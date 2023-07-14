The Fund is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by attempting to replicate the performance of the Index through investments in equity securities, including, but not limited to, common shares traded on local exchanges, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in the companies included in the Index and generally expects to be substantially invested at such times, with at least 95% of its net assets invested in these securities. These companies are domiciled in emerging market countries, excluding companies domiciled, or

whose stock is listed for trading on an exchange, in China, as well as companies domiciled in Hong Kong. The Fund defines “emerging market” countries as those that are in the intermediate stages of their economic development and classified by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (Columbia Management or the Investment Manager) as “Emerging Markets.” The Fund may invest in companies of all capitalization sizes, which includes small capitalization (small cap) companies (i.e., those with market capitalizations between U.S. $100 million and U.S. $2 billion), mid-capitalization (mid cap) companies (i.e., those with market capitalizations between U.S. $2 billion and U.S. $10 billion) as well as large capitalization companies. A substantial portion of the Fund’s assets are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar.

The Index is a free-float market capitalization-weighted index designed to provide broad, core emerging markets equity exposure by measuring the stock performance of 700 emerging markets companies, excluding companies domiciled in China or in Hong Kong. These stocks are derived from a universe of publicly traded companies with a total market capitalization of at least $100 million and a minimum six-month average daily trading value of at least $2 million, which are domiciled in emerging market countries, as defined by Columbia Management. The market capitalization of Index constituents as of June 30, 2022 ranged from approximately U.S. $768 million to U.S. $415.1 billion. A free-float index is one that only uses freely traded shares in calculating the market capitalization weighting. There are no restrictions (caps or limits) on sector, country or position size exposures. The Index is sponsored by Columbia Management. Market capitalization weighting means each component security is weighted by the issuer’s market capitalization relative to the overall capitalization of the Index.

The Fund typically utilizes a “representative sampling” strategy whereby the Fund invests in some, not all, of the component securities of the Index. As such, the Fund may not track the Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating (or investing in) the entire Index. Under certain circumstances or conditions or due to other factors, including, for example, the size of the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund may use a full replication strategy, which means that the Fund will seek to track the performance of the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the securities that make up the Index in approximately the same proportion as their weighting in the Index.

The Fund invests in specific countries or geographic regions to approximately the same extent as the Index. The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated. As of March 31, 2022, the Index (and therefore the Fund) was concentrated in the financial services and information technology sectors. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund can.