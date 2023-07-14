The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Morningstar® Exponential Technologies IndexSM (the “Underlying Index”), which measures the performance of equity securities issued by companies that the Equity Research team of Morningstar, Inc. (the “Index Provider” or “Morningstar”) has determined are positioned to experience meaningful economic benefits as a supplier, user, or producer of promising technologies. Exponential technologies displace older technologies, create new markets and have the potential to effect significant economic impacts.

The Underlying Index is a subset of the Morningstar Global Markets Index (the “Parent Index”). The eligible universe of securities in the Underlying Index must be in the Morningstar Global Equity Index family and scored by Morningstar’s Equity Research analysts. The Morningstar analysts perform fundamental research in order to score companies within the eligible universe along a three-point scale based on exponential technology themes that

Morningstar believes have the potential to have significant economic benefits to producers and users. Analysts project whether exposure to the theme will drive a material net profit increase and then project the percentage revenue in five years the company will derive from exposure to the theme. For companies classified as “producers or suppliers,” those projected to derive more than 25% are assigned a score of “2”, those projected to derive between 10 and 25% are assigned a score of “1”, and all others are assigned a score of “0.” For companies classified as “downstream users,” those that are projected to derive 10% or more are assinged a score of “1” and all others are assigned a score of “0.” The Index Provider identifies five “leaders” within each theme, for which scores are increased to “3”. As of July 31, 2022, Morningstar has identified nine exponential technology themes: big data and analytics, cloud computing, energy transition, fintech innovation, healthcare innovation, hyperconnectivity, nanotechnology, next gen transportation, and robotics. The themes are reviewed on an annual basis and may change over time. As a general matter, these themes focus on issuers that are either developing resources for others or are advanced in their own applications in the following areas: processing and capturing customer or other business-related data, and analyzing and leveraging that data to grow the business; making information and applications available on a scalable, on-demand manner through the internet; working to abate global climate change and reduce greenhouse gases; searching for and acknowledging nontraditional emerging funding sources, platforms, currency, and stored and transferred value; unlocking

the human genome; fueling rapid growth in connected devices and a need to push more data at faster transmission rates between users and devices; engineering and technology applications focused on manipulation of matter on an atomic, molecular or supramolecular level; replacing traditional human-operated, internal combustion engine-based vehicles; and engaging with the design, construction, operation, and application of robots.

Morningstar’s sector strategists, directors and selection committee review the scores assigned by the Morningstar analysts and may calibrate or revise the scores to ensure consistency in scoring across analysts, sectors, geographies and themes. Morningstar eliminates companies with average three-month trailing daily trading volume less than $2 million and/or float market capitalization of $300 million or less. Constituents are then ranked in descending order based on the number of themes in which a company scores a “3”, the number of themes in which a company scores a “2” and the number of themes in which a company scores a “1.” Current index constituents are given preference and smaller market capitalization is preferred over larger market capitalization. Five leading companies within each theme are automatically included in the Underlying Index, with additional companies added until the Underlying Index has 200 constituents. The Underlying Index is equal weighted and is reconstituted and rebalanced annually.

The Underlying Index includeslarge-, mid- and small-capitalization companies and may change over time. As of July 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented

by securities of companies in the healthcare and information technology industries or sectors. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time. As of July 31, 2022, the Underlying Index consisted of securities from the following 22 countries or regions: Australia, Canada, Chile, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom (the “U.K.”) and the U.S.

BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as

return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.

The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its Underlying Index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its Underlying Index ( i.e ., depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index) and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received).

The Underlying Index and the Parent Index are sponsored by Morningstar, which is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and the Parent Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index and the Parent Index.