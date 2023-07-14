In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Health Care Services Select Industry Index (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the

Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows.

The Index represents the health care services segment of the S&P Total Market Index (“S&P TMI”). The S&P TMI is designed to track the broad U.S. equity market. The health care services segment of the S&P TMI comprises the following sub-industries: Health Care Distributors, Health Care Facilities, Health Care Services, and Managed Health Care. The Index is one of twenty-one (21) of the S&P Select Industry Indices (the “Select Industry Indices”), each designed to measure the performance of a narrow sub-industry or group of sub-industries determined based on the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”). Membership in the Select Industry Indices is based on the GICS classification, as well as liquidity and market cap requirements. Companies in the Select Industry Indices are classified according to GICS which determines classifications primarily based on revenues; however, earnings and market perception are also considered. The Index consists of the S&P TMI constituents belonging to the Health Care Distributors, Health Care Facilities, Health Care Services, and Managed Health Care sub-industries that satisfy the following criteria: (i) have a float-adjusted market capitalization greater than or equal to $500 million with a float-adjusted liquidity ratio (defined by dollar value traded over the previous 12 months divided by the float-adjusted market capitalization as of the index rebalancing reference date) greater than or equal to 90% or have a float-adjusted market capitalization greater than or equal to $400 million with a float-adjusted liquidity ratio (as defined above) greater than or equal to 150%; and (ii) are U.S. based companies. To evaluate liquidity, the dollar value traded for initial public offerings or spin-offs that do not have 12 months of trading history is annualized. The market capitalization threshold may be relaxed to ensure that there are at least 22 stocks in the Index as of the rebalancing effective date. Existing Index constituents are removed at the quarterly rebalancing effective date if either their float-adjusted market capitalization falls below $300 million or their float-adjusted liquidity ratio falls below 50%. The market capitalization threshold and the liquidity threshold are each reviewed from time to time based on market conditions. The Index rebalances and reconstitutes quarterly on the third Friday of the quarter ending month. The reference date for additions and deletions is after the close of the last trading date of the previous month. The S&P TMI tracks all eligible U.S. common equities listed on the NYSE, NYSE Arca, NYSE American, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market, NASDAQ Capital Market, Cboe BZX, Cboe BYX, Cboe EDGA, or Cboe EDGX exchanges. The Index is modified equal weighted. As of July 31, 2022, the Index comprised 70 stocks.

The Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.