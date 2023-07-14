Home
date 2023-07-14
Vitals

YTD Return

15.2%

1 yr return

20.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.4%

Net Assets

$236 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.4
$23.38
$29.39

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

XCEM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -9.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Sep 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    3500000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Lo

Fund Description

The Fund is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by attempting to replicate the performance of the Index through investments in equity securities, including, but not limited to, common shares traded on local exchanges, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs).
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in the companies included in the Index and generally expects to be substantially invested at such times, with at least 95% of its net assets invested in these securities. These companies are domiciled in emerging market countries, excluding companies domiciled, or 
whose stock is listed for trading on an exchange, in China, as well as companies domiciled in Hong Kong. The Fund defines “emerging market” countries as those that are in the intermediate stages of their economic development and classified by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (Columbia Management or the Investment Manager) as “Emerging Markets.” The Fund may invest in companies of all capitalization sizes, which includes small capitalization (small cap) companies (i.e., those with market capitalizations between U.S. $100 million and U.S. $2 billion), mid-capitalization (mid cap) companies (i.e., those with market capitalizations between U.S. $2 billion and U.S. $10 billion) as well as large capitalization companies. A substantial portion of the Fund’s assets are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. 
The Index is a free-float market capitalization-weighted index designed to provide broad, core emerging markets equity exposure by measuring the stock performance of 700 emerging markets companies, excluding companies domiciled in China or in Hong Kong. These stocks are derived from a universe of publicly traded companies with a total market capitalization of at least $100 million and a minimum six-month average daily trading value of at least $2 million, which are domiciled in emerging market countries, as defined by Columbia Management. The market capitalization of Index constituents as of June 30, 2022 ranged from approximately U.S. $768 million to U.S. $415.1 billion. A free-float index is one that only uses freely traded shares in calculating the market capitalization weighting. There are no restrictions (caps or limits) on sector, country or position size exposures. The Index is sponsored by Columbia Management. Market capitalization weighting means each component security is weighted by the issuer’s market capitalization relative to the overall capitalization of the Index. 
The Fund typically utilizes a “representative sampling” strategy whereby the Fund invests in some, not all, of the component securities of the Index. As such, the Fund may not track the Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating (or investing in) the entire Index. Under certain circumstances or conditions or due to other factors, including, for example, the size of the Fund’s portfolio, the Fund may use a full replication strategy, which means that the Fund will seek to track the performance of the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the securities that make up the Index in approximately the same proportion as their weighting in the Index. 
The Fund invests in specific countries or geographic regions to approximately the same extent as the Index. The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated. As of March 31, 2022, the Index (and therefore the Fund) was concentrated in the financial services and information technology sectors. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund can. 
XCEM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XCEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% -11.0% 31.2% 9.32%
1 Yr 20.8% -12.4% 30.0% 4.85%
3 Yr 9.3%* -17.4% 12.6% 3.23%
5 Yr 5.4%* -9.8% 36.0% 1.70%
10 Yr 0.0%* -12.3% 12.5% 62.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XCEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.6% -50.1% 7.2% 13.01%
2021 3.9% -18.2% 13.6% 8.54%
2020 3.1% -7.2% 79.7% 81.31%
2019 4.6% -4.4% 9.2% 43.62%
2018 -2.4% -7.2% 7.0% 2.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XCEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.0% -30.3% 31.2% 94.62%
1 Yr -10.3% -48.9% 30.0% 94.11%
3 Yr 7.1%* -16.6% 12.7% 4.26%
5 Yr 5.9%* -9.8% 36.0% 1.76%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XCEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.6% -50.1% 7.2% 13.01%
2021 3.9% -18.2% 13.6% 8.54%
2020 3.1% -7.2% 79.7% 81.31%
2019 4.6% -4.4% 9.2% 43.62%
2018 -2.4% -7.2% 7.0% 3.28%

XCEM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XCEM Category Low Category High XCEM % Rank
Net Assets 236 M 717 K 102 B 61.51%
Number of Holdings 159 10 6734 30.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 32.5 M 340 K 19.3 B 72.27%
Weighting of Top 10 32.13% 2.8% 71.7% 55.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 11.23%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.24%
  3. HDFC Bank Ltd 2.67%
  4. ICICI Bank Ltd 2.32%
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd 2.17%
  6. Infosys Ltd 1.94%
  7. Vale SA 1.80%
  8. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT 1.30%
  9. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd 1.18%
  10. SK Hynix Inc 1.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XCEM % Rank
Stocks 		99.43% 0.90% 110.97% 14.49%
Cash 		0.57% -23.67% 20.19% 81.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 40.05%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 36.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 27.67%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 37.44%

XCEM - Expenses

Operational Fees

XCEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.16% 0.03% 41.06% 97.87%
Management Fee 0.16% 0.00% 2.00% 3.32%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.70%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

XCEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XCEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XCEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 0.00% 190.00% 8.74%

XCEM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XCEM Category Low Category High XCEM % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.12% 0.00% 12.61% 20.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XCEM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XCEM Category Low Category High XCEM % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.53% -1.98% 17.62% 9.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XCEM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

XCEM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Lo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2016

5.75

5.8%

Chris Lo is a senior portfolio manager on the Indexed and Tax Efficient Portfolio Solutions group for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He leads the Indexed Portfolio Solutions team and is responsible the management of Columbia Threadneedle Equity Exchange Traded Funds and Index Mutual Funds. Mr. Lo joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms as senior vice president in 1998 where he held the position of portfolio manager. Previously, Mr. Lo was a senior consultant at KPMG Peat Marwick, LLP. Prior to that, Mr. Lo was an analyst at Deloitte and Touche, LLP. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Lo received a B.S. and an M.E. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from New York University, Stern School of Business. He also received his doctoral degree in Professional Studies (DPS) from Pace University, with a concentration in Finance and International Economics. He is a member of the New York Society of Securities Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Henry Hom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Mr. Hom joined the Investment Manager in 2007. Mr. Hom began his investment career in 2007 and earned a B.A. in economics from Boston University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

