The Underlying Funds invest in municipal bonds issued by states or local governments or agencies the income of which is exempt from U.S. federal income tax, but a portion of this income may be subject to the AMT and will generally be subject to state income taxes. The Fund’s investment policy to invest at least 80% of its total assets in investments the income from which is exempt from U.S. federal income tax (other than AMT) requires shareholder approval before it can be changed. The Fund may count investments that generate income subject to the AMT toward the 80% investment requirement.

The Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), places limits on the percentage of the total outstanding stock of an Underlying Fund that may be owned by the Fund.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the CEFMX Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the CEFMX Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the CEFMX Index and does not take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to replicate the CEFMX Index.

The Fund may become “non-diversified” as defined under the 1940 Act, solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the CEFMX Index. This means that the Fund may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers than would be the case if the Fund were always managed as a diversified management investment company. The Fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the CEFMX Index. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status due solely to a change in the relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the CEFMX Index.

The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the CEFMX Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries.

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in investments the income from which is exempt from U.S. federal income tax (other than federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”)). The Fund is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it invests all or a portion of its assets in other funds (the “Underlying Funds”). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities of issuers that comprise the Fund’s benchmark index. The CEFMX Index is comprised of shares of U.S.-listed closed-end funds.