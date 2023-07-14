The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies that are relevant to the fifth generation digital cellular network technology (“5G”) enabled digital economy, including companies involved in the production of 5G technology and companies that may benefit from the use of 5G, such as companies engaged in e-commerce or internet sales.

The Fund’s investments may include investments in micro-, small-, medium- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest 25% or more of its assets) in companies in the internet, computer, semiconductor and software industries. The Fund’s foreign investments include developed and emerging markets. The Fund may invest in foreign securities (including investments in American Depositary Receipts (‘‘ADRs’’) and Global Depositary Receipts (‘‘GDRs’’)) and securities listed on local foreign exchanges. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in cash and cash equivalents.

In selecting companies that the sub-advisor, Escoterica Capital LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”), believes are relevant to the 5G enabled digital economy, it seeks to identify companies that would benefit by expanding the accessible market for their products and services as a result of the adoption of 5G. The sub-advisor further believes that companies that are engaged in e-commerce or internet sales, for example, may especially benefit from the adoption of 5G technology due to 5G technology’s increased peak data rates, increased speed of connectivity, and more efficient use of bandwidth such that the maximum amount of data can be transmitted with the fewest transmission errors, relative to existing technology. More efficient and accurate transmission of data may result in a larger available market.

The Sub-Advisor constructs the Fund’s portfolio. The Sub-Advisor’s process for identifying companies uses both ‘‘top down’’ (thematic research sizing the potential total available market and changes in the underlying technological cycle) and ‘‘bottom up’’ (valuation, fundamental and quantitative measures) approaches. The Sub-Advisor’s internal research and analysis utilizes insights from diverse sources, including external research, to develop and refine its investment themes and identify and take advantage of trends that it believes have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries. As part of the Sub-Advisor’s top down process, the universe of potential investments are categorized by the Sub-Advisor into one of the following groups:

● Group 1: Infrastructure

The company’s business activities, products or services are focused on or benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research in the development of 5G communication infrastructure network, including core network, transmission, and radio access network, or cloud computing infrastructure.

● Group 2: Edge Devices

An edge device is a type of networking device that connects an internal local area network with an external wide area network or the internet. The edge device provides interconnectivity and traffic translation between different networks on their entering edges or the network boundaries. A Group 2 company’s business activities, products or services are focused on or benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research in the access of 5G networks by end users, including the edge device itself, such as a cellular phone, or a key component within the edge device, such as a baseband processor.

● Group 3: Services

The company’s business activities, products or services are enabled by the proliferation of 5G infrastructure and edge devices, which can be further categorized into enhanced mobile broadband (“eMBB”), massive machine type communications (“mMTC”), and ultra-reliable low latency communications (“uRLLC”). The possible products and services may include video streaming, cloud gaming, autonomous driving, augmented reality and virtual reality (“AR/VR”), Internet of Things (“IoT”), and remote surgery. Cloud gaming is a type of online gaming that aims to provide smooth and direct playability to end users of games across various devices. Such a service could include making available a host gaming server capable of executing a gaming engine and streaming the gaming data to the client device. IoT is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

The Sub-Advisor selects investments for the Fund that represent its highest-conviction investment ideas within the above groups, are attractively valued and well-positioned, and which the Sub-Advisor believes offer the best risk-reward opportunities.

In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Advisor may engage in frequent transactions, resulting in a higher portfolio turnover rate. The Fund seeks to participate in gains in the U.S. and foreign markets in all market conditions and will attempt to minimize the impact of market losses during periods of extreme market stress.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest more of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than “diversified” funds.