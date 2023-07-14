Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

38.1%

1 yr return

21.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

Net Assets

$13 B

Holdings in Top 10

70.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$67.8
$45.41
$67.79

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

XLC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -22.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Jun 18, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    170600000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the Index, the Fund employs a replication strategy, which means that the Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 95%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days' notice prior to any material change in this 95% investment policy. In addition, the Fund may invest in cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (SSGA FM or the Adviser), the investment adviser to the Fund).
The Index includes companies that have been identified as Communication Services companies by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®), including securities of companies from the following industries: diversified telecommunication services; wireless telecommunication services; media; entertainment; and interactive media & services. The Index is one of eleven Select Sector Indexes developed and maintained in accordance with the following criteria: (1) each of the component securities in the Index is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index; and (2) the Index is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (S&P DJI) based on a proprietary modified market capitalization methodology which means that modifications may be made to the market capitalization weights of single stock concentrations in order to conform to the requirements of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Internal Revenue Code or IRC). As of November 30, 2022, the Index was composed of 25 stocks. 
The Index is also sponsored and compiled by S&P DJI. S&P DJI determines the composition of the Index and relative weightings of the securities in the Index based on the Index methodology (as the Index Compilation Agent). S&P DJI also publishes information regarding the market value of the Index (as the Index Provider). S&P DJI is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. 
Read More

XLC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XLC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 38.1% -19.0% 44.0% 18.92%
1 Yr 21.7% -25.4% 28.8% 18.92%
3 Yr 6.1%* -13.9% 7.7% 5.41%
5 Yr 6.3%* -6.0% 8.6% 10.34%
10 Yr 0.0%* -10.6% 6.5% 48.15%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XLC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.6% -49.3% -19.2% 60.00%
2021 7.7% -8.2% 12.1% 8.57%
2020 8.3% -0.2% 13.4% 37.14%
2019 7.0% -1.2% 8.1% 11.76%
2018 N/A -5.6% -0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XLC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -22.3% -23.7% 44.0% 94.59%
1 Yr -23.0% -25.4% 28.8% 89.19%
3 Yr 9.4%* -13.9% 17.6% 8.11%
5 Yr N/A* -6.0% 6.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.6% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XLC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.6% -49.3% -19.2% 60.00%
2021 7.7% -8.2% 12.1% 8.57%
2020 8.3% -0.2% 13.4% 37.14%
2019 7.0% -1.2% 8.1% 11.76%
2018 N/A -5.4% -0.6% N/A

XLC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XLC Category Low Category High XLC % Rank
Net Assets 13 B 4.47 M 13 B 2.70%
Number of Holdings 27 25 115 97.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.27 B 875 K 7.27 B 2.70%
Weighting of Top 10 70.77% 33.0% 78.0% 37.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Meta Platforms Inc 22.14%
  2. Alphabet Inc 12.58%
  3. Alphabet Inc 11.00%
  4. Netflix Inc 4.76%
  5. Activision Blizzard Inc 4.43%
  6. Comcast Corp 4.33%
  7. Walt Disney Co/The 4.32%
  8. Verizon Communications Inc 4.28%
  9. ATT Inc 4.21%
  10. Charter Communications Inc 4.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XLC % Rank
Stocks 		99.95% 91.08% 100.08% 5.41%
Cash 		0.05% -0.08% 7.19% 97.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.04% 67.57%
Other 		0.00% -2.87% 0.27% 72.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.39% 70.27%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 67.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XLC % Rank
Communication Services 		100.00% 21.07% 100.00% 2.70%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 67.57%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 68.78% 97.30%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 86.49%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.78% 78.38%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 67.57%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 6.60% 67.57%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 70.27%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.72% 70.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 14.61% 83.78%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 67.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XLC % Rank
US 		99.95% 59.44% 99.95% 2.70%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 40.50% 100.00%

XLC - Expenses

Operational Fees

XLC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.10% 0.08% 3.95% 97.30%
Management Fee 0.03% 0.03% 1.00% 2.70%
12b-1 Fee 0.02% 0.00% 1.00% 12.50%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

XLC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XLC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XLC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 4.00% 75.00% 15.63%

XLC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XLC Category Low Category High XLC % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.63% 0.00% 2.57% 29.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XLC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XLC Category Low Category High XLC % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.73% -1.68% 2.76% 54.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XLC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XLC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 18, 2018

3.95

4.0%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Kala O’Donnell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 18, 2018

3.95

4.0%

Kala O'Donnell is a Vice President at SSGA and is a senior portfolio manager in the firm's Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. She is responsible for managing both domestic and international equity index portfolios, including a variety of separate accounts, commingled funds, ETFs and alternative beta strategies. Additionally, Ms. O'Donnell has been involved in various research and process improvement projects, and has served as a hedging specialist within the Group. Prior to joining SSGA, Ms. O'Donnell worked in State Street Corporation's Mutual Funds division in the US, as well as in Canada and Germany. She has been in the investment management field since she joined SSGA in 1995. Ms. O'Donnell holds a BS degree in Accounting from Lehigh University and an MBA degree in International Business from Bentley College. She is member of the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 18, 2018

3.95

4.0%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.79 24.18 9.61 4.5

