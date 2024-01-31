The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks current income. The Fund is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it primarily invests its assets in the shares of other ETFs, rather than in securities of individual companies. In addition, from time to time, the Fund may invest directly in the securities and financial instruments in which one or more Underlying YieldMax™ ETF (defined below) invests.

The Fund’s portfolio will be primarily composed of the following seven “YieldMax™ ETFs,” which are all ETFs advised by Tidal Investments LLC (the “Adviser”) and sub-advised by ZEGA Financial, LLC (“ZEGA” or the “Sub-Adviser”). Each of the seven Underlying YieldMax™ ETFs has a primary investment objective to seek current income, and a secondary investment objective to seek exposure to the share price of the common stock (the “Underlying Security”) of a particular operating company (the “Underlying Issuer”), subject to a limit on potential investment gains. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will be nearly fully invested in the seven Underlying YieldMax™ ETFs; provided that for tax purposes, instead of investing in a particular Underlying YieldMax™ ETF, the Fund may invest directly in substantially the same instruments held by that same Underlying YieldMax™ ETF.

The Fund’s name refers to its strategy of gaining exposure to the following seven Underlying Issuers, which together are commonly referred to by media outlets and market analysts as the “Magnificent 7.”

Underlying YieldMax™ ETF (Ticker) Underlying Issuer YieldMax™ AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (APLY) Apple Inc. YieldMax™ AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (AMZY) Amazon.com, Inc. YieldMax™ GOOGL Option Income Strategy ETF (GOOY) Alphabet Inc. YieldMax™ META Option Income Strategy ETF (FBY) Meta Platforms, Inc. YieldMax™ MSFT Option Income Strategy ETF (MSFO) Microsoft Corporation YieldMax™ NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) NVIDIA Corporation YieldMax™ TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) Tesla, Inc.

Why Invest in the Fund?

● The Fund seeks to generate current income, primarily through investments in the foregoing seven Underlying YieldMax™ ETFs.

● Each Underlying YieldMax™ ETF employs a synthetic covered call strategy that seeks to generate income from option premiums and provide indirect exposure to a specific security’s share price returns, with a cap on potential gains.

● The Fund’s portfolio of seven Underlying YieldMax™ ETFs is rebalanced monthly. The Fund is designed to broaden access and simplify ownership for shareholders, providing them with exposure to foregoing seven YieldMax™ ETF investment opportunities in a single Fund.

Due to the investment strategies of the Underlying YieldMax™ ETFs strategy, the Fund’s indirect exposure to gains, if any, of the share price returns of the Underlying Securities is capped. However, the Fund is subject to all potential losses if the shares of the Underlying Securities decrease in value, which may not be offset by income received by the Fund.

The Underlying YieldMax™ ETFs

Each of the Underlying YieldMax™ ETFs uses a synthetic covered call strategy (described below) to seek to provide income and indirect exposure to the share price returns of its Underlying Security, subject to a limit on potential investment gains as a result of the nature of the options strategy it employs. Each Underlying YieldMax™ ETF options contracts provide:

● indirect exposure to the share price returns of its Underlying Security,

● current income from the option premiums, and

● a limit on the Fund’s participation in gains, if any, of the share price returns of its Underlying Security.

An investment in an Underlying YieldMax™ ETF is not an investment in its Underlying Security.

● Each Underlying YieldMax™ ETF’s strategy will cap its potential gains if its Underlying Security’s shares increase in value.

● Each Underlying YieldMax™ ETF’s strategy is subject to all potential losses if its Underlying Security’s shares decrease in value, which may not be offset by income it receives.

● Each Underlying YieldMax™ ETF does not invest directly in its Underlying Security.

● Underlying YieldMax™ ETF shareholders (including the Fund) are not entitled to any Underlying Security dividends.

Underlying YieldMax™ ETFs – Options Contracts

As part of each YieldMax™ ETF’s synthetic covered call strategy, it will purchase and sell call and put option contracts that are based on the value of the price returns of Underlying Security.

● In general, an option contract gives the purchaser of the option contract the right to purchase (for a call option) or sell (for a put option) the underlying asset at a specified price (the “strike price”).

● If exercised, an option contract obligates the seller to deliver shares (for a sold or “short” call) or buy shares (for a sold or “short” put) of the underlying asset at a specified price (the “strike price”).

● Options contracts must be exercised or traded to close within a specified time frame, or they expire.

Each YieldMax™ ETF’s options contracts are based on the value of Underlying Security, which gives it the right or obligation to receive or deliver shares of Underlying Security on the expiration date of the applicable option contract in exchange for the stated strike price, depending on whether the option contract is a call option or a put option, and whether the YieldMax™ ETF purchases or sells the option contract.

Underlying YieldMax™ ETFs - Synthetic Covered Call Strategy

In seeking to achieve its investment objective, each Underlying YieldMax™ ETF implements a “synthetic covered call” strategy using options contrasts.

● A traditional covered call strategy is an investment strategy where an investor (the Fund) sells a call option on an underlying security it owns.

● As part of its synthetic covered call strategy, each Underlying YieldMax™ ETF writes (sells) call option contracts on its Underlying Security to generate income. Since the Underlying YieldMax™ ETF does not directly own Underlying Security, these written call options are sold short (i.e., selling a position it does not currently own). Each Underlying YieldMax™ ETF seeks to capture a portion of Underlying Security’s share price appreciation (generally no more than 15%) in a given month. To do so, the call options written (sold) by each Underlying YieldMax™ ETF will generally have an expiration of one month or less (the “Call Period”) and generally have a strike price that is approximately 0%-15% above the then-current Underlying Security share price.

Each Underlying YieldMax™ ETF’s synthetic covered call strategy consists of the following three elements, each of which is described in greater detail under “Additional Information About the Funds” below:

● Synthetic long exposure to its Underlying Security, which allows the Underlying YieldMax™ ETF to seek to participate in the changes, up or down, in the price of Underlying Security.

● Covered call writing (where Underlying Security call options are sold against the synthetic long portion of the strategy), which allows Underlying YieldMax™ ETF to generate income.

● U.S. Treasuries, which are used for collateral for the options, and which also generate income.

Each Underlying YieldMax™ ETF’s performance will differ from that of its Underlying Security’s share price. The performance differences will depend on, among other things, the price of its Underlying Security, changes in the price of the Underlying Security options contracts that Underlying YieldMax™ ETF has purchased and sold, and changes in the value of the U.S. Treasuries.

Synthetic Covered Call Strategy – Tax Loss Harvesting

If a specific Underlying YieldMax™ ETF has recently incurred substantial losses, the Fund may choose to redeem (or otherwise exit) its investment in that particular ETF in order to seek to capitalize on tax loss harvesting (a strategy that seeks to minimize the Fund’s capital gains). In that case, the Adviser will use the proceeds from such redemption and invest them in the same synthetic covered call strategy (described above) on the same Underlying Security as that of the redeemed Underlying YieldMax™ ETF. This approach aims to achieve returns akin to those of the redeemed Underlying YieldMax™ ETF in which the Fund was invested. The synthetic covered call strategy will be employed for a minimum of 31 days to adhere to applicable tax rules.

See “Additional Information About the Funds” below for a more detailed description of the synthetic covered call strategy (which is used by both the Underlying YieldMax™ ETFs and, in the circumstances noted above, the Fund).

Portfolio Construction

The Fund’s portfolio will generally be equally weighted in each of the seven Underlying YieldMax™ ETFs. The Adviser will reallocate the Fund’s portfolio on a monthly basis so that each of the seven Underlying YieldMax™ ETFs is equally weighted in the Fund’s portfolio, excluding any Underlying YieldMax™ ETF for which the tax loss harvesting strategy is currently being used.

The Adviser will endeavor to optimize tax losses by implementing the synthetic call strategy as described above. This approach will lead to deviations from an equal allocation for the specific Underlying YieldMax™ ETFs subject to tax harvesting.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act.

None of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates makes any representation to you as to the performance of any Underlying Security.

THE FUND, TRUST, ADVISER, AND SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH ANY UNDERLYING ISSUER.