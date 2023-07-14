Home
SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

3.3%

1 yr return

11.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$10.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$47.7
$40.70
$48.06

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

WKLY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Weekly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    May 10, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Michael Venuto

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index follows a rules-based methodology (described generally below) that tracks the performance of the equity securities of publicly-traded, large- and mid-capitalization U.S. and non-U.S. companies in developed markets that are selected based on a set of dividend filters focused on dividend sustainability, described below. The Index is owned and administered by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”), and the Index Provider partnered with Social Finance, Inc. (“SoFi”) to co-develop the methodology used by the Index to determine the securities included in the Index. SoFi is not involved in the ongoing maintenance of the Index or any discretionary decisions relating to its application, and does not act in the capacity of an index provider. SoFi has licensed certain of its trademarks to the Index Provider for use in connection with the Index.

SoFi Sustainable Dividend Index

The Index’s initial investible universe consists of all of the securities comprising the Solactive GBS Developed Markets Large & Mid Cap USD Index (the “GBS Universe”). The GBS Universe tracks the performance of the large- and mid-capitalization segment covering approximately the largest 85% of the free-float market capitalization in developed markets. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index at its next reconstitution, companies in the GBS Universe must meet the following eligibility requirements as of each selection day (“Selection Day”), which is 10 weekdays before the scheduled rebalance day:

Liquidity. Companies must have a minimum average daily value traded (“ADV”) of $5 million USD over the previous 1-month and 6-months periods ($3.75 million USD for companies already included in the Index);
Market Capitalization. Companies must have a minimum free-float market capitalization of $1 billion USD ($750 million USD for companies already included in the Index). Free-float market capitalization measures a company’s market capitalization based on the number of outstanding shares for trading by the general public, rather than the total value of all of the company’s shares of stock;
Dividend Sustainability. Companies must have a stable dividend payout in which they paid regular dividends during the previous twelve months and be forecasted to pay regular dividends during the next twelve months. In order to forecast the payment of regular dividends, the Index Provider utilizes a third-party service provider to provide consensus estimates of dividends per share. Companies must also have dividends per share over the previous twelve months which are higher or equal to 90% of the annual dividends per share paid out one year ago and five years ago;
Payout Ratio. Companies must have a payout ratio between 0% and 100% (for companies already included in the Index, the payout ratio needs to be outside of this range for two consecutive Selection Days to be removed from the Index). The payout ratio is the percentage of earnings paid to shareholders in dividends, determined by the total amount of dividends paid out to shareholders per share during the last twelve months divided by the latest reported company earnings per share over the 12 months. The payout ratio is used to determine earnings paid to shareholders versus earnings retained by the company. A company with negative earnings will have a negative payout ratio;
Debt/Equity Ratio. Companies must have a debt/equity ratio that is not in the top 10% of companies included in the GBS Universe in their respective sector;
Price Return. Companies must have a 1-year price return that does not rank in the bottom 5% of companies included in the GBS Universe; and
Dividend Yield. The companies that meet the eligibility requirements set forth above are included in the Index if they have a dividend yield over the past 12 months that is higher than 1.2x the weighted average dividend yield of the GBS Universe. “Dividend yield” is a financial ratio (dividend divided by price) that shows how much a company pays out in dividends each year relative to its stock price. If less than 100 companies meet the eligibility requirements to be included in the Index, additional companies are selected based on the highest dividend yield until the Index reaches 100 constituent companies.

The weight of each Index constituent is based on each constituent’s free-float market capitalization. Individual security weights are capped at 5%. Any excess weight is distributed among the securities within the same sector that have not yet reached the 5% cap on a pro-rata basis. Additionally, individual sector weights are capped at 30% with any excess weight distributed among the sectors that have not reached the 30% cap on a pro-rata basis.

The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly on the last business day of each February, May, August, and November based on data that is ten weekdays prior to the date of such rebalance and reconstitution.

As of June 1, 2023, the three largest Index constituents and their weights were as follows: Exxon Mobil Corp. 3.54%; Johnson & Johnson 3.44%; and JPMorgan Chase & Co. 3.38%.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% its net assets (plus any borrowing made for investment purposes) in dividend paying securities.

The Fund distributes income from its investments to shareholders weekly. The Fund makes its weekly income distributions each Thursday (or, in the event the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) is closed for trading on Thursday, on a day earlier in the week). However, although the Fund intends to maintain a consistent weekly income distribution, depending upon the timing of the receipt and payment of dividends from the Fund’s underlying holdings, the amount of the Fund’s weekly income distribution may fluctuate and the Fund’s NAV will fluctuate accordingly.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund generally may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.

The Fund is deemed to be non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

WKLY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WKLY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.3% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 11.6% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WKLY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.4% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WKLY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WKLY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.4% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

WKLY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WKLY Category Low Category High WKLY % Rank
Net Assets 10.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 470 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 2.44 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 25.64% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 12.19%
  2. Exxon Mobil Corp 3.29%
  3. JPMorgan Chase Co 3.00%
  4. Johnson Johnson 2.90%
  5. Procter Gamble Co/The 2.37%
  6. Nestle SA 2.24%
  7. Chevron Corp 2.22%
  8. Merck Co Inc 1.93%
  9. Bank of America Corp 1.73%
  10. Broadcom Inc 1.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WKLY % Rank
Stocks 		99.34% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		5.25% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.11% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WKLY % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WKLY % Rank
US 		57.05% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		42.29% N/A N/A N/A

WKLY - Expenses

Operational Fees

WKLY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

WKLY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

WKLY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WKLY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

WKLY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WKLY Category Low Category High WKLY % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WKLY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Weekly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WKLY Category Low Category High WKLY % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WKLY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

WKLY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Venuto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 10, 2021

1.06

1.1%

Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.

Charles Ragauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 10, 2021

1.06

1.1%

Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

