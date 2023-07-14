Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF

Name

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

7.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.1
$23.62
$26.12

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

XCLR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Global X S&P 500 Collar 95-110 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Global X Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 25, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Wayne Xie

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Cboe S&P 500 3-Month Collar 95-110 Index ("Underlying Index"). The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.
The Underlying Index measures the performance of a risk management strategy that holds the underlying stocks of the S&P 500® Index and applies an options collar strategy (i.e., a mix of short (sold) call options and long (purchased) put options) on the S&P 500® Index. The Underlying Index specifically reflects the performance of the component securities of the S&P 500® Index, combined with a long position in 5% out-of-the money (“OTM”) put options and a short position in 10% OTM call options, each corresponding to the value of the portfolio of stocks in the S&P 500® Index. The implications of the long put option and short call option are described in more detail here:
Put Options - When an investor purchases a put option, the investor pays an amount (premium) to acquire the right (but not the obligation) to sell shares of a reference asset at a specified exercise (“strike”) price on the expiration date. If the reference asset closes below the strike price as of the expiration date and the investor exercises the put option, the investor will be entitled to receive the difference between the value of the reference asset and the strike price. If the
reference asset closes above the strike price as of the expiration date, the put option may end up worthless and the investor’s loss is limited to the amount of premium it paid.
Call Options – When an investor sells a call option, the investor receives a premium in exchange for an obligation to sell shares of a reference asset at a strike price on the expiration date if the buyer of the call option exercises it. If the reference asset closes above the strike price as of the expiration date and the buyer exercises the call option, the investor will have to pay the difference between the value of the reference asset and the strike price. If the reference asset closes below the strike price as of the expiration date, the call option may end up worthless and the investor retains the premium.
On a quarterly basis, the Underlying Index will take long positions in quarterly put options with an exercise price generally at 5% below the prevailing market price of the S&P 500® Index and take short positions in quarterly call options with an exercise price generally at 10% above the prevailing market price of the S&P 500® Index. However, if put and/or call options with those precise strike prices are unavailable, the Underlying Index will instead select the put option with the strike price closest to but greater than 5% below the prevailing market price of the S&P 500® Index, and call options with the strike price closest to but greater than 10% above the prevailing market price of the S&P 500® Index. Each option position will (i) be traded on a national securities exchange; (ii) be held until the expiration date; (iii) expire on its date of maturity (in the next calendar quarter); (iv) only be subject to exercise on its expiration date; and (v) be settled in cash.
The S&P 500® Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index containing equity securities of 500 industrial, information technology, utility and financial companies amongst other GICS® sectors, regarded as generally representative of the U.S. stock market. A float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index weights each index component according to its market capitalization, using the number of shares that are readily available for purchase on the open market. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.
The Underlying Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the "Index Provider"), which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). In addition, any determinations related to the constituents of the Underlying Index are made independent of the Fund's portfolio managers. The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.
The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to "outperform" the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. The call options sold by the Fund will be collateralized by the Fund's equity holdings at the time the Fund sells the options. By purchasing put options and selling call options on the value of the portfolio of stocks in the S&P 500® Index, the Fund's collar strategy may generate some income, which may offset some of the cost of purchasing the put option, while protecting the Fund from a significant decline in the price of the S&P 500® Index, if the put options become in the money. If the value of the S&P 500® Index is below the strike price of the Fund’s put options positions upon the expiration of the put option, then at expiration the put will be worth the difference between the strike price and the value of the S&P 500® Index, so the value of the put option would protect the Fund from further losses below the strike price of the put. For example, if the S&P 500® Index were to fall by 15% from the time the put option was purchased to the time the put option expired, then the put option would be expected to have a value equal to approximately 10% of the value the portfolio had at the time when the put option was purchased, which would limit the Fund’s loss from the decrease in the S&P 500® Index over the relevant period to 5%. The level of protection the Fund provides from declines in the price of the S&P 500® Index during the period a given put option contract is held will vary depending on the relative difference between the strike price of the Fund’s put options positions and the price of the S&P 500® Index. Similarly, if the value of the S&P 500® Index is above the strike price of the Fund’s call options positions upon the expiration of the call option, then at expiration the Fund would owe the purchaser of the call option the difference between the strike price and the value of the S&P 500® Index, so the amount owed with respect to the call option offset any gains the Fund may experience from the securities held. For example, if the S&P 500® Index were to increase by 15% from the time the call option was sold to the time the call option expired, then the call option would be expected to have a value equal to approximately 5% of the value the portfolio had at the time when the call option was purchased, which limit the Fund’s gains from the increase in the S&P 500® Index over the relevant period to 10%. An investor that purchases Fund shares other than on the day that the Fund takes long positions in quarterly put options and short positions in quarterly call options, or who sells shares other than on the day that the put options and call options expire, may experience different investment returns, depending on the relative difference between the strike price of the Fund’s put options positions and call options positions, and the price of the S&P 500® Index.
The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may
utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to follow the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.
The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.
The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index had significant exposure to the information technology sector.
Read More

XCLR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XCLR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -51.8% 22.1% 92.99%
1 Yr 7.7% -58.9% 46.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XCLR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XCLR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 93.71%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XCLR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

XCLR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XCLR Category Low Category High XCLR % Rank
Net Assets 2.3 M 177 K 1.21 T 98.81%
Number of Holdings 505 2 4154 14.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.02 M 1.74 K 270 B 98.27%
Weighting of Top 10 26.14% 1.8% 100.0% 73.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. APPLE INC COMMON STOCK 7.27%
  2. MICROSOFT CORP COMMON STOCK 6.57%
  3. AMAZON.COM INC COMMON STOCK 2.70%
  4. NVIDIA CORP COMMON STOCK 1.96%
  5. ALPHABET INC-CL A COMMON STOCK 1.84%
  6. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC-CL B COMMON STOCK 1.70%
  7. ALPHABET INC-CL C COMMON STOCK 1.61%
  8. META PLATFORMS INC COMMON STOCK 1.54%
  9. EXXON MOBIL CORP COMMON STOCK 1.40%
  10. UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC COMMON STOCK 1.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XCLR % Rank
Stocks 		98.75% 0.00% 130.24% 13.76%
Other 		0.98% -13.91% 134.98% 12.66%
Cash 		0.26% -102.29% 100.00% 84.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 11.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 6.98%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 8.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XCLR % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 25.42%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 45.52%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 46.57%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 72.62%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 50.98%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 56.09%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 29.83%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 41.04%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 43.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 47.27%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 50.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XCLR % Rank
US 		98.75% 0.00% 127.77% 16.67%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 60.93%

XCLR - Expenses

Operational Fees

XCLR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.01% 2.95% 61.88%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.00% 62.68%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

XCLR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XCLR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XCLR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

XCLR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XCLR Category Low Category High XCLR % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.36% 0.00% 19.15% 43.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XCLR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XCLR Category Low Category High XCLR % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 55.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XCLR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XCLR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Wayne Xie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 25, 2021

0.76

0.8%

Wayne Xie joined the Global X Management Company LLC in July 2018 as a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Mr. Xie was an Analyst at VanEck Associates on the Equity ETF Investment Management team from 2010 to 2018 and a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2007 to 2010. Mr. Xie received his BS in Business Administration from State University of New York at Buffalo.

Kimberly Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 25, 2021

0.76

0.8%

Kimberly Chan is a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Ms. Chan was a US Associate Trader at Credit Agricole from 2016 to 2018, and an Investment Analyst at MetLife Investments from 2015 to 2016. Ms. Chan received her Bachelor of Science from New York University in 2015.

Nam To

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 25, 2021

0.76

0.8%

Nam To, CFA, joined Global X Management Company LLC in July 2017 as a Portfolio Management Analyst. Mr. To has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since March 1, 2018. Previously, Mr. To was a Global Economics Research Analyst at Bunge Limited from 2014 through 2017 and an Advisory and Investment Analyst at Horizon Capital Group from June 2013 through August 2013. Mr. To received his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Economics from Cornell University in 2014.

Vanessa Yang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 25, 2021

0.76

0.8%

Vanessa Yang, Portfolio Management Associate, joined Global X Management Company LLC in 2016 as a Portfolio Administrator. She was appointed to the portfolio management team in June 2019. Previously, Ms. Yang was a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2011 to 2014. Ms. Yang received her MS in Financial Engineering from Drucker School of Management in 2010 and her BS in Economics from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies in 2008.

Sandy Lu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Sandy Lu, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined the Adviser in September 2021. Previously, Mr. Lu worked at PGIM Fixed Income from 2014 to 2021, where he led the portfolio analyst team covering Emerging Markets Debt. He began his career in 2010 as an Investment Analyst at Lincoln Financial Group. Mr. Lu graduated with a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He earned his CFA designation in September 2015, and holds the Series 3 license.

William Helm

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

William Helm, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined the Adviser in September 2021. Previously, Mr. Helm spent 14 years at Vanguard where he most recently served as an Equity Portfolio Manager and Trader. Previously, he held roles in Portfolio Review, Corporate Strategy and Corporate Finance. Mr. Helm received his BBA in Economics from Belmont University in 2007 and his MBA from Columbia Business School in 2020.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

