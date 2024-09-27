The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives through the use of a synthetic covered call strategy that provides current income on a monthly basis, while also providing exposure to the price return of one or more exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that provide exposure to ether and whose shares trade on a U.S.-regulated securities exchange (each, an “Ether ETF”). Currently, the Fund seeks to provide such exposure through options contracts that reference one or more Ether ETFs that invest principally in ether futures contracts (each, an “Ether Futures ETF”). In effectuating its investment strategy, the Fund will purchase and sell a combination of call and put option contracts that utilize an Ether Futures ETF as the reference asset. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in options contracts that utilize an Ether ETF as the reference asset. For purposes of compliance with this investment policy, derivative contracts will be valued at their notional value. The Fund’s sale of call options on an Ether Futures ETF to generate income will potentially limit the degree to which the Fund will participate in any gains experienced by the Ether Futures ETF. The Fund does not invest directly in ether. The Fund does not invest in, or seek direct exposure to, the current “spot” or cash price of ether. Investors seeking direct exposure to the price of ether should consider an investment other than the Fund.

In implementing its investment strategy, the Fund will invest in traditional exchange-traded options contracts and/or FLexible EXchangeÒ options (“FLEX Options”) that utilize an Ether Futures ETF as the reference asset. The Fund will only invest in options contracts that are listed for trading on regulated U.S. exchanges. Traditional exchange-traded options have standardized terms, such as the type (call or put), the reference asset, the strike price and expiration date. Exchange-listed options contracts are guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation (“OCC”). FLEX Options are a type of exchange-listed options contract with uniquely customizable terms that allow investors to customize key terms like type, strike price and expiration date that are standardized in a typical options contract. FLEX Options are also guaranteed for settlement by the OCC. It is anticipated that the Fund will invest primarily in FLEX Options. The FLEX Options held by the Fund may be either physical or cash-settled.

In general, an option is a contract that gives the purchaser (holder) of the option, in return for a premium, the right to buy from (call) or sell to (put) the seller (writer) of the option the security or currency underlying (in this case, an Ether Futures ETF) the option at a specified exercise price. The writer of an option has the obligation upon exercise of the option to deliver the underlying security or currency upon payment of the exercise price (call) or to pay the exercise price upon delivery of the underlying security or currency (put). The Fund intends to primarily utilize European style options. An option is said to be “European Style” when it can be exercised only at expiration whereas an “American Style” option can be exercised at any time prior to expiration.

In a traditional covered call strategy, an investor (such as the Fund) sells a call option on a security it already owns. However, although the Fund may hold some shares of an Ether Futures ETF, it will primarily derive its exposure to an Ether Futures ETF through the use of options contracts that use an Ether Futures ETF as the reference asset. It is this distinction that causes the Fund’s strategy to be properly termed as a “synthetic covered call strategy” as opposed to a traditional covered call strategy, because the Fund primarily has synthetic exposure to an Ether Futures ETF. The Fund’s synthetic exposure to an Ether Futures ETF is achieved through the combination of purchasing call options and selling put options generally at the same strike price which synthetically creates the upside and downside participation in the price returns of an Ether Futures ETF. The Fund will primarily gain exposure to increases in value experienced by an Ether Futures ETF through the purchase of call options. As a buyer of these options, the Fund pays a premium to the seller of the options. The Fund will primarily gain exposure to decreases in value experienced by an Ether Futures ETF through the sale of put options. As the seller of these options, the Fund receives a premium from the buyer of the options. In combination, the purchased call and sold put options generally provide exposure to price returns of an Ether Futures ETF both on the upside and downside.

As the primary means by which the Fund intends to generate income, the Fund will sell call options that reference an Ether Futures ETF at a strike price that is out-of-the-money. However, it is important to note that the sale of these call options to generate income will limit the Fund’s ability to participate in increases in value of an Ether Futures ETF’s share price beyond a certain point. If the share price of an Ether Futures ETF increases, the above-referenced synthetic long exposure would allow the Fund to experience similar percentage gains. However, if an Ether Future ETF’s share price appreciates in value beyond the strike price of one or more of the call option contracts that the Fund has sold to generate income, the Fund will lose money on those short call positions, and the losses will, in turn, limit the upside return of the Fund’s synthetic long exposure. As a result, the Fund’s overall strategy (i.e., the combination of the synthetic long exposure to an Ether Futures ETF and the sold Ether Futures ETF call positions) will limit the Fund’s participation in gains of an Ether Future ETF’s share price beyond a certain point. This strategy effectively converts a portion of the potential upside price return growth of an Ether Futures ETF into current income. It is expected that the call options the Fund will sell to generate options premiums will generally have expirations of approximately one month or less and will be held to or close to expiration. The Fund intends to make monthly distribution payments to shareholders.

In addition to the options contracts, the Fund will also invest in short-term U.S. Treasury securities and money market funds. The Fund may also directly hold shares of an Ether Futures ETF.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).

Additional Information About the Ether Futures ETFs

The Fund currently expects that the two Ether Futures ETFs to which it will have exposure are the ProShares Ether Strategy ETF (NYSE Arca: EETH) and VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF (Cboe BZX: EFUT). The Ether Futures ETFs are subject to the informational requirements of the federal securities laws and, in accordance therewith, file reports and information with the SEC. The SEC maintains an internet stie that contains the reports and other information regarding the Ether Futures ETFs at www.sec.gov.

The Ether Futures ETFs are registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and do not invest directly in ether. The Ether Futures ETFs seek to provide investment results that correspond to the performance of ether through investments in ether futures contracts. The ether futures contracts held by the Ether Futures ETFs are standardized, cash-settled ether futures contracts traded on commodity exchanges registered with the CFTC. While the Ether Futures ETFs seek to invest in cash-settled, front-month ether futures, they may also invest in back-month, cash-settled ether futures contracts. Front-month ether futures contracts are those contracts with the shortest time to maturity. Back-month ether futures contracts are those with longer times to maturity. In order to maintain its exposure to ether futures contracts, an Ether Futures ETF must sell its futures contracts as they near expiration and replace them with new futures contracts with a later expiration date. This is often referred to as “rolling” a futures contract. Futures contracts with a longer term to expiration may be priced higher than futures contracts with a shorter term to expiration, a relationship called “contango.” When rolling futures contracts that are in contango, an Ether Futures ETF will sell the expiring contract at a relatively lower price and buy a longer-dated contract at a relatively higher price. Conversely, futures contracts with a longer term to expiration may be priced lower than futures contracts with a shorter term to expiration, a relationship called “backwardation.” When rolling futures contracts that are in backwardation, an Ether Futures ETF will sell the expiring contract at a relatively higher price and buy a longer-dated contract at a relatively lower price.

An Ether Futures ETF may also invest in money market instruments and U.S. government to provide liquidity, serve as margin or collateralize an Ether Futures ETF’s investments in ether futures contracts. Due to the high margin requirements that are unique to ether futures contracts and certain tests that must be met in order to qualify as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (the “Code”), an Ether Futures ETF may also utilize reverse repurchase agreements during certain times of the year to help maintain the desired level of exposure to ether futures contracts.

The ProShares Ether Strategy ETF expects to gain exposure to ether by investing in ether futures contracts through a wholly-owned subsidiary of the fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands. Because this Ether Futures ETF intends to qualify for treatment as a RIC under Subchapter M of the Code, this Ether Futures ETF intends to invest no more than 25% of its total assets in the subsidiary at each quarter end of the fund’s tax year.

Additional Information on Ether

Ether is a digital asset that is created and transmitted through the operations of the online, peer-to-peer Ethereum network, a decentralized network of computers that operates on cryptographic protocols. No single entity owns or operates the Ethereum network, the infrastructure of which is collectively maintained by a decentralized user base. The Ethereum network allows people to exchange tokens of value, called “ether” or “ETH,” which are recorded on a public transaction ledger known as a blockchain. Ether can be used to pay for goods and services, including computational power on the Ethereum network, or it can be converted to fiat currencies, such as the U.S. dollar, at rates determined on digital asset trading platforms or in individual end-user-to-end-user transactions under a barter system. Furthermore, the Ethereum network also allows users to write and implement smart contracts—that is, general-purpose code that executes on every computer in the network and can instruct the transmission of information and value based on a sophisticated set of logical conditions. Using smart contracts, users can create markets, store registries of debts or promises, represent the ownership of property, move funds in accordance with conditional instructions and create digital assets other than ether on the Ethereum network. Smart contract operations are executed on the Ethereum blockchain in exchange for payment of ether. The Ethereum network is one of a number of projects intended to expand blockchain use beyond just a peer-to-peer money system.

The Ethereum network is decentralized in that it does not require governmental authorities or financial institution intermediaries to create, transmit or determine the value of ether. Rather, following the initial distribution of ether, ether is created, burned and allocated by the Ethereum network protocol through a process that is currently subject to an issuance and burn rate. Among other things, ether is used to pay for transaction fees and computational services (i.e., smart contracts) on the Ethereum network; users of the Ethereum network pay for the computational power of the machines executing the requested operations with ether. Requiring payment in ether on the Ethereum network incentivizes developers to write quality applications and increases the efficiency of the Ethereum network because wasteful code costs more. It also ensures that the Ethereum network remains economically viable by compensating people for their contributed computational resources. Unlike other digital assets, such as bitcoin, which are solely created through a progressive mining process, 72.0 million ether or “ETH” were created in connection with the launch of the Ethereum network. The ether futures contracts held by the Ether Futures ETF are cash settled based upon the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate. The CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate aggregates ether U.S. dollar transactions on certain major digital asset trading venues and is calculated using volume-weighted trading price data from those digital asset trading venues.

In 2014, the Ethereum Foundation - a Swiss non-profit organization - conducted an initial coin offering (ICO) for ether, raising $18.3 million. The Ethereum Foundation is dedicated to the development of the Ethereum blockchain, and supports its growth by funding developers, projects, and teams that it believes will help the Ethereum blockchain and its surrounding ecosystem thrive.