The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve positive total returns in rising or falling markets that are not directly correlated to broad market equity or fixed income returns. The Fund is managed using a quantitative, rules-based strategy designed to capture rising and falling price trends in the commodity, currency, equity, and U.S. Treasury futures markets through long and short positions on U.S. listed futures contracts.
The Fund can invest in U.S. listed futures contracts on the following twenty-one (21) commodities: West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil, Brent Crude Oil, Heating Oil, Gasoil, RBOB Gasoline, Natural Gas, Gold, Silver, Copper, Aluminum, Lead, Nickel, Tin, Zinc, Live Cattle, Feeder Cattle, Lean Hogs, SRW Wheat, HRW Wheat, Corn, and Unrefined Sugar. A model that evaluates momentum signals specific to each commodity sector is used to select commodity futures and to determine whether a long or short position is taken by the Fund.
The Fund may also invest up to 5% of its net assets in bitcoin futures contracts. The Fund will only invest in cash-settled bitcoin futures traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, which is a futures exchange registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Bitcoin is a digital asset (i.e., a cryptocurrency) whose ownership and behavior are determined by participants in an online, peer-to-peer network that connects computers that run publicly accessible, or “open source,” software that follows the rules and procedures governing the Bitcoin network.
References to commodities and commodity-linked derivatives in this Prospectus include bitcoin and bitcoin futures, respectively. As noted above, the model that evaluates momentum signals specific to each commodity sector is used to determine whether the Fund should take a long position in bitcoin futures or not invest in bitcoin futures. The Fund will not invest in bitcoin directly.
The Fund may also hold financial futures contracts on developed and emerging markets currencies as well as on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes and 30-year U.S. Treasury bonds.
The Fund relies on a risk indicator, a correlation signal, and a short-term momentum signal to determine its allocation to equity futures contracts. The Fund has the ability to enter into both long and short positions on equity futures contracts. Excess cash after determining effective weights for equity contracts is allocated to U.S. Treasury futures contracts.
The Fund is rebalanced monthly.
The Fund invests substantially all of its assets in a combination of commodity, currency, and equity-linked investments, U.S. government securities and money market instruments. The Fund’s commodity and currency-linked investments generally are limited to investments in listed futures contracts, forward currency contracts and swap transactions that provide exposure to commodity and non-U.S. currency returns. The Fund will invest in listed equity and U.S. Treasury futures and also may invest directly in U.S. Treasury notes and bonds. The Fund also may enter into repurchase agreements with counterparties that are deemed to present acceptable credit risks. The Fund also may invest in structured notes based on commodities. The Fund does not invest directly in physical commodities.
The Fund seeks to gain exposure to commodity, currency, fixed income, and equity markets, in whole or in part, through investments in a subsidiary organized in the Cayman Islands (the “WisdomTree Subsidiary”). The WisdomTree Subsidiary is wholly-owned and controlled by the Fund. The Fund’s investment in the WisdomTree Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets at each quarter-end of the Fund’s fiscal year. The Fund’s investment in the WisdomTree Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to commodity returns while enabling the Fund to satisfy source-of-income requirements that apply to regulated investment companies (“RICs”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). Except as noted, references to the investment strategies and risks of the Fund include the investment strategies and risks of the WisdomTree Subsidiary.
The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in “managed futures.” For these purposes, “managed futures” are investments in equity-linked, commodity-linked, currency-linked and financial-linked instruments, as well as U.S. government securities and money market instruments, that taken together have economic characteristics similar or equivalent to those of the listed equity, commodity, currency and financial futures contracts described in the Fund’s Prospectus. If, subsequent to an investment, the 80% requirement is no longer met, the Fund’s future investments will be made in a manner that will bring the Fund into compliance with this policy. The Trust will provide shareholders with sixty (60) days’ prior notice of any change to this policy for the Fund.
|Period
|WTMF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.2%
|-7.4%
|14.6%
|12.77%
|1 Yr
|5.0%
|-16.1%
|36.5%
|39.78%
|3 Yr
|6.5%*
|-7.9%
|13.3%
|55.06%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-5.3%
|10.0%
|69.88%
|10 Yr
|0.5%*
|-2.4%
|4.3%
|89.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|WTMF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.5%
|-16.4%
|12.9%
|60.22%
|2021
|4.6%
|-9.3%
|17.5%
|72.83%
|2020
|0.2%
|-25.8%
|2.2%
|26.74%
|2019
|-0.7%
|-5.1%
|21.0%
|93.42%
|2018
|0.0%
|-20.3%
|4.6%
|29.58%
|Period
|WTMF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-7.4%
|14.6%
|13.83%
|1 Yr
|0.4%
|-20.3%
|36.5%
|35.48%
|3 Yr
|3.1%*
|-9.0%
|11.1%
|51.69%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-5.7%
|8.7%
|68.67%
|10 Yr
|0.4%*
|-2.4%
|4.3%
|85.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|WTMF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.5%
|-16.4%
|12.9%
|60.22%
|2021
|4.6%
|-9.3%
|17.5%
|72.83%
|2020
|0.2%
|-20.3%
|2.5%
|27.91%
|2019
|-0.7%
|-5.1%
|21.0%
|94.74%
|2018
|0.0%
|-20.3%
|6.7%
|29.58%
|WTMF
|Category Low
|Category High
|WTMF % Rank
|Net Assets
|153 M
|2.12 M
|1.74 B
|55.32%
|Number of Holdings
|7
|3
|876
|90.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|82.2 M
|-100 M
|2.04 B
|42.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|96.51%
|20.3%
|94.0%
|40.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WTMF % Rank
|Bonds
|52.92%
|-50.36%
|717.59%
|87.23%
|Other
|26.45%
|0.00%
|58.63%
|39.36%
|Cash
|20.63%
|-687.11%
|117.03%
|18.09%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.78%
|72.26%
|79.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|21.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.27%
|37.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WTMF % Rank
|Government
|82.14%
|0.00%
|82.10%
|76.60%
|Derivative
|17.86%
|0.00%
|63.99%
|46.81%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|1.07%
|100.00%
|14.89%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|64.73%
|37.23%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.20%
|42.55%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.83%
|28.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WTMF % Rank
|US
|52.92%
|-169.44%
|233.08%
|84.04%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-77.11%
|655.95%
|58.51%
|WTMF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.75%
|12.88%
|97.85%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.65%
|2.99%
|1.06%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.09%
|0.45%
|N/A
|WTMF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WTMF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WTMF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.00%
|198.00%
|75.71%
|WTMF
|Category Low
|Category High
|WTMF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.64%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.89%
|WTMF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WTMF
|Category Low
|Category High
|WTMF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.60%
|-3.14%
|1.55%
|16.13%
|WTMF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$1.445
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 14, 2021
|$5.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.604
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$1.392
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 05, 2011
11.41
11.4%
James is a member of Newton’s asset allocation portfolio management team. Since joining in 1998, James has been the lead portfolio manager for the Dynamic US Equity (DUSE) strategy. In his current role, James also manages a team of portfolio managers responsible for the implementation of global multi-asset, custom rules-based, and options-based strategies. James is a key contributor to the development, refinement and risk management of all asset allocation investment strategies and signals. Drawing from his extensive experience, he focuses on the use of derivatives in quantitative investment strategies, as well as 1940 Act and UCITS III implementations of multi-asset strategies. James joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, was a portfolio manager and senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Earlier in his career, James was a currency options trader with both Credit Suisse First Boston and HSBC in New York and London, respectively. James has an MBA from Rice University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 05, 2011
11.41
11.4%
Vassilis is the head of portfolio management for multi-asset solutions. In his current role, he oversees the portfolio management team responsible for global multi-asset strategies including Dynamic Total Return, Dynamic Equity, Dynamic Growth, Active Commodities and SmartPath Target Date Funds. Vassilis and his team leverage their long experience in designing and implementing systematic multi-asset products and tailored solutions to help clients achieve a variety of investment objectives. Vassilis joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Vassilis was the head of portfolio management for multi-asset solutions, a senior portfolio manager and portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Vassilis designed and implemented financial information systems and consulted on enterprise-information application development at IBM Global Services and Sybase. Vassilis has a BS in Computer Science from the University of Athens and an MBA in Finance from the University of California at Berkeley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Torrey is a member of Newton’s asset allocation portfolio management team. In his current role, Torrey is responsible for overseeing a team of portfolio managers covering multi-asset strategies, with a focus on global total return and tail-risk hedging portfolios. Torrey is responsible for the implementation of these strategies, including strategy refinements, risk management and portfolio management efficiencies. Torrey joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Torrey was a portfolio manager and senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capitol (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Torrey worked at Mercer Global Advisors providing global asset allocation investment solutions to small businesses and high net worth clients. Torrey has a BA in Economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He received his CFA designation in 1997 and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2021
0.67
0.7%
Dimitri is Newton’s global head of multi-asset solutions. In addition to overseeing the team of portfolio managers and researchers responsible for the firm’s systematic multi-asset strategies, Dimitri also leads the development and enhancement of the research underpinning the firm’s multi-asset strategies. Dimitri’s specific areas of research include absolute return and total return strategies as well as risk parity, alternative risk premia and tail-risk hedging solutions. Dimitri joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Dimitri was chief investment officer and head of multi-asset strategies, head of asset allocation research, a senior research analyst and research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, he worked as a computational systems engineer at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Dimitri has an MS in Computer Science from Imperial College in London and an MSc in Mechanical Engineering from Zurich Federal Institute of Technology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|14.09
|5.41
|5.06
