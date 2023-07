The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite Index ("Underlying Index"). The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The Underlying Index measures the performance of a theoretical portfolio that holds a portfolio of the stocks included in the S&P 500 ® Index (the "Reference Index"), and "writes" (or sells) a succession of one-month at-the-money covered call options on the Reference Index. The written covered call options on the Reference Index correspond to approximately 50% of the value of the portfolio of stocks in the Reference Index. The written covered call options on the Reference Index are held until expiration. The Reference Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index which measures the performance of the equity securities of 500 industrial, information technology, utility and financial companies amongst other GICS ® sectors, regarded as generally representative of the U.S. stock market. A float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index weights each index component according to its market capitalization, using the number of shares that are readily available for purchase on the open market. In seeking to track the Underlying Index, the Fund follows a "buy-write" investment strategy on the Reference Index in which the Fund purchases the component securities of the Reference Index and also writes (or sells) call options that correspond to approximately 50% of the value of the portfolio of stocks in the Reference Index. By only writing call options on approximately 50% of the value of the portfolio of stocks in the Reference Index, the strategy can provide

income generation from the call options while allowing for some potential upside exposure to the growth of the underlying constituents of the Reference Index, relative to a 100% covered call strategy.

Each calendar month, the Fund will write (sell) a succession of one-month call options corresponding to approximately 50% of the value of the portfolio of stocks in the Reference Index and will cover such options by holding the component securities of the Reference Index. Each option written will (i) have an exercise price generally at or above the prevailing market price of the Reference Index; (ii) be traded on a national securities exchange; (iii) be held until the expiration date (i.e., generally the third Friday of the month) and be settled based on the final settlement price of the option; (iv) expire on its date of maturity (in the next calendar month); (v) only be subject to exercise on its expiration date; and (vi) be settled in cash.

In return for the payment of a premium to the Fund, a purchaser of the call options written by the Fund is entitled to receive a cash payment from the Fund equal to the difference between the value of the Reference Index and the exercise price of the option if the value of the option on the expiration date is above its exercise price. The Fund's covered call options may partially protect the Fund from a decline in the price of the Reference Index through means of the premiums received by the Fund. However, when the equity market is rallying rapidly, the Underlying Index is expected to underperform the Reference Index.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the "Index Provider"), which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.