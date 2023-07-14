Home
Impact Shares Trust I - Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

ETF
WOMN
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.1695 -0.11 -0.34%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
Vitals

YTD Return

17.4%

1 yr return

18.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$40 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.3
$26.05
$31.28

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

WOMN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -12.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 22.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Impact Shares Trust I - Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Impact Shares
  • Inception Date
    Aug 24, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    1049951
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ethan Powell

Fund Description

WOMN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WOMN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -14.3% 36.7% 37.28%
1 Yr 18.7% -34.8% 38.6% 5.74%
3 Yr 15.3%* -27.6% 93.5% 0.86%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 97.2% 72.22%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 79.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WOMN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -56.3% 28.9% 18.90%
2021 11.8% -20.5% 152.6% 18.15%
2020 10.3% -13.9% 183.6% 0.97%
2019 7.2% -8.3% 8.9% 5.10%
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WOMN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.8% -20.5% 36.7% 95.17%
1 Yr -1.5% -34.8% 40.3% 88.98%
3 Yr 22.3%* -27.6% 93.5% 0.24%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WOMN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -56.3% 28.9% 18.98%
2021 11.8% -20.5% 152.6% 18.69%
2020 10.3% -13.9% 183.6% 0.97%
2019 7.2% -8.3% 8.9% 5.10%
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

WOMN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WOMN Category Low Category High WOMN % Rank
Net Assets 40 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 91.69%
Number of Holdings 204 2 4154 34.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.62 M 288 K 270 B 93.89%
Weighting of Top 10 26.92% 1.8% 106.2% 74.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.80%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.70%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 4.01%
  4. Enphase Energy Inc 2.99%
  5. First Solar Inc 2.83%
  6. Johnson & Johnson 2.76%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.54%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.49%
  9. Brookfield Renewable Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (Sub Voting) 2.41%
  10. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WOMN % Rank
Stocks 		99.64% 0.00% 130.24% 26.42%
Cash 		0.36% -102.29% 100.00% 72.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 87.77%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 87.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 87.46%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 87.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WOMN % Rank
Technology 		21.95% 0.00% 48.94% 65.47%
Healthcare 		18.32% 0.00% 60.70% 12.40%
Financial Services 		14.90% 0.00% 55.59% 31.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.36% 0.00% 30.33% 56.43%
Consumer Defense 		8.22% 0.00% 47.71% 23.35%
Communication Services 		7.50% 0.00% 27.94% 64.78%
Industrials 		6.80% 0.00% 29.90% 91.04%
Energy 		5.96% 0.00% 41.64% 14.32%
Utilities 		2.38% 0.00% 20.91% 58.88%
Basic Materials 		1.96% 0.00% 25.70% 77.95%
Real Estate 		1.65% 0.00% 31.91% 74.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WOMN % Rank
US 		99.59% 0.00% 127.77% 5.36%
Non US 		0.05% 0.00% 32.38% 90.94%

WOMN - Expenses

Operational Fees

WOMN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 49.27% 47.68%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 90.67%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 19.16%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

WOMN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WOMN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WOMN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 0.00% 496.00% 68.85%

WOMN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WOMN Category Low Category High WOMN % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.03% 0.00% 23.92% 14.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WOMN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WOMN Category Low Category High WOMN % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.73% -54.00% 6.06% 47.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WOMN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

WOMN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ethan Powell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 24, 2018

3.77

3.8%

Mr. Powell, has spent over two decades in financial services, primarily in hedge funds and private equity. Most recently Ethan founded Impact Shares which is a single issue ESG ETF issuer. Mr. Powell is the Chief Product Strategist, Executive Vice President and Secretary of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. and was previously a Senior Retail Fund Analyst at HCMFA and its predecessor since 2007. He has served as the Secretary of the funds in the Highland Fund Complex since November 2010 and as the Executive Vice President of the funds in the Highland Fund Complex since June 2012. Prior to joining HCMFA and its predecessor, Mr. Powell was the manager in the Merger and Acquisitions Division at Ernst & Young from 1999 to 2007.

Emma Muhleman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Ms. Muhleman is a Certified Public Accountant and CFA Charterholder, having served as an investment specialist focused on global macroeconomics, equities, foreign exchange, rates and credit over the past decade. Ms. Mulheman joined Brookmont and Impact Shares in March 2022. Ms. Muhleman brings skills in data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence to the investment process. Prior to joining Impact Shares, Ms. Muhleman worked in various roles at Ascend Investment Management, Allianz Global Investors, and Pacific View Asset Management. Emma received a Bachelor of Science from San Diego State University in 2009, a Master of Science in Accounting and Finance and a Master of Taxation from the University of Notre Dame in 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

