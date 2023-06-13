Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF

Active ETF
WLTH
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.325 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
WLTH (ETF)

LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.325 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
WLTH (ETF)

LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.325 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF

WLTH | Active ETF

$8.33

$7.9 M

2.32%

$0.19

10.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

2.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$7.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

74.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.3
$7.63
$8.84

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 10.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF

WLTH | Active ETF

$8.33

$7.9 M

2.32%

$0.19

10.55%

WLTH - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Lifegoal ETFs
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Taylor Sohns

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies. The Wealth Builder Fund invests in a portfolio of equity securities, debt securities, commodity-linked instruments and cash and cash equivalents. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock, securities convertible into common stock, rights and warrants or securities or other instruments whose price is linked to the value of common stock. The Wealth Builder Fund may invest in such equity and fixed income securities directly or indirectly by investing in both actively and passively managed mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (collectively, the “underlying funds”). The Wealth Builder Fund may also in investment vehicles such as exchange traded funds that invest exclusively in commodities and are designed to provide commodities exposure without direct investment in physical commodities.

Under normal market conditions, the Wealth Builder Fund will invest its assets within the following ranges: 50-80% of its assets in equities, 20-50% of its assets in fixed income and cash and cash equivalents, and 0-15% of its assets in commodities. The Adviser regularly reviews the Wealth Builder Fund’s allocation and may make changes to favor investments that it believes will provide the most favorable outlook for achieving the Fund’s objective.

In selecting equity investments, the Wealth Builder Fund mainly seeks securities that the Adviser believes are undervalued. The Wealth Builder Fund may buy debt securities of varying maturities, debt securities paying a fixed or fluctuating rate of interest, and debt securities of any kind, including, by way of example, securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities, by foreign governments or international agencies or supranational entities, or by domestic or foreign private issuers, debt securities convertible into equity securities, and inflation-indexed bonds. In addition, the Wealth Builder Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in “junk bonds,” corporate loans and distressed securities. The Wealth Builder Fund may also invest in Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) and securities related to real assets (like real estate- or precious metals-related securities) such as stock, bonds or convertible bonds issued by REITs or companies that mine precious metals.

When choosing investments, the Adviser considers various factors, including opportunities for equity or debt investments to increase in value, expected dividends and interest rates. The Wealth Builder Fund generally seeks diversification across markets, industries and issuers as one of its strategies to reduce volatility. The Wealth Builder Fund has no geographic limits on where it may invest. This flexibility allows the Adviser to look for investments in markets around the world, including emerging markets, that it believes will provide the best asset allocation to meet the Wealth Builder Fund’s objective. The Wealth Builder Fund may invest in the securities of companies of any market capitalization. When selecting underlying funds for investment by the Wealth Builder Fund, the Adviser will consider a variety of factors including, but not limited to, performance, costs and whether an underlying fund discloses that it pursues environmental, social or governance (ESG) objectives or strategies in its prospectus.

Generally, the Wealth Builder Fund may invest in the securities of corporate and governmental issuers located anywhere in the world. The Fund may emphasize foreign securities when the Adviser expects these investments to outperform U.S. securities. When choosing investment markets, the Adviser considers various factors, including economic and political conditions, potential for economic growth and possible changes in currency exchange rates. The Wealth Builder Fund may own foreign cash equivalents or foreign bank deposits as part of the Fund’s investment strategy.

The Wealth Builder Fund is managed in a tax sensitive manner and the Adviser will attempt to minimize capital gains where possible in an effort to minimize shareholder’s tax liability.

Read More

WLTH - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WLTH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -24.7% 108.5% 96.05%
1 Yr 2.7% -24.4% 116.0% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -7.8% 25.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.9% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.4% 8.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WLTH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -39.0% 92.4% N/A
2021 N/A -6.1% 39.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.9% 14.5% N/A
2019 N/A -15.9% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 61.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WLTH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -24.7% 108.5% 97.63%
1 Yr N/A -24.4% 116.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -7.8% 25.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 10.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WLTH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -39.0% 92.4% N/A
2021 N/A -6.1% 39.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.9% 14.5% N/A
2019 N/A -11.5% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 61.5% N/A

WLTH - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WLTH Category Low Category High WLTH % Rank
Net Assets 7.9 M 658 K 207 B 98.81%
Number of Holdings 33 2 15351 58.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.3 M -6.38 M 48.5 B 97.81%
Weighting of Top 10 74.91% 8.4% 100.0% 38.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. VANGUARD LONG-TERM CORP B 13.12%
  2. VANGUARD EMERG MKTS GOV B 10.32%
  3. ISHARES CORE DIVIDEND GRO 8.23%
  4. ISHARES INTL DIV 7.54%
  5. SCHWAB U.S. TIPS ETF 7.23%
  6. ISHARES MBS ETF 6.13%
  7. ISHARES EMERGING 5.37%
  8. VANGUARD INT-TERM CORPORA 3.46%
  9. NEWMONT CORP 2.84%
  10. ISHARES CORE US REIT ETF 2.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WLTH % Rank
Stocks 		99.88% 0.00% 99.40% 66.71%
Cash 		0.12% -16.75% 158.07% 65.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 67.10%
Other 		0.00% -6.69% 48.03% 10.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 11.44%
Bonds 		0.00% -82.31% 116.75% 40.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WLTH % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 99.55% 5.80%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.68% 86.86%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 65.01% 8.89%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 33.21% 57.86%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.78% 85.31%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 60.22% 88.27%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 85.65% 88.40%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 53.09%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 22.62% 25.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 20.19% 60.70%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 33.35% 3.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WLTH % Rank
US 		99.88% -1.65% 98.67% 66.20%
Non US 		0.00% -0.44% 56.67% 30.98%

WLTH - Expenses

Operational Fees

WLTH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 10.55% 0.06% 7.62% 85.95%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.83% 53.92%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

WLTH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WLTH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WLTH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 343.00% N/A

WLTH - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WLTH Category Low Category High WLTH % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.32% 0.00% 11.31% 4.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WLTH Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WLTH Category Low Category High WLTH % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.34% 19.41% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WLTH Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WLTH - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Taylor Sohns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2021

0.72

0.7%

Taylor Sohns. Mr. Sohns is a portfolio manager of the Funds and the Co-Chief Investment Officer of LifeGoal Investments LLC. Mr. Sohns has over 12 years of experience in the investment and asset management industry, beginning his career in 2009 at Northwestern Mutual. Prior to joining LifeGoal in August 2021, Mr. Sohns was with Legg Mason from 2010 to 2018, joined Lord Abbett in 2018, and then rejoined Legg Mason (which was subsequent acquired by Franklin Templeton) in 2019. Mr. Sohns has a bachelor’s degree in Finance and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Iona College in New Rochelle, New York. .

Brett Sohns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2021

0.72

0.7%

Brett Sohns. Mr. Sohns is a portfolio manager of the Funds and the Co-Chief Investment Officer of LifeGoal Investments LLC. Mr. Sohns has over 14 years of experience in the investment and asset management industry. Prior to founding LifeGoal in 2021, Mr. Sohns was at Advisors Asset Management and at the Hartford Funds before 2019. Mr. Sohns received his BBA and MBA from Iona College in New Rochelle, New York.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 34.51 6.26 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×