56.2%
1 yr return
26.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$21.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
60.5%
Expense Ratio 1.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies that are relevant to the fifth generation digital cellular network technology (“5G”) enabled digital economy, including companies involved in the production of 5G technology and companies that may benefit from the use of 5G, such as companies engaged in e-commerce or internet sales.
The Fund’s investments may include investments in micro-, small-, medium- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest 25% or more of its assets) in companies in the internet, computer, semiconductor and software industries. The Fund’s foreign investments include developed and emerging markets. The Fund may invest in foreign securities (including investments in American Depositary Receipts (‘‘ADRs’’) and Global Depositary Receipts (‘‘GDRs’’)) and securities listed on local foreign exchanges. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in cash and cash equivalents.
In selecting companies that the sub-advisor, Escoterica Capital LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”), believes are relevant to the 5G enabled digital economy, it seeks to identify companies that would benefit by expanding the accessible market for their products and services as a result of the adoption of 5G. The sub-advisor further believes that companies that are engaged in e-commerce or internet sales, for example, may especially benefit from the adoption of 5G technology due to 5G technology’s increased peak data rates, increased speed of connectivity, and more efficient use of bandwidth such that the maximum amount of data can be transmitted with the fewest transmission errors, relative to existing technology. More efficient and accurate transmission of data may result in a larger available market.
The Sub-Advisor constructs the Fund’s portfolio. The Sub-Advisor’s process for identifying companies uses both ‘‘top down’’ (thematic research sizing the potential total available market and changes in the underlying technological cycle) and ‘‘bottom up’’ (valuation, fundamental and quantitative measures) approaches. The Sub-Advisor’s internal research and analysis utilizes insights from diverse sources, including external research, to develop and refine its investment themes and identify and take advantage of trends that it believes have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries. As part of the Sub-Advisor’s top down process, the universe of potential investments are categorized by the Sub-Advisor into one of the following groups:
● Group 1: Infrastructure
The company’s business activities, products or services are focused on or benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research in the development of 5G communication infrastructure network, including core network, transmission, and radio access network, or cloud computing infrastructure.
● Group 2: Edge Devices
An edge device is a type of networking device that connects an internal local area network with an external wide area network or the internet. The edge device provides interconnectivity and traffic translation between different networks on their entering edges or the network boundaries. A Group 2 company’s business activities, products or services are focused on or benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research in the access of 5G networks by end users, including the edge device itself, such as a cellular phone, or a key component within the edge device, such as a baseband processor.
● Group 3: Services
The company’s business activities, products or services are enabled by the proliferation of 5G infrastructure and edge devices, which can be further categorized into enhanced mobile broadband (“eMBB”), massive machine type communications (“mMTC”), and ultra-reliable low latency communications (“uRLLC”). The possible products and services may include video streaming, cloud gaming, autonomous driving, augmented reality and virtual reality (“AR/VR”), Internet of Things (“IoT”), and remote surgery. Cloud gaming is a type of online gaming that aims to provide smooth and direct playability to end users of games across various devices. Such a service could include making available a host gaming server capable of executing a gaming engine and streaming the gaming data to the client device. IoT is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.
The Sub-Advisor selects investments for the Fund that represent its highest-conviction investment ideas within the above groups, are attractively valued and well-positioned, and which the Sub-Advisor believes offer the best risk-reward opportunities.
In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Advisor may engage in frequent transactions, resulting in a higher portfolio turnover rate. The Fund seeks to participate in gains in the U.S. and foreign markets in all market conditions and will attempt to minimize the impact of market losses during periods of extreme market stress.
The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest more of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than “diversified” funds.
|YTD
|56.2%
|-29.2%
|74.8%
|3.86%
|1 Yr
|26.1%
|-39.8%
|67.6%
|36.48%
|3 Yr
|9.0%*
|-40.6%
|28.5%
|25.89%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|63.13%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|78.69%
* Annualized
|2022
|N/A
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|14.46%
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|1.8%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|N/A
|YTD
|-33.2%
|-54.1%
|74.8%
|94.85%
|1 Yr
|-18.8%
|-62.3%
|67.6%
|84.19%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-40.6%
|36.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|29.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.0%
|25.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|N/A
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|14.46%
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|1.8%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|N/A
|WUGI
|Category Low
|Category High
|WUGI % Rank
|Net Assets
|21.3 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|91.45%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|10
|397
|97.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.7 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|86.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|60.50%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|15.25%
|Stocks
|84.10%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|99.15%
|Cash
|15.91%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|0.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|48.31%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|52.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|46.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|47.46%
|Technology
|74.81%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|37.71%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.33%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|10.17%
|Communication Services
|9.86%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|48.31%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|44.92%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|59.32%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|81.36%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|73.31%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|83.47%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|44.92%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|50.42%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|49.58%
|US
|70.00%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|88.56%
|Non US
|14.10%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|33.47%
|Expense Ratio
|1.23%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|33.77%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|54.70%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.81%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.69%
|281.00%
|89.08%
|WUGI
|Category Low
|Category High
|WUGI % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|54.24%
|WUGI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|WUGI
|Category Low
|Category High
|WUGI % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.36%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|43.04%
|WUGI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Mar 31, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Rafael Zayas, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading at Vident Investment Advisory, LLC since June 2020. Mr. Zayas became SVP, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading in June 2020. From 2017 to 2020, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager – International Equity at Vident and has over 15 years of experience that includes managing international equity portfolios, including in emerging and frontier markets. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Portfolio Manager – Direct Investments for seven years at Russell Investments, a global asset manager, where he co-managed more than $4 billion in quantitative strategies across global markets, including the Russell Strategic Call Overwriting Fund, a mutual fund. Mr. Zayas also helped Russell Investments launch its sponsored ETF initiative and advised on index methodologies. Prior to joining Russell Investments, Mr. Zayas was a Portfolio Manager – Equity Indexing at Mellon Capital Management, where he managed assets for internationally listed global equity ETFs. Mr. Zayas graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and obtained a Certificate in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington. He also attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2010.
Mar 31, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Austin Wen, CFA has seven years of investment management experience. Mr. Wen is a Portfolio Manager at Vident, specializing in portfolio management and trading of equity portfolios and commodities based portfolios, as well as risk monitoring and investment analysis. Previously, Mr. Wen was an analyst for Vident Financial, working on the development and review of investment solutions. He began his career as a State Examiner for the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance. Mr. Wen obtained a BA in Finance from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Mar 31, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Qindong (Bruce) Liu previously served as a portfolio manager and a partner of Phase Capital, managing its Global Macro strategy and active high yield ETF (HYLD) as well as leading the firm’s investment research from April 2017 to March 2019. Prior to Phase Capital, Mr. Liu was an equity strategist at WisdomTree Asset Management from June 2015 to April 2017, spearheading the firm’s effort to build out “Modern Alpha” active ETF strategies and products, including the firm’s first multi factor US equity fund (USMF) and first active managed futures strategy (WTMF). Prior to that, Mr. Liu was a sell side equity strategist at Sanford Bernstein from October 2013 to March 2015, authoring the firm’s flagship global equity portfolio strategy research. Mr. Liu was a portfolio manager and research analyst at Dow Chemical Portfolio Investments from December 2010 to September 2013, managing $25 billion global pension and insurance assets. He received his Ph.D. in Business Administration from the University of Connecticut and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Sep 01, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Mr. Ren serves as a portfolio manager for Esoterica Capital LLC. He started his investment career in January 2014 at AllianceBernstein, LP, global asset management firm, covering semiconductors. After moving from the United States back to China, he was senior analyst at Beijing-based hedge fund Heircastle Asset Management from May 2018 through April 2019, and was a senior analyst at CITIC Private Equity Funds Management Co., Ltd., from May 2019 through July 2020, covering global Technology, Media and Telecommunications. Mr. Ren graduated from Peking University with a B.A. in Economics, followed by M.S. in Financial Engineering from the University of Michigan.
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
