Trending ETFs
SPDR® S&P® Health Care Services ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

11.2%

1 yr return

3.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.2%

Net Assets

$108 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$92.4
$82.79
$103.00

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

XHS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -18.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR® S&P® Health Care Services ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Sep 28, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    1110000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Health Care Services Select Industry Index   (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the 
Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index represents the health care services segment of the S&P Total Market Index (“S&P TMI”). The S&P TMI is designed to track the broad U.S. equity market. The health care services segment of the S&P TMI comprises the following sub-industries: Health Care Distributors, Health Care Facilities, Health Care Services, and Managed Health Care. The Index is one of twenty-one (21) of the S&P Select Industry Indices (the “Select Industry Indices”), each designed to measure the performance of a narrow sub-industry or group of sub-industries determined based on the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”). Membership in the Select Industry Indices is based on the GICS classification, as well as liquidity and market cap requirements. Companies in the Select Industry Indices are classified according to GICS which determines classifications primarily based on revenues; however, earnings and market perception are also considered. The Index consists of the S&P TMI constituents belonging to the Health Care Distributors, Health Care Facilities, Health Care Services, and Managed Health Care sub-industries that satisfy the following criteria: (i) have a float-adjusted market capitalization greater than or equal to $500 million with a float-adjusted liquidity ratio (defined by dollar value traded over the previous 12 months divided by the float-adjusted market capitalization as of the index rebalancing reference date) greater than or equal to 90% or have a float-adjusted market capitalization greater than or equal to $400 million with a float-adjusted liquidity ratio (as defined above) greater than or equal to 150%; and (ii) are U.S. based companies. To evaluate liquidity, the dollar value traded for initial public offerings or spin-offs that do not have 12 months of trading history is annualized. The market capitalization threshold may be relaxed to ensure that there are at least 22 stocks in the Index as of the rebalancing effective date. Existing Index constituents are removed at the quarterly rebalancing effective date if either their float-adjusted market capitalization falls below $300 million or their float-adjusted liquidity ratio falls below 50%. The market capitalization threshold and the liquidity threshold are each reviewed from time to time based on market conditions. The Index rebalances and reconstitutes quarterly on the third Friday of the quarter ending month. The reference date for additions and deletions is after the close of the last trading date of the previous month. The S&P TMI tracks all eligible U.S. common equities listed on the NYSE, NYSE Arca, NYSE American, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market, NASDAQ Capital Market, Cboe BZX, Cboe BYX, Cboe EDGA, or Cboe EDGX exchanges. The Index is modified equal weighted. As of July 31, 2022, the Index comprised 70 stocks. 
The Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

XHS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XHS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% -11.3% 31.3% 7.32%
1 Yr 3.4% -25.2% 34.7% 43.90%
3 Yr 9.6%* -21.9% 15.7% 2.56%
5 Yr 6.2%* -15.4% 12.1% 10.87%
10 Yr 9.0%* -6.4% 16.0% 14.53%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XHS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -53.9% 5.0% 85.62%
2021 4.8% -22.3% 12.3% 22.88%
2020 10.2% -4.7% 41.4% 10.81%
2019 4.4% -10.2% 13.1% 70.45%
2018 0.4% -5.7% 16.7% 13.49%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XHS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -18.4% -50.0% 22.6% 88.41%
1 Yr -23.0% -60.2% 34.7% 89.70%
3 Yr 12.8%* -21.9% 17.8% 10.53%
5 Yr 8.3%* -15.4% 16.9% 14.29%
10 Yr 12.9%* -6.4% 18.5% 11.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XHS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -53.9% 5.0% 85.62%
2021 4.8% -22.3% 12.3% 22.88%
2020 10.2% -4.7% 41.4% 10.81%
2019 4.4% -10.2% 13.1% 70.45%
2018 0.4% -5.7% 16.7% 18.25%

XHS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XHS Category Low Category High XHS % Rank
Net Assets 108 M 1.02 M 46.2 B 76.22%
Number of Holdings 71 25 473 58.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 18.9 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 80.63%
Weighting of Top 10 19.69% 12.3% 80.8% 97.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 6.23%
  2. Surgery Partners Inc 1.96%
  3. Tenet Healthcare Corp 1.95%
  4. R1 RCM Inc 1.94%
  5. Hims Hers Health Inc 1.91%
  6. Oak Street Health Inc 1.90%
  7. Owens Minor Inc 1.88%
  8. Ensign Group Inc/The 1.88%
  9. DaVita Inc 1.87%
  10. CorVel Corp 1.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XHS % Rank
Stocks 		99.88% 85.37% 106.13% 20.63%
Cash 		0.12% -0.04% 9.01% 80.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 90.00%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 83.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 88.13%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 88.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XHS % Rank
Healthcare 		96.89% 59.26% 100.00% 87.50%
Financial Services 		1.60% 0.00% 1.60% 0.63%
Consumer Defense 		1.52% 0.00% 25.73% 1.25%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 88.13%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 88.13%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 88.75%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 88.13%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 88.13%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 90.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 88.75%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.16% 93.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XHS % Rank
US 		99.88% 53.67% 104.41% 3.75%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 45.40% 100.00%

XHS - Expenses

Operational Fees

XHS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% 0.08% 33.47% 93.75%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.03% 1.25% 9.15%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

XHS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

XHS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XHS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 0.00% 238.00% 42.45%

XHS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XHS Category Low Category High XHS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.23% 0.00% 2.01% 18.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XHS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XHS Category Low Category High XHS % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.24% -2.54% 1.85% 25.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XHS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XHS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2011

10.59

10.6%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2014

7.59

7.6%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Raymond Donofrio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Raymond Donofrio is a Vice President within SSGA and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Ray is currently responsible for managing various equity index funds, with both domestic and international strategies. Prior to his current role, Ray was an Analyst for SSGA's Strategy and Research group within the Global ETF Group. He began his career as an associate within the Investment Operations team at SSGA. He supported the Portfolio Managers of the Global Equity Beta Solutions team, mainly focusing on international strategies.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

