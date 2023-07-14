The Fund is non-diversified and seeks to track the investment results of the ICE BofA BB US Cash Pay High Yield Constrained Index (the “Index”), which contains all bonds in the ICE BofA US Cash Pay High Yield Index (the “Underlying Index”) that are rated BB1 though BB3, based on an average of Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”), S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) and Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), but caps issuer exposure at 2%. Index constituents are capitalization-weighted, based on their current amount outstanding, provided the total allocation to an individual issuer does not exceed 2%. Issuers that exceed the limit are reduced to 2% and the face value of each of their bonds is adjusted on a pro-rata basis. Similarly, the face values of bonds of all other issuers that fall below the 2% cap are increased on a pro-rata basis. In the event there are fewer than 50 issuers in the Index, each is equally weighted and the face values of their respective bonds are increased or decreased on a pro-rata basis. See “More Information About the Funds—Index Construction” for more information about the adjustment formula.

There is no limit to the number of issues in the Index, but as of December 31, 2022, the Index included approximately 936 constituents. The bonds included in the Index are publicly issued in the United States domestic market. Because the Index is reconstituted and rebalanced monthly, the components of the Index are likely to change over time.

As of December 31, 2022, the bonds eligible for inclusion in the Index include U.S. dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds, currently in a coupon paying period, that are publicly issued in the U.S. domestic market, and that: (i) are issued by companies having “risk exposure” to countries (i.e., issuers that are subject to the risks of one or more of these countries as a result of the principal country of domicile of the issuers (as determined by ICE Data Indices, LLC or its affiliates, collectively “Index Provider” or “IDI”)) that are members of the FX-G10, which include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S. and their respective territories; (ii) have an average rating of below investment grade (ratings from Fitch, Moody’s or S&P are considered; if more than one agency provides a rating, the Index Provider assigns a numeric equivalent to the available ratings from Fitch, Moody’s or S&P, calculates the average rating of the numeric equivalents and that average rating is then attached to the bond); (iii) are registered with the SEC, exempt from registration at issuance, or offered pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), with or without registration rights; (iv) have at least $250 million of outstanding face value; (v) have an original maturity date of at least 18 months at the time of issuance; and (vi) have at least one year to maturity as of the rebalancing date. There is no upper limit on the maturity of bonds eligible for inclusion in the Index. For more information regarding the Underlying Index, see “More Information About the Funds—Underlying Index” below.

BIM uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “outperform” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing will eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

BIM uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of bonds that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The bonds selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market value and sector weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability, duration, maturity, credit ratings and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the bonds in the Index.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in high-yield, below-investment grade bonds (sometimes called “junk bonds”) rated BB (or its equivalent) denominated in U.S. dollars of corporate issuers, either directly or indirectly (e.g., through derivatives). The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, U.S. Treasury obligations, U.S. Government obligations, U.S. agency securities, securities of other registered investment companies, cash and cash equivalents, as well as in securities not included in its Index, but which BIM believes will help the Fund track its Index.

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.

The Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is independent of the Fund and BIM. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the bonds in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.

Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated. For purposes of this limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities), repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities, and tax exempt securities of state or municipal governments and their political subdivisions are not considered to be issued by members of any industry. As of the date of this prospectus (the “Prospectus”), the Fund is not concentrated in any industry.