Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

SPDR® SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

Active ETF
XLSR
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$43.78 -0.05 -0.12%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
XLSR (ETF)

SPDR® SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$43.78 -0.05 -0.12%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
XLSR (ETF)

SPDR® SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$43.78 -0.05 -0.12%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR® SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

XLSR | Active ETF

$43.78

$302 M

1.12%

$0.49

0.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.0%

1 yr return

15.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$302 M

Holdings in Top 10

98.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$43.8
$35.91
$43.83

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 263.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR® SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

XLSR | Active ETF

$43.78

$302 M

1.12%

$0.49

0.70%

XLSR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR® SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Apr 02, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    5260000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Narkiewicz

Fund Description

The Fund is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it primarily invests its assets in securities of other exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). In particular, the Fund allocates its assets among ETFs that each focus on common stocks of companies included in an individual sector of the S&P 500® Index, as determined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®) (each, an “Equity Sector” and collectively, the “Equity Sectors”). As of the date of this Prospectus, the Equity Sectors include: communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, information technology and utilities. Components of the S&P 500 Index, and the sector classifications as determined by GICS, are subject to change and are not controlled by the Fund or the Adviser.
SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (the “Adviser” or “SSGA FM”), the Fund's investment adviser, allocates the Fund's assets among the ETFs based on a proprietary sector selection model. The model first incorporates macroeconomic, financial and market data to arrive at a projected return forecast for each Equity Sector. Using these projected return forecasts, the model then allocates the weightings of each Equity Sector to construct a portfolio that seeks to maximize expected return. The portfolio's final sector allocation is subject to the Adviser's risk and diversification constraints, which limit the amount an Equity Sector may represent in the portfolio. The Adviser may not fully implement the results of the model if it believes the model does not take into account all relevant data, or that a different evaluation or weighting of the data is more appropriate. It is possible the Fund may not have exposure to all Equity Sectors at all times. The Adviser typically rebalances the Fund's portfolio on a monthly basis, although rebalancing may occur more frequently depending on market conditions. The Adviser buys and sells securities for the Fund at each rebalancing based on the results of the process described above. As a result of frequent rebalances, the Fund may experience a high turnover rate. 
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investments purposes) directly or indirectly through the underlying ETFs, in securities of U.S. companies. The Fund may invest in ETFs that pay fees to the Adviser and its affiliates for management, marketing or other services. 
Read More

XLSR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XLSR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -14.3% 36.7% 66.74%
1 Yr 15.0% -34.8% 38.6% 28.99%
3 Yr 10.9%* -27.6% 93.5% 14.18%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 97.2% 72.40%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 81.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XLSR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -56.3% 28.9% 12.39%
2021 9.8% -20.5% 152.6% 35.25%
2020 6.3% -13.9% 183.6% 9.05%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XLSR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.5% -20.5% 36.7% 92.47%
1 Yr -1.1% -34.8% 40.3% 89.01%
3 Yr 15.7%* -27.6% 93.5% 4.09%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XLSR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -56.3% 28.9% 12.46%
2021 9.8% -20.5% 152.6% 35.71%
2020 6.3% -13.9% 183.6% 8.97%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

XLSR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XLSR Category Low Category High XLSR % Rank
Net Assets 302 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 70.11%
Number of Holdings 12 2 4154 98.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 217 M 288 K 270 B 59.14%
Weighting of Top 10 98.33% 1.8% 106.2% 0.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund 28.73%
  2. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 26.52%
  3. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund 22.70%
  4. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund 15.06%
  5. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund 11.77%
  6. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund 7.67%
  7. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund 5.77%
  8. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund 4.56%
  9. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund 2.14%
  10. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 1.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XLSR % Rank
Stocks 		99.79% 0.00% 130.24% 20.39%
Cash 		0.21% -102.29% 100.00% 78.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 99.17%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 98.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 99.17%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 99.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XLSR % Rank
Technology 		23.51% 0.00% 48.94% 57.94%
Financial Services 		16.46% 0.00% 55.59% 20.99%
Industrials 		9.46% 0.00% 29.90% 45.19%
Consumer Defense 		9.32% 0.00% 47.71% 15.80%
Basic Materials 		7.89% 0.00% 25.70% 3.82%
Healthcare 		7.88% 0.00% 60.70% 94.35%
Utilities 		7.49% 0.00% 20.91% 4.12%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.34% 0.00% 30.33% 85.73%
Energy 		6.85% 0.00% 41.64% 8.09%
Real Estate 		2.27% 0.00% 31.91% 64.12%
Communication Services 		1.54% 0.00% 27.94% 96.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XLSR % Rank
US 		97.43% 0.00% 127.77% 40.41%
Non US 		2.36% 0.00% 32.38% 45.00%

XLSR - Expenses

Operational Fees

XLSR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.01% 49.27% 59.23%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 2.00% 83.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

XLSR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XLSR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XLSR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 263.00% 0.00% 496.00% 99.64%

XLSR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XLSR Category Low Category High XLSR % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.12% 0.00% 23.92% 3.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XLSR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XLSR Category Low Category High XLSR % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.89% -54.00% 6.06% 37.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XLSR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XLSR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Narkiewicz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 02, 2019

3.16

3.2%

Michael Narkiewicz is a Principal of SSGA and SSGA FM and a Portfolio Manager in the Investment Solutions Group (ISG), where he is responsible for implementing customized investment approaches, including strategic and tactical multi-asset class solutions, for institutional clients. Prior to his current role, Mr. Narkiewicz was a portfolio specialist within the Global Product and Marketing Group. In that role, he focused on supporting passive equity products as a subject matter expert and a liaison between the portfolio management team and the client-facing functions at SSGA. His responsibilities included investment research and analysis as well as product positioning and messaging across multiple investment strategies. Before joining SSGA, Mr. Narkiewicz was a senior portfolio analyst at Shepherd Kaplan and an equity trader at Congress Asset Management. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Bentley University and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University.

Michael Martel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 02, 2019

3.16

3.2%

Mike is a Managing Director of State Street Global Advisors and the Head of Portfolio Management in the Americas for SSGA's Investment Solutions Group (ISG). In this role, he is responsible for the design and management of multi-asset class strategies geared towards meeting the investment objectives of a broad and diverse client base. His work with clients includes aligning assets with long and short-term investment objectives, tactical asset allocation, and employing overlay strategies to enhance return and better manage risks. Prior to this role, Mike led ISG's Exposure Management Team. He has been working in the investment management field since 1992. Mike holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the College of the Holy Cross and Master degrees in both Finance and Business Administration from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.

Jeremiah Holly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Jerry is a Vice President at State Street Global Advisors and a Senior Portfolio Manager with the Investment Solutions Group (ISG). In this role, Jerry is responsible for managing a variety of multi-asset class portfolios, including tactical asset allocation strategies and derivatives-based overlay strategies. He is actively involved in the investment research that underpins the team's views across capital markets and also plays a key role in articulating those perspectives and ideas to clients. Before joining the Investment Solutions Group, Jerry was a member of the firm's Consultant Relations department supporting asset allocation and fixed income investment strategies. Prior to joining SSgA in 2005, Jerry worked as a Research Analyst at Chmura Economics & Analytics - an economic research firm in Richmond, Virginia. Jerry graduated from the University of Richmond with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of both the Boston Security Analysts Society and CFA Institute. Jerry also serves on the Board of Directors for Tutoring Plus of Cambridge, a nonprofit tutoring and mentoring organization based in Cambridge, MA.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×