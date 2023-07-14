Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.6%
1 yr return
-3.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.6%
Net Assets
$4.56 B
Holdings in Top 10
61.5%
Expense Ratio 0.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 4.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|XLRE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.6%
|-10.3%
|330.6%
|66.43%
|1 Yr
|-3.4%
|-35.2%
|248.3%
|22.74%
|3 Yr
|6.5%*
|-14.0%
|47.2%
|10.73%
|5 Yr
|6.6%*
|-14.9%
|23.1%
|4.60%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.6%
|10.1%
|42.77%
* Annualized
|Period
|XLRE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.3%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|21.45%
|2021
|20.9%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|3.70%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|8.40%
|2019
|6.5%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|4.98%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|7.93%
|Period
|XLRE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-14.1%
|-22.8%
|330.6%
|98.56%
|1 Yr
|5.0%
|-35.2%
|248.3%
|5.78%
|3 Yr
|10.1%*
|-14.0%
|47.2%
|3.85%
|5 Yr
|10.4%*
|-14.9%
|23.1%
|3.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.6%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XLRE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.3%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|21.45%
|2021
|20.9%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|3.70%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|8.40%
|2019
|6.5%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|5.81%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-6.8%
|0.8%
|8.37%
|XLRE
|Category Low
|Category High
|XLRE % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.56 B
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|14.98%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|20
|642
|88.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.48 B
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|7.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.48%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|7.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XLRE % Rank
|Stocks
|99.92%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|10.11%
|Cash
|0.08%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|88.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|88.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|86.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|88.09%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|88.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XLRE % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|32.06%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|87.79%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|89.69%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|88.93%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|87.79%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|89.69%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|88.55%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|89.31%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|88.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|94.66%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|88.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XLRE % Rank
|US
|99.92%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|8.66%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|92.42%
|XLRE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.10%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|97.81%
|Management Fee
|0.03%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|0.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.02%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.90%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|XLRE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|XLRE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XLRE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|4.00%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|2.33%
|XLRE
|Category Low
|Category High
|XLRE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.73%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|5.04%
|XLRE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|XLRE
|Category Low
|Category High
|XLRE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.05%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|14.60%
|XLRE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.359
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2023
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.421
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.364
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.312
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2022
|$0.269
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.425
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.382
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.466
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.413
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2019
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.303
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2019
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.369
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2018
|$0.269
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2018
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.365
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2017
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2017
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2017
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.551
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2016
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2016
|$0.266
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2016
|$0.303
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 07, 2015
6.65
6.7%
Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 07, 2015
6.65
6.7%
Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Amy Cheng is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. She is responsible for managing various domestic, international and emerging market strategies. Prior to assuming her current role in May 2008, Ms. Cheng worked in SSGA's Implementation Group. She also worked as an operations associate responsible for funds managed by the active international equities team. Prior to joining SSGA in 2000, Ms. Cheng worked at Mellon Financial. Ms. Cheng earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science from the University of Rochester and a Master of Business Administration from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. She is a member of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Series Americas Regional Advisory Committee.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.84
|2.23
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...