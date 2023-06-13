Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
0.8%
1 yr return
2.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$7.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
74.9%
Expense Ratio 10.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Principal Investment Strategies. The Wealth Builder Fund invests in a portfolio of equity securities, debt securities, commodity-linked instruments and cash and cash equivalents. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock, securities convertible into common stock, rights and warrants or securities or other instruments whose price is linked to the value of common stock. The Wealth Builder Fund may invest in such equity and fixed income securities directly or indirectly by investing in both actively and passively managed mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (collectively, the “underlying funds”). The Wealth Builder Fund may also in investment vehicles such as exchange traded funds that invest exclusively in commodities and are designed to provide commodities exposure without direct investment in physical commodities.
Under normal market conditions, the Wealth Builder Fund will invest its assets within the following ranges: 50-80% of its assets in equities, 20-50% of its assets in fixed income and cash and cash equivalents, and 0-15% of its assets in commodities. The Adviser regularly reviews the Wealth Builder Fund’s allocation and may make changes to favor investments that it believes will provide the most favorable outlook for achieving the Fund’s objective.
In selecting equity investments, the Wealth Builder Fund mainly seeks securities that the Adviser believes are undervalued. The Wealth Builder Fund may buy debt securities of varying maturities, debt securities paying a fixed or fluctuating rate of interest, and debt securities of any kind, including, by way of example, securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities, by foreign governments or international agencies or supranational entities, or by domestic or foreign private issuers, debt securities convertible into equity securities, and inflation-indexed bonds. In addition, the Wealth Builder Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in “junk bonds,” corporate loans and distressed securities. The Wealth Builder Fund may also invest in Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) and securities related to real assets (like real estate- or precious metals-related securities) such as stock, bonds or convertible bonds issued by REITs or companies that mine precious metals.
When choosing investments, the Adviser considers various factors, including opportunities for equity or debt investments to increase in value, expected dividends and interest rates. The Wealth Builder Fund generally seeks diversification across markets, industries and issuers as one of its strategies to reduce volatility. The Wealth Builder Fund has no geographic limits on where it may invest. This flexibility allows the Adviser to look for investments in markets around the world, including emerging markets, that it believes will provide the best asset allocation to meet the Wealth Builder Fund’s objective. The Wealth Builder Fund may invest in the securities of companies of any market capitalization. When selecting underlying funds for investment by the Wealth Builder Fund, the Adviser will consider a variety of factors including, but not limited to, performance, costs and whether an underlying fund discloses that it pursues environmental, social or governance (ESG) objectives or strategies in its prospectus.
Generally, the Wealth Builder Fund may invest in the securities of corporate and governmental issuers located anywhere in the world. The Fund may emphasize foreign securities when the Adviser expects these investments to outperform U.S. securities. When choosing investment markets, the Adviser considers various factors, including economic and political conditions, potential for economic growth and possible changes in currency exchange rates. The Wealth Builder Fund may own foreign cash equivalents or foreign bank deposits as part of the Fund’s investment strategy.
The Wealth Builder Fund is managed in a tax sensitive manner and the Adviser will attempt to minimize capital gains where possible in an effort to minimize shareholder’s tax liability.
|YTD
|0.8%
|-24.7%
|108.5%
|96.05%
|1 Yr
|2.7%
|-24.4%
|116.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.8%
|25.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.9%
|22.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.4%
|8.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-13.5%
|-39.0%
|92.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-6.1%
|39.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-21.9%
|14.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-15.9%
|6.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|61.5%
|N/A
|YTD
|N/A
|-24.7%
|108.5%
|97.63%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-24.4%
|116.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.8%
|25.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|22.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|10.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-13.5%
|-39.0%
|92.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-6.1%
|39.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-21.9%
|14.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-11.5%
|6.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|61.5%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|7.9 M
|658 K
|207 B
|98.81%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|2
|15351
|58.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.3 M
|-6.38 M
|48.5 B
|97.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|74.91%
|8.4%
|100.0%
|38.51%
|Stocks
|99.88%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|66.71%
|Cash
|0.12%
|-16.75%
|158.07%
|65.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|67.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-6.69%
|48.03%
|10.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|11.44%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-82.31%
|116.75%
|40.23%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|5.80%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.68%
|86.86%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|8.89%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.21%
|57.86%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.78%
|85.31%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.22%
|88.27%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|88.40%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|53.09%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.62%
|25.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.19%
|60.70%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|3.22%
|US
|99.88%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|66.20%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.44%
|56.67%
|30.98%
|Expense Ratio
|10.55%
|0.06%
|7.62%
|85.95%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|53.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|343.00%
|N/A
|Dividend Yield
|2.32%
|0.00%
|11.31%
|4.94%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|N/A
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 15, 2023
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2023
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2023
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2023
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2022
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
Sep 09, 2021
0.72
0.7%
Taylor Sohns. Mr. Sohns is a portfolio manager of the Funds and the Co-Chief Investment Officer of LifeGoal Investments LLC. Mr. Sohns has over 12 years of experience in the investment and asset management industry, beginning his career in 2009 at Northwestern Mutual. Prior to joining LifeGoal in August 2021, Mr. Sohns was with Legg Mason from 2010 to 2018, joined Lord Abbett in 2018, and then rejoined Legg Mason (which was subsequent acquired by Franklin Templeton) in 2019. Mr. Sohns has a bachelor’s degree in Finance and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Iona College in New Rochelle, New York. .
Sep 09, 2021
0.72
0.7%
Brett Sohns. Mr. Sohns is a portfolio manager of the Funds and the Co-Chief Investment Officer of LifeGoal Investments LLC. Mr. Sohns has over 14 years of experience in the investment and asset management industry. Prior to founding LifeGoal in 2021, Mr. Sohns was at Advisors Asset Management and at the Hartford Funds before 2019. Mr. Sohns received his BBA and MBA from Iona College in New Rochelle, New York.
|0.03
|34.51
|6.26
|2.41
