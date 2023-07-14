Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF

Active ETF
YLDE
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$42.4972 -0.15 -0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
YLDE (ETF)

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$42.4972 -0.15 -0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
YLDE (ETF)

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$42.4972 -0.15 -0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF

YLDE | Active ETF

$42.50

$29.1 M

2.04%

$0.86

0.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.0%

1 yr return

13.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.6%

Net Assets

$29.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$42.7
$34.50
$42.65

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF

YLDE | Active ETF

$42.50

$29.1 M

2.04%

$0.86

0.59%

YLDE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ClearBridge
  • Inception Date
    May 22, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    500000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Vanderlee

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in dividend-paying stocks or other instruments with similar economic characteristics that offer the potential for income growth and capital appreciation over time and that meet its financial and environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria. The fund may also invest in companies that the subadviser believes are making substantial progress toward becoming a leader in ESG policies.
Determination of whether a company meets the fund’s ESG standards is based on the subadviser’s proprietary research approach. The subadviser will exercise judgment to determine ESG best practices based on its over thirty-year history managing ESG investment strategies through an established proprietary process. The subadviser utilizes a fundamental, bottom-up research approach that emphasizes company analysis, management and stock selection. The subadviser’s propriety research and analysis generally incorporates information and data obtained from a variety of third-party research providers as supplementary to the subadviser’s own proprietary research and analysis. The subadviser has the right to change the third-party service providers that support this process at any time.
In addition, certain types of companies are excluded from the investment universe. Companies in the tobacco and coal industries are excluded, and companies earning a significant portion of their revenue (in general, approximately 10-15% or more) from controversial arms (e.g., nuclear, chemical and biological weapons; cluster munitions and anti-personnel landmines) or gambling are also excluded. The subadviser may modify this list of prohibited investments, including revenue thresholds or any particular exclusion, at any time, without shareholder approval or notice.
The ESG evaluation is integrated into a thorough assessment of investment worthiness based on financial criteria as well as ESG considerations including innovative workplace policies, employee benefits and programs; environmental management system strength, eco-efficiency, and life-cycle analysis; community involvement, strategic philanthropy, and reputation management; and strong corporate governance and independence of the board. The ESG analysis is conducted by the subadviser’s sector analysts on a sector-specific basis, and a proprietary ESG rating is assigned to each company. The weightings of the E, S and G factors are determined by the subadviser for each respective sector and sub-sectors.
All companies are assigned a proprietary ClearBridge ESG rating (A, AA, AAA). Companies that score a rating of “B” are considered uninvestable. The subadviser’s proprietary ESG ratings assesses whether a company focuses on ESG factors, integrates ESG factors into its business model, and measures such efforts. Companies that the subadviser believes have not focused on ESG factors or have a poor ESG record are assigned a rating of “B.” The subadviser uses a variety of ESG factors, which may change from time to time, as part of its rating process. These factors are further described below under “More on the fund’s investment strategies, investments and risks—Selection Process.” Further, to the extent that there is a material/substantial issue with any one of the E, S or G components with respect to a company, such company will be assigned a “B” rating. The subadviser’s ESG ratings are formally reviewed at least annually. In addition, the subadviser’s research analysts monitor the companies included in the fund’s portfolio on an ongoing basis to assess the continued appropriateness of such ratings.
The fund invests primarily in common stocks. Equity securities in which the fund may invest also include preferred securities, convertible securities, securities of other investment companies and of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and warrants and rights. The fund may invest in equity securities of foreign issuers, either directly or through depositary receipts. The fund may invest in companies of any size but focuses on large cap companies.
The portfolio managers focus on companies that they believe to be of high quality and that:
  
Pay an attractive dividend 
Have the potential to significantly grow their dividends 
Provide consistent and competitive risk-adjusted returns achieved by capitalizing on the convergence between a company’s investment potential and its ESG attributes 
The subadviser uses fundamental analysis to identify companies with strong balance sheets, dominant market positions and reasonable valuations. It is also the subadviser’s intention to engage and encourage management to improve in certain ESG areas identified by the subadviser through the sector analysts’ lead engagement. The subadviser engages and encourages management to improve in certain ESG areas in a variety of ways, including through ESG engagement meetings with management personnel of companies to discuss different topics relevant to the company’s business operations, such as labor standards, workforce diversity, supply chain, environmental targets, carbon intensity, reputation, and executive compensation; applying proprietary methodologies to assess the outcome and progress of these meetings to inform the subadviser’s ESG rating of the companies; and through proxy voting. The subadviser will sell a security if the issuer no longer meets its financial or ESG criteria. 
As of March 31, 2022, the top three sectors represented by the fund’s underlying investments were information technology, financials and healthcare. These sectors may change over time. 
Read More

YLDE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YLDE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -14.3% 36.7% 81.72%
1 Yr 13.7% -34.8% 38.6% 32.45%
3 Yr 12.2%* -27.6% 93.5% 5.17%
5 Yr 10.6%* -30.4% 97.2% 6.28%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 78.02%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YLDE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.6% -56.3% 28.9% 2.05%
2021 10.5% -20.5% 152.6% 27.02%
2020 3.3% -13.9% 183.6% 59.26%
2019 7.3% -8.3% 8.9% 4.40%
2018 -1.2% -13.5% 12.6% 9.64%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YLDE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.6% -20.5% 36.7% 90.06%
1 Yr 2.6% -34.8% 40.3% 81.19%
3 Yr 13.5%* -27.6% 93.5% 7.95%
5 Yr 11.6%* -29.7% 97.2% 6.00%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YLDE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.6% -56.3% 28.9% 2.05%
2021 10.5% -20.5% 152.6% 27.48%
2020 3.3% -13.9% 183.6% 59.18%
2019 7.3% -8.3% 8.9% 4.40%
2018 -1.2% -10.9% 12.6% 30.59%

YLDE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

YLDE Category Low Category High YLDE % Rank
Net Assets 29.1 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 94.65%
Number of Holdings 54 2 4154 76.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 6 M 288 K 270 B 95.56%
Weighting of Top 10 29.55% 1.8% 106.2% 59.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.20%
  2. JPMorgan 100% US Treasury Securities Money Market Fund 4.40%
  3. Apple Inc 3.76%
  4. Linde PLC 3.08%
  5. Williams Cos Inc/The 2.97%
  6. Apollo Global Management Inc 2.95%
  7. Sempra Energy 2.82%
  8. Comcast Corp 2.75%
  9. Becton Dickinson Co 2.72%
  10. Visa Inc 2.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High YLDE % Rank
Stocks 		97.28% 0.00% 130.24% 78.78%
Cash 		2.72% -102.29% 100.00% 19.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 95.33%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 95.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 95.48%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 95.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YLDE % Rank
Financial Services 		20.12% 0.00% 55.59% 7.56%
Technology 		16.00% 0.00% 48.94% 87.33%
Healthcare 		11.69% 0.00% 60.70% 86.56%
Consumer Defense 		10.12% 0.00% 47.71% 13.28%
Industrials 		8.97% 0.00% 29.90% 52.06%
Basic Materials 		8.46% 0.00% 25.70% 3.36%
Energy 		8.07% 0.00% 41.64% 5.88%
Communication Services 		6.76% 0.00% 27.94% 75.19%
Utilities 		3.94% 0.00% 20.91% 13.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.34% 0.00% 30.33% 97.40%
Real Estate 		2.52% 0.00% 31.91% 58.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YLDE % Rank
US 		89.51% 0.00% 127.77% 81.49%
Non US 		7.77% 0.00% 32.38% 16.85%

YLDE - Expenses

Operational Fees

YLDE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.01% 49.27% 69.15%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 2.00% 62.33%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 19.64%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

YLDE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

YLDE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

YLDE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 0.00% 496.00% 17.22%

YLDE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

YLDE Category Low Category High YLDE % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.04% 0.00% 23.92% 2.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

YLDE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

YLDE Category Low Category High YLDE % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.75% -54.00% 6.06% 1.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

YLDE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

YLDE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Vanderlee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 22, 2017

5.03

5.0%

Peter Vanderlee is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at ClearBridgeof ClearBridge and has 20 years of industry experience and 11 years of related industry experience. He joined the subadviser or its predecessor in 2005. His investment industry experience includes a senior associate position in the Financial Services and Information Technology Group of Booz & Co. and a senior position as first vice president within the Information Technology Division of Citigroup Inc. Previously, he was with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (“CGMI”) since 1999. Mr. Vanderlee received his MS in Math/Computer Science from the University of Technology, Eindhoven, Holland and his MBA from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business. He is a member of the CFA Institute.

Michael Clarfeld

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 22, 2017

5.03

5.0%

Michael is a member of the Income Solutions team and co-manages the Dividend Strategy and Energy MLP products. He joined ClearBridge Investments in 2006 as a Research Analyst and was named a Portfolio Manager in 2009. Michael has 20 years of investment industry experience. Prior to joining ClearBridge, Michael served as an Equity Analyst at Hygrove Partners and was a Financial Analyst at Goldman Sachs. He is a member of the CFA Institute and of the New York Society of Security Analysts. Michael received his BA in History from Duke University.

John Baldi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

John Baldi is a Portfolio Manager and co-manages the Dividend Strategy and Dividend Strategy ESG portfolios. Prior to his appointment to the Portfolio Management team, John served as a Senior Portfolio Analyst at ClearBridge. John has 23 years of investment industry experience and joined a predecessor organization in 2004. John previously served as a Senior Analyst for Specialty Finance at JPMorgan Chase. John earned a BS in Finance and Economics from Boston College. See more at: https://www.clearbridge.com/content/clearbridge/en-us/about/team/portfolio-management/baldi-john.html#sthash.8Eq9Nzlh.dpuf

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×