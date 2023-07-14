The Fund is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it primarily invests its assets in securities of other exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). In particular, the Fund allocates its assets among ETFs that each focus on common stocks of companies included in an individual sector of the S&P 500® Index, as determined by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®) (each, an “Equity Sector” and collectively, the “Equity Sectors”). As of the date of this Prospectus, the Equity Sectors include: communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, information technology and utilities. Components of the S&P 500 Index, and the sector classifications as determined by GICS, are subject to change and are not controlled by the Fund or the Adviser.

SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (the “Adviser” or “SSGA FM”), the Fund's investment adviser, allocates the Fund's assets among the ETFs based on a proprietary sector selection model. The model first incorporates macroeconomic, financial and market data to arrive at a projected return forecast for each Equity Sector. Using these projected return forecasts, the model then allocates the weightings of each Equity Sector to construct a portfolio that seeks to maximize expected return. The portfolio's final sector allocation is subject to the Adviser's risk and diversification constraints, which limit the amount an Equity Sector may represent in the portfolio. The Adviser may not fully implement the results of the model if it believes the model does not take into account all relevant data, or that a different evaluation or weighting of the data is more appropriate. It is possible the Fund may not have exposure to all Equity Sectors at all times. The Adviser typically rebalances the Fund's portfolio on a monthly basis, although rebalancing may occur more frequently depending on market conditions. The Adviser buys and sells securities for the Fund at each rebalancing based on the results of the process described above. As a result of frequent rebalances, the Fund may experience a high turnover rate.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investments purposes) directly or indirectly through the underlying ETFs, in securities of U.S. companies. The Fund may invest in ETFs that pay fees to the Adviser and its affiliates for management, marketing or other services.