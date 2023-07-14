Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in dividend-paying stocks or other instruments with similar economic characteristics that offer the potential for income growth and capital appreciation over time and that meet its financial and environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria. The fund may also invest in companies that the subadviser believes are making substantial progress toward becoming a leader in ESG policies.

Determination of whether a company meets the fund’s ESG standards is based on the subadviser’s proprietary research approach. The subadviser will exercise judgment to determine ESG best practices based on its over thirty-year history managing ESG investment strategies through an established proprietary process. The subadviser utilizes a fundamental, bottom-up research approach that emphasizes company analysis, management and stock selection. The subadviser’s propriety research and analysis generally incorporates information and data obtained from a variety of third-party research providers as supplementary to the subadviser’s own proprietary research and analysis. The subadviser has the right to change the third-party service providers that support this process at any time.

In addition, certain types of companies are excluded from the investment universe. Companies in the tobacco and coal industries are excluded, and companies earning a significant portion of their revenue (in general, approximately 10-15% or more) from controversial arms (e.g., nuclear, chemical and biological weapons; cluster munitions and anti-personnel landmines) or gambling are also excluded. The subadviser may modify this list of prohibited investments, including revenue thresholds or any particular exclusion, at any time, without shareholder approval or notice.

The ESG evaluation is integrated into a thorough assessment of investment worthiness based on financial criteria as well as ESG considerations including innovative workplace policies, employee benefits and programs; environmental management system strength, eco-efficiency, and life-cycle analysis; community involvement, strategic philanthropy, and reputation management; and strong corporate governance and independence of the board. The ESG analysis is conducted by the subadviser’s sector analysts on a sector-specific basis, and a proprietary ESG rating is assigned to each company. The weightings of the E, S and G factors are determined by the subadviser for each respective sector and sub-sectors.

All companies are assigned a proprietary ClearBridge ESG rating (A, AA, AAA). Companies that score a rating of “B” are considered uninvestable. The subadviser’s proprietary ESG ratings assesses whether a company focuses on ESG factors, integrates ESG factors into its business model, and measures such efforts. Companies that the subadviser believes have not focused on ESG factors or have a poor ESG record are assigned a rating of “B.” The subadviser uses a variety of ESG factors, which may change from time to time, as part of its rating process. These factors are further described below under “More on the fund’s investment strategies, investments and risks—Selection Process.” Further, to the extent that there is a material/substantial issue with any one of the E, S or G components with respect to a company, such company will be assigned a “B” rating. The subadviser’s ESG ratings are formally reviewed at least annually. In addition, the subadviser’s research analysts monitor the companies included in the fund’s portfolio on an ongoing basis to assess the continued appropriateness of such ratings.

The fund invests primarily in common stocks. Equity securities in which the fund may invest also include preferred securities, convertible securities, securities of other investment companies and of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and warrants and rights. The fund may invest in equity securities of foreign issuers, either directly or through depositary receipts. The fund may invest in companies of any size but focuses on large cap companies.

The portfolio managers focus on companies that they believe to be of high quality and that:

• Pay an attractive dividend

• Have the potential to significantly grow their dividends

• Provide consistent and competitive risk-adjusted returns achieved by capitalizing on the convergence between a company’s investment potential and its ESG attributes

The subadviser uses fundamental analysis to identify companies with strong balance sheets, dominant market positions and reasonable valuations. It is also the subadviser’s intention to engage and encourage management to improve in certain ESG areas identified by the subadviser through the sector analysts’ lead engagement. The subadviser engages and encourages management to improve in certain ESG areas in a variety of ways, including through ESG engagement meetings with management personnel of companies to discuss different topics relevant to the company’s business operations, such as labor standards, workforce diversity, supply chain, environmental targets, carbon intensity, reputation, and executive compensation; applying proprietary methodologies to assess the outcome and progress of these meetings to inform the subadviser’s ESG rating of the companies; and through proxy voting. The subadviser will sell a security if the issuer no longer meets its financial or ESG criteria.

As of March 31, 2022, the top three sectors represented by the fund’s underlying investments were information technology, financials and healthcare. These sectors may change over time.