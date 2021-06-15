The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives through the use of a synthetic covered call strategy that provides current income on a monthly basis, while also providing exposure to the price return of one or more exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that provide exposure to bitcoin and whose shares trade on a U.S.-regulated securities exchange (a “Bitcoin ETF”). Currently, the Fund seeks to provide such exposure through options contracts that reference one or more ETFs that invest principally in bitcoin futures contracts (each, a “Bitcoin Futures ETF”). In effectuating its investment strategy, the Fund will purchase and sell a combination of call and put option contracts that utilize a Bitcoin Futures ETF as the reference asset. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in options contracts that utilize a Bitcoin ETF as the reference asset. For purposes of compliance with this investment policy, derivative contracts will be valued at their notional value. The Fund’s sale of call options on the Bitcoin Futures ETF to generate income will potentially limit the degree to which the Fund will participate in any gains experienced by the Bitcoin Futures ETF. The Fund does not invest directly in bitcoin. The Fund does not invest in, or seek direct exposure to, the current “spot” or cash price of bitcoin. Investors seeking direct exposure to the price of bitcoin should consider an investment other than the Fund.

In implementing its investment strategy, the Fund will invest in traditional exchange-traded options contracts and/or FLexible Exchange® options (“FLEX Options”) that utilize the Bitcoin Futures ETF as the reference asset. The Fund will only invest in options contracts that are listed for trading on regulated U.S. exchanges. Traditional exchange-traded options have standardized terms, such as the type (call or put), the reference asset, the strike price and expiration date. Exchange-listed options contracts are guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation (“OCC”). FLEX Options are a type of exchange-listed options contract with uniquely customizable terms that allow investors to customize key terms like type, strike price and expiration date that are standardized in a typical options contract. FLEX Options are also guaranteed for settlement by the OCC. It is anticipated that the Fund will invest primarily in FLEX Options.

In general, an option is a contract that gives the purchaser (holder) of the option, in return for a premium, the right to buy from (call) or sell to (put) the seller (writer) of the option the security or currency underlying (in this case, the Bitcoin Futures ETF) the option at a specified exercise price. The writer of an option has the obligation upon exercise of the option to deliver the underlying security or currency upon payment of the exercise price (call) or to pay the exercise price upon delivery of the underlying security or currency (put). The Fund intends to primarily utilize European style options. An option is said to be “European Style” when it can be exercised only at expiration whereas an “American Style” option can be exercised at any time prior to expiration.

In a traditional covered call strategy, an investor (such as the Fund) sells a call option on a security it already owns. However, although the Fund may hold some shares of the Bitcoin Futures ETF, it will primarily derive its exposure to the Bitcoin Futures ETF through the use of options contracts that use the Bitcoin Futures ETF as the reference asset. It is this distinction that causes the Fund’s strategy to be properly termed as a “synthetic covered call strategy” as opposed to a traditional covered call strategy, because the Fund primarily has synthetic exposure to the Bitcoin Futures ETF. The Fund’s synthetic exposure to the Bitcoin Futures ETF is achieved through the combination of purchasing call options and selling put options generally at the same strike price which synthetically creates the upside and downside participation in the price returns of the Bitcoin Futures ETF. The Fund will primarily gain exposure to increases in value experienced by the Bitcoin Futures ETF through the purchase of call options. As a buyer of these options, the Fund pays a premium to the seller of the options. The Fund will primarily gain exposure to decreases in value experienced by the Bitcoin Futures ETF through the sale of put options. As the seller of these options, the Fund receives a premium from the buyer of the options. In combination, the purchased call and sold put options generally provide exposure to price returns of the Bitcoin Futures ETF both on the upside and downside.

As the primary means by which the Fund intends to generate income, the Fund will sell call options that reference the Bitcoin Futures ETF at a strike price that is out-of-the-money. However, it is important to note that the sale of these call options to generate income will limit the Fund’s ability to participate in increases in value of the Bitcoin Futures ETF’s share price beyond a certain point. If the share price of the Bitcoin Futures ETF increases, the above-referenced synthetic long exposure would allow the Fund to experience similar percentage gains. However, if the Bitcoin Future ETF’s share price appreciates in value beyond the strike price of one or more of the call option contracts that the Fund has sold to generate income, the Fund will lose money on those short call positions, and the losses will, in turn, limit the upside return of the Fund’s synthetic long exposure. As a result, the Fund’s overall strategy (i.e., the combination of the synthetic long exposure to the Bitcoin Futures ETF and the sold Bitcoin Futures ETF call positions) will limit the Fund’s participation in gains of the Bitcoin Future ETF’s share price beyond a certain point. This strategy effectively converts a portion of the potential upside price return growth of the Bitcoin Futures ETF into current income. It is expected that the call options the Fund will sell to generate options premiums will generally have expirations of approximately one month or less and will be held to or close to expiration. The Fund intends to make monthly distribution payments to shareholders.

In addition to the options contracts, the Fund will also invest in short-term U.S. Treasury securities and money market funds. The Fund may also directly hold shares of the Bitcoin Futures ETF.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).

Additional Information About the Bitcoin Futures ETF

The Bitcoin Futures ETF seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the performance of bitcoin. The Bitcoin Futures ETF seeks to achieve this objective through investments in bitcoin futures contracts. The Bitcoin Futures ETF does not invest directly in bitcoin. The bitcoin futures contracts held by the Bitcoin Futures ETF are standardized, cash-settled bitcoin futures contracts traded on commodity exchanges registered with the CFTC. While the Bitcoin Futures ETF seeks to invest in cash-settled, front-month bitcoin futures, it may also invest in back-month, cash-settled bitcoin futures contracts. Front-month bitcoin futures contracts are those contracts with the shortest time to maturity. Back-month bitcoin futures contracts are those with longer times to maturity. In order to maintain its exposure to bitcoin futures contracts, the Bitcoin Futures ETF must sell its futures contracts as they near expiration and replace them with new futures contracts with a later expiration date. This is often referred to as “rolling” a futures contract. Futures contracts with a longer term to expiration may be priced higher than futures contracts with a shorter term to expiration, a relationship called “contango.” When rolling futures contracts that are in contango, the Bitcoin Futures ETF will sell the expiring contract at a relatively lower price and buy a longer-dated contract at a relatively higher price. Conversely, futures contracts with a longer term to expiration may be priced lower than futures contracts with a shorter term to expiration, a relationship called “backwardation.” When rolling futures contracts that are in backwardation, the Bitcoin Futures ETF will sell the expiring contract at a relatively higher price and buy a longer-dated contract at a relatively lower price.

The Bitcoin Futures ETF may also invest in money market instruments and U.S. government to provide liquidity, serve as margin or collateralize the Bitcoin Future ETF’s investments in bitcoin futures contracts. Due to the high margin requirements that are unique to bitcoin futures contracts and certain tests that must be met in order to qualify as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (the “Code”), the Bitcoin Futures ETF may also utilize reverse repurchase agreements during certain times of the year to help maintain the desired level of exposure to bitcoin futures contracts.

The Bitcoin Futures ETF expects to gain exposure to bitcoin by investing in bitcoin futures contracts through a wholly-owned subsidiary of the fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands. Because the Bitcoin Futures ETF intends to qualify for treatment as a RIC under Subchapter M of the Code, the Bitcoin Futures ETF intends to invest no more than 25% of its total assets in the subsidiary at each quarter end of the fund’s tax year.

Additional Information on Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a digital asset that is created and transmitted through the operations of the online, peer-to-peer Bitcoin network, a decentralized network of computers that operates on cryptographic protocols. The ownership of bitcoin is determined by participants in the Bitcoin network. The Bitcoin network connects computers that run publicly accessible, or “open source,” software that follows the rules and procedures governing the Bitcoin network. This is commonly referred to as the Bitcoin Protocol. Bitcoin, the asset, plays a key role in the operation of the Bitcoin network, as the computers (or “miners”) that process transactions on the network and maintain the network’s security are compensated through the issuance of new bitcoin and through transaction fees paid by users in bitcoin.

No single entity owns or operates the Bitcoin network. Bitcoin is not issued by any government, by banks or similar organizations. The infrastructure of the Bitcoin network is collectively maintained by a decentralized user base. The Bitcoin network is accessed through software, and software governs the creation, movement, and ownership of “bitcoin,” the unit of account on the Bitcoin network ledger. The value of bitcoin is determined, in part, by the supply of, and demand for, bitcoin in the global markets for trading bitcoin, market expectations for the adoption of bitcoin as a decentralized store of value, the number of merchants and/or institutions that accept bitcoin as a form of payment and the volume of private end-user-to-end-user transactions.

Bitcoin transaction and ownership records are reflected on the “Bitcoin blockchain,” which is a digital public record or ledger. Copies of this ledger are stored in a decentralized manner on the computers of each Bitcoin network node (a node is any user who maintains on their computer a full copy of all the bitcoin transaction records, the blockchain, as well as related software). Transaction data is permanently recorded in files called “blocks,” which reflect transactions that have been recorded and authenticated by Bitcoin network participants. The Bitcoin network software source code includes protocols that govern the creation of new bitcoin and the cryptographic system that secures and verifies bitcoin transactions.