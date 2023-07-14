The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve positive total returns in rising or falling markets that are not directly correlated to broad market equity or fixed income returns. The Fund is managed using a quantitative, rules-based strategy designed to capture rising and falling price trends in the commodity, currency, equity, and U.S. Treasury futures markets through long and short positions on U.S. listed futures contracts.

The Fund can invest in U.S. listed futures contracts on the following twenty-one (21) commodities: West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil, Brent Crude Oil, Heating Oil, Gasoil, RBOB Gasoline, Natural Gas, Gold, Silver, Copper, Aluminum, Lead, Nickel, Tin, Zinc, Live Cattle, Feeder Cattle, Lean Hogs, SRW Wheat, HRW Wheat, Corn, and Unrefined Sugar. A model that evaluates momentum signals specific to each commodity sector is used to select commodity futures and to determine whether a long or short position is taken by the Fund.

The Fund may also invest up to 5% of its net assets in bitcoin futures contracts. The Fund will only invest in cash-settled bitcoin futures traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, which is a futures exchange registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Bitcoin is a digital asset (i.e., a cryptocurrency) whose ownership and behavior are determined by participants in an online, peer-to-peer network that connects computers that run publicly accessible, or “open source,” software that follows the rules and procedures governing the Bitcoin network.

References to commodities and commodity-linked derivatives in this Prospectus include bitcoin and bitcoin futures, respectively. As noted above, the model that evaluates momentum signals specific to each commodity sector is used to determine whether the Fund should take a long position in bitcoin futures or not invest in bitcoin futures. The Fund will not invest in bitcoin directly.

The Fund may also hold financial futures contracts on developed and emerging markets currencies as well as on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes and 30-year U.S. Treasury bonds.

The Fund relies on a risk indicator, a correlation signal, and a short-term momentum signal to determine its allocation to equity futures contracts. The Fund has the ability to enter into both long and short positions on equity futures contracts. Excess cash after determining effective weights for equity contracts is allocated to U.S. Treasury futures contracts.

The Fund is rebalanced monthly.

The Fund invests substantially all of its assets in a combination of commodity, currency, and equity-linked investments, U.S. government securities and money market instruments. The Fund’s commodity and currency-linked investments generally are limited to investments in listed futures contracts, forward currency contracts and swap transactions that provide exposure to commodity and non-U.S. currency returns. The Fund will invest in listed equity and U.S. Treasury futures and also may invest directly in U.S. Treasury notes and bonds. The Fund also may enter into repurchase agreements with counterparties that are deemed to present acceptable credit risks. The Fund also may invest in structured notes based on commodities. The Fund does not invest directly in physical commodities.

The Fund seeks to gain exposure to commodity, currency, fixed income, and equity markets, in whole or in part, through investments in a subsidiary organized in the Cayman Islands (the “WisdomTree Subsidiary”). The WisdomTree Subsidiary is wholly-owned and controlled by the Fund. The Fund’s investment in the WisdomTree Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets at each quarter-end of the Fund’s fiscal year. The Fund’s investment in the WisdomTree Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to commodity returns while enabling the Fund to satisfy source-of-income requirements that apply to regulated investment companies (“RICs”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). Except as noted, references to the investment strategies and risks of the Fund include the investment strategies and risks of the WisdomTree Subsidiary.

The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in “managed futures.” For these purposes, “managed futures” are investments in equity-linked, commodity-linked, currency-linked and financial-linked instruments, as well as U.S. government securities and money market instruments, that taken together have economic characteristics similar or equivalent to those of the listed equity, commodity, currency and financial futures contracts described in the Fund’s Prospectus. If, subsequent to an investment, the 80% requirement is no longer met, the Fund’s future investments will be made in a manner that will bring the Fund into compliance with this policy. The Trust will provide shareholders with sixty (60) days’ prior notice of any change to this policy for the Fund.