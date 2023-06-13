Principal Investment Strategies. The Wealth Builder Fund invests in a portfolio of equity securities, debt securities, commodity-linked instruments and cash and cash equivalents. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock, securities convertible into common stock, rights and warrants or securities or other instruments whose price is linked to the value of common stock. The Wealth Builder Fund may invest in such equity and fixed income securities directly or indirectly by investing in both actively and passively managed mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (collectively, the “underlying funds”). The Wealth Builder Fund may also in investment vehicles such as exchange traded funds that invest exclusively in commodities and are designed to provide commodities exposure without direct investment in physical commodities.

Under normal market conditions, the Wealth Builder Fund will invest its assets within the following ranges: 50-80% of its assets in equities, 20-50% of its assets in fixed income and cash and cash equivalents, and 0-15% of its assets in commodities. The Adviser regularly reviews the Wealth Builder Fund’s allocation and may make changes to favor investments that it believes will provide the most favorable outlook for achieving the Fund’s objective.

In selecting equity investments, the Wealth Builder Fund mainly seeks securities that the Adviser believes are undervalued. The Wealth Builder Fund may buy debt securities of varying maturities, debt securities paying a fixed or fluctuating rate of interest, and debt securities of any kind, including, by way of example, securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities, by foreign governments or international agencies or supranational entities, or by domestic or foreign private issuers, debt securities convertible into equity securities, and inflation-indexed bonds. In addition, the Wealth Builder Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in “junk bonds,” corporate loans and distressed securities. The Wealth Builder Fund may also invest in Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) and securities related to real assets (like real estate- or precious metals-related securities) such as stock, bonds or convertible bonds issued by REITs or companies that mine precious metals.

When choosing investments, the Adviser considers various factors, including opportunities for equity or debt investments to increase in value, expected dividends and interest rates. The Wealth Builder Fund generally seeks diversification across markets, industries and issuers as one of its strategies to reduce volatility. The Wealth Builder Fund has no geographic limits on where it may invest. This flexibility allows the Adviser to look for investments in markets around the world, including emerging markets, that it believes will provide the best asset allocation to meet the Wealth Builder Fund’s objective. The Wealth Builder Fund may invest in the securities of companies of any market capitalization. When selecting underlying funds for investment by the Wealth Builder Fund, the Adviser will consider a variety of factors including, but not limited to, performance, costs and whether an underlying fund discloses that it pursues environmental, social or governance (ESG) objectives or strategies in its prospectus.

Generally, the Wealth Builder Fund may invest in the securities of corporate and governmental issuers located anywhere in the world. The Fund may emphasize foreign securities when the Adviser expects these investments to outperform U.S. securities. When choosing investment markets, the Adviser considers various factors, including economic and political conditions, potential for economic growth and possible changes in currency exchange rates. The Wealth Builder Fund may own foreign cash equivalents or foreign bank deposits as part of the Fund’s investment strategy.

The Wealth Builder Fund is managed in a tax sensitive manner and the Adviser will attempt to minimize capital gains where possible in an effort to minimize shareholder’s tax liability.