloomberg, to discuss “Vice Stocks.” He has been featured, along with funds under his management, in major national and trade publications including The Economist, New York Times, Financial Times, and The Wall Street Journal. He earned a Bachelor in Business Administration in Finance from Texas Tech University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.75 23.1 8.85 22.93

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×