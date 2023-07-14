Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
-1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
Net Assets
$8.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
8.7%
Expense Ratio 0.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.
The Index is designed to capture the performance of selected issuers in the U.S. investment grade corporate bond market that are deemed to have favorable fundamental and income characteristics. The Index employs a multi-step process, which screens based on fundamentals to identify bonds with favorable characteristics and then tilts to those which offer favorable income characteristics. The goal is to improve the risk-adjusted performance of traditional market capitalization-weighted approaches of corporate bond indices.
The Index is comprised of corporate bonds of public issuers domiciled in the United States. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, bonds must meet the following criteria: (i) pay fixed-rate coupons; (ii) have at least $350 million in par amount outstanding; (iii) have a remaining maturity of at least one year; and (iv) rated investment
grade (at least BBB- or Baa3) by Standard & Poor’s or Moody’s. The final rating is determined by the average rating from the two rating agencies. All bonds are denominated in U.S. dollars.
The Index utilizes a “screen and tilt” rules-based approach to isolate bonds that have favorable fundamentals and tilts to those bonds with favorable income and valuation characteristics. Once the Index universe is defined from the eligibility criteria, individual bonds are assigned a factor score based on rules-based fundamental metrics, such as distinguishing cash flow, profitability and leverage. Bonds are ranked within each sector (e.g., industrials, financials and utilities) based on their factor score and then screened so that bonds receiving the lowest 20% of factor scores in each sector are removed from the Index. Each remaining bond is then assigned an income tilt score based on its probability of default and duration relative to the other remaining bonds in its sector. Income tilt scores are then used to determine a bond’s weight in the Index, with bonds receiving higher income tilt scores being more heavily weighted. Issuer exposure is capped at 5%, with excess exposure distributed to the remaining bonds on a pro-rata basis. The Index is rebalanced quarterly.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in other securities, including repurchase agreements, and/or derivatives. Derivative investments may include interest rate futures, swaps and forward contracts. The Fund’s use of derivatives will be underpinned by investments in cash or other liquid assets.
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
|Period
|WFIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-27.3%
|3.8%
|61.83%
|1 Yr
|-1.1%
|-14.1%
|192.0%
|34.88%
|3 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-13.0%
|33.2%
|30.63%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-10.4%
|22.0%
|15.14%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-3.6%
|9.8%
|17.50%
* Annualized
|Period
|WFIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.2%
|-26.5%
|144.0%
|35.57%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-15.7%
|13.1%
|20.09%
|2020
|3.2%
|-13.0%
|5.1%
|7.98%
|2019
|3.3%
|-3.3%
|4.1%
|7.85%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-3.1%
|1.3%
|5.92%
|Period
|WFIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-12.5%
|-27.3%
|3.8%
|93.13%
|1 Yr
|-10.3%
|-15.9%
|192.0%
|95.74%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-13.0%
|33.2%
|30.13%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-10.4%
|22.0%
|13.79%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.6%
|10.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WFIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.2%
|-26.5%
|144.0%
|35.57%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-15.7%
|13.1%
|20.09%
|2020
|3.2%
|-13.0%
|5.1%
|7.98%
|2019
|3.3%
|-3.3%
|4.1%
|7.85%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-3.1%
|1.3%
|10.06%
|WFIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFIG % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.7 M
|2.7 M
|44.4 B
|94.58%
|Number of Holdings
|555
|5
|9191
|34.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.55 M
|-29.6 M
|3.34 B
|83.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.71%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|89.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFIG % Rank
|Bonds
|99.28%
|15.65%
|141.47%
|21.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.52%
|0.00%
|78.47%
|71.97%
|Cash
|0.20%
|-49.09%
|10.75%
|60.98%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.27%
|40.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.18%
|50.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.89%
|3.98%
|34.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFIG % Rank
|Corporate
|99.80%
|41.80%
|100.00%
|21.21%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.20%
|0.00%
|11.30%
|73.48%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.02%
|52.27%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.18%
|78.41%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.62%
|68.18%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.63%
|81.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFIG % Rank
|US
|96.64%
|15.65%
|108.09%
|6.44%
|Non US
|2.64%
|0.00%
|47.05%
|95.08%
|WFIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.18%
|0.02%
|5.60%
|92.61%
|Management Fee
|0.18%
|0.00%
|1.35%
|12.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|N/A
|WFIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WFIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WFIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|0.00%
|259.00%
|23.00%
|WFIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFIG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.66%
|0.00%
|7.33%
|0.76%
|WFIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|WFIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFIG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.27%
|0.38%
|7.58%
|46.27%
|WFIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2023
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2023
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2023
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2023
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2023
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2023
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2020
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 24, 2020
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2019
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2019
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2019
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2019
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2018
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2018
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2018
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2018
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2017
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2017
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2017
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2017
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2017
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2017
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2016
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2016
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2016
6.1
6.1%
Anil Katarya, CFA Co-Head of Investment Grade Credit Anil Katarya is co-head of investment grade credit and senior portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. Previously, Anil was the head of credit portfolio management and also served as a portfolio manager and credit analyst on the investment grade team since joining Voya in 2000. Prior to joining the firm, Anil was a financial analyst for Mirant Inc. He received a BS in mechanical engineering from Kurukshetra University, India, and an MBA from Georgia State University. Anil holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2016
6.1
6.1%
Kurt Kringelis, CFA, CPA, JD Head Macro Credit Strategist Kurt Kringelis is head macro credit strategist at Voya Investment Management. In this role Kurt provides credit market insight and macro research broadly across the Fixed Income Team. Kurt’s most recent role with the firm was as senior portfolio manager and head of credit strategy within the investment grade team with oversight responsibility for investment grade research. Prior roles with the firm included interim oversight of the emerging markets corporate team and joint oversight responsibility for the high yield team. Prior to joining the firm, Kurt was an associate portfolio manager with the high yield group at Equitable Investment Services where he began his career as a high yield analyst. He received a BS in finance, an MBA and a JD from the University of Illinois. Kurt is a Certified Public Accountant, holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation, and is a licensed attorney in the state of Illinois.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2016
6.1
6.1%
Travis King, CFA Co-Head of Investment Grade Credit Travis King is co-head of investment grade credit at Voya Investment Management. Prior to joining the firm, he was a senior fixed income analyst with Reams Asset Management. Travis received a BBA from James Madison University and an MBA from Memorial University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.76
|6.2
|2.41
