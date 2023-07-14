The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index follows a rules-based methodology (described generally below) that tracks the performance of the equity securities of publicly-traded, large- and mid-capitalization U.S. and non-U.S. companies in developed markets that are selected based on a set of dividend filters focused on dividend sustainability, described below. The Index is owned and administered by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”), and the Index Provider partnered with Social Finance, Inc. (“SoFi”) to co-develop the methodology used by the Index to determine the securities included in the Index. SoFi is not involved in the ongoing maintenance of the Index or any discretionary decisions relating to its application, and does not act in the capacity of an index provider. SoFi has licensed certain of its trademarks to the Index Provider for use in connection with the Index.

SoFi Sustainable Dividend Index

The Index’s initial investible universe consists of all of the securities comprising the Solactive GBS Developed Markets Large & Mid Cap USD Index (the “GBS Universe”). The GBS Universe tracks the performance of the large- and mid-capitalization segment covering approximately the largest 85% of the free-float market capitalization in developed markets. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index at its next reconstitution, companies in the GBS Universe must meet the following eligibility requirements as of each selection day (“Selection Day”), which is 10 weekdays before the scheduled rebalance day:

○ Liquidity. Companies must have a minimum average daily value traded (“ADV”) of $5 million USD over the previous 1-month and 6-months periods ($3.75 million USD for companies already included in the Index);

○ Market Capitalization. Companies must have a minimum free-float market capitalization of $1 billion USD ($750 million USD for companies already included in the Index). Free-float market capitalization measures a company’s market capitalization based on the number of outstanding shares for trading by the general public, rather than the total value of all of the company’s shares of stock;

○ Dividend Sustainability. Companies must have a stable dividend payout in which they paid regular dividends during the previous twelve months and be forecasted to pay regular dividends during the next twelve months. In order to forecast the payment of regular dividends, the Index Provider utilizes a third-party service provider to provide consensus estimates of dividends per share. Companies must also have dividends per share over the previous twelve months which are higher or equal to 90% of the annual dividends per share paid out one year ago and five years ago;

○ Payout Ratio. Companies must have a payout ratio between 0% and 100% (for companies already included in the Index, the payout ratio needs to be outside of this range for two consecutive Selection Days to be removed from the Index). The payout ratio is the percentage of earnings paid to shareholders in dividends, determined by the total amount of dividends paid out to shareholders per share during the last twelve months divided by the latest reported company earnings per share over the 12 months. The payout ratio is used to determine earnings paid to shareholders versus earnings retained by the company. A company with negative earnings will have a negative payout ratio;

○ Debt/Equity Ratio. Companies must have a debt/equity ratio that is not in the top 10% of companies included in the GBS Universe in their respective sector;

○ Price Return. Companies must have a 1-year price return that does not rank in the bottom 5% of companies included in the GBS Universe; and

○ Dividend Yield. The companies that meet the eligibility requirements set forth above are included in the Index if they have a dividend yield over the past 12 months that is higher than 1.2x the weighted average dividend yield of the GBS Universe. “Dividend yield” is a financial ratio (dividend divided by price) that shows how much a company pays out in dividends each year relative to its stock price. If less than 100 companies meet the eligibility requirements to be included in the Index, additional companies are selected based on the highest dividend yield until the Index reaches 100 constituent companies.

The weight of each Index constituent is based on each constituent’s free-float market capitalization. Individual security weights are capped at 5%. Any excess weight is distributed among the securities within the same sector that have not yet reached the 5% cap on a pro-rata basis. Additionally, individual sector weights are capped at 30% with any excess weight distributed among the sectors that have not reached the 30% cap on a pro-rata basis.

The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly on the last business day of each February, May, August, and November based on data that is ten weekdays prior to the date of such rebalance and reconstitution.

As of June 1, 2023, the three largest Index constituents and their weights were as follows: Exxon Mobil Corp. 3.54%; Johnson & Johnson 3.44%; and JPMorgan Chase & Co. 3.38%.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% its net assets (plus any borrowing made for investment purposes) in dividend paying securities.

The Fund distributes income from its investments to shareholders weekly. The Fund makes its weekly income distributions each Thursday (or, in the event the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) is closed for trading on Thursday, on a day earlier in the week). However, although the Fund intends to maintain a consistent weekly income distribution, depending upon the timing of the receipt and payment of dividends from the Fund’s underlying holdings, the amount of the Fund’s weekly income distribution may fluctuate and the Fund’s NAV will fluctuate accordingly.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund generally may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.

The Fund is deemed to be non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.