Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

-1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$8.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

8.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$44.1
$41.36
$46.81

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

WFIG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -12.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree
  • Inception Date
    Apr 27, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    900000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Anil Katarya

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

The Index is designed to capture the performance of selected issuers in the U.S. investment grade corporate bond market that are deemed to have favorable fundamental and income characteristics. The Index employs a multi-step process, which screens based on fundamentals to identify bonds with favorable characteristics and then tilts to those which offer favorable income characteristics. The goal is to improve the risk-adjusted performance of traditional market capitalization-weighted approaches of corporate bond indices.

The Index is comprised of corporate bonds of public issuers domiciled in the United States. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, bonds must meet the following criteria: (i) pay fixed-rate coupons; (ii) have at least $350 million in par amount outstanding; (iii) have a remaining maturity of at least one year; and (iv) rated investment

grade (at least BBB- or Baa3) by Standard & Poor’s or Moody’s. The final rating is determined by the average rating from the two rating agencies. All bonds are denominated in U.S. dollars.

The Index utilizes a “screen and tilt” rules-based approach to isolate bonds that have favorable fundamentals and tilts to those bonds with favorable income and valuation characteristics. Once the Index universe is defined from the eligibility criteria, individual bonds are assigned a factor score based on rules-based fundamental metrics, such as distinguishing cash flow, profitability and leverage. Bonds are ranked within each sector (e.g., industrials, financials and utilities) based on their factor score and then screened so that bonds receiving the lowest 20% of factor scores in each sector are removed from the Index. Each remaining bond is then assigned an income tilt score based on its probability of default and duration relative to the other remaining bonds in its sector. Income tilt scores are then used to determine a bond’s weight in the Index, with bonds receiving higher income tilt scores being more heavily weighted. Issuer exposure is capped at 5%, with excess exposure distributed to the remaining bonds on a pro-rata basis. The Index is rebalanced quarterly.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in other securities, including repurchase agreements, and/or derivatives. Derivative investments may include interest rate futures, swaps and forward contracts. The Fund’s use of derivatives will be underpinned by investments in cash or other liquid assets.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.

WFIG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -27.3% 3.8% 61.83%
1 Yr -1.1% -14.1% 192.0% 34.88%
3 Yr -4.9%* -13.0% 33.2% 30.63%
5 Yr 1.2%* -10.4% 22.0% 15.14%
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.6% 9.8% 17.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -26.5% 144.0% 35.57%
2021 -0.8% -15.7% 13.1% 20.09%
2020 3.2% -13.0% 5.1% 7.98%
2019 3.3% -3.3% 4.1% 7.85%
2018 -0.4% -3.1% 1.3% 5.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.5% -27.3% 3.8% 93.13%
1 Yr -10.3% -15.9% 192.0% 95.74%
3 Yr 0.4%* -13.0% 33.2% 30.13%
5 Yr 1.6%* -10.4% 22.0% 13.79%
10 Yr N/A* -3.6% 10.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -26.5% 144.0% 35.57%
2021 -0.8% -15.7% 13.1% 20.09%
2020 3.2% -13.0% 5.1% 7.98%
2019 3.3% -3.3% 4.1% 7.85%
2018 -0.4% -3.1% 1.3% 10.06%

WFIG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WFIG Category Low Category High WFIG % Rank
Net Assets 8.7 M 2.7 M 44.4 B 94.58%
Number of Holdings 555 5 9191 34.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.55 M -29.6 M 3.34 B 83.33%
Weighting of Top 10 8.71% 1.8% 100.0% 89.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Chase Co 1.89%
  2. International Business Machines Corp 1.85%
  3. Marriott International Inc/MD 1.74%
  4. Morgan Stanley 1.70%
  5. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 1.59%
  6. Bank of America Corp 1.58%
  7. Steel Dynamics Inc 1.49%
  8. HCA Inc 1.48%
  9. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc 1.47%
  10. Omnicom Group Inc 1.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WFIG % Rank
Bonds 		99.28% 15.65% 141.47% 21.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.52% 0.00% 78.47% 71.97%
Cash 		0.20% -49.09% 10.75% 60.98%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.27% 40.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 9.18% 50.38%
Other 		0.00% -0.89% 3.98% 34.09%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFIG % Rank
Corporate 		99.80% 41.80% 100.00% 21.21%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.20% 0.00% 11.30% 73.48%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.02% 52.27%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 23.18% 78.41%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.62% 68.18%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 25.63% 81.44%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFIG % Rank
US 		96.64% 15.65% 108.09% 6.44%
Non US 		2.64% 0.00% 47.05% 95.08%

WFIG - Expenses

Operational Fees

WFIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.18% 0.02% 5.60% 92.61%
Management Fee 0.18% 0.00% 1.35% 12.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

WFIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WFIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WFIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 0.00% 259.00% 23.00%

WFIG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WFIG Category Low Category High WFIG % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.66% 0.00% 7.33% 0.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WFIG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WFIG Category Low Category High WFIG % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.27% 0.38% 7.58% 46.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WFIG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WFIG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Anil Katarya

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2016

6.1

6.1%

Anil Katarya, CFA Co-Head of Investment Grade Credit Anil Katarya is co-head of investment grade credit and senior portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. Previously, Anil was the head of credit portfolio management and also served as a portfolio manager and credit analyst on the investment grade team since joining Voya in 2000. Prior to joining the firm, Anil was a financial analyst for Mirant Inc. He received a BS in mechanical engineering from Kurukshetra University, India, and an MBA from Georgia State University. Anil holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Kurt Kringelis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2016

6.1

6.1%

Kurt Kringelis, CFA, CPA, JD Head Macro Credit Strategist Kurt Kringelis is head macro credit strategist at Voya Investment Management. In this role Kurt provides credit market insight and macro research broadly across the Fixed Income Team. Kurt’s most recent role with the firm was as senior portfolio manager and head of credit strategy within the investment grade team with oversight responsibility for investment grade research. Prior roles with the firm included interim oversight of the emerging markets corporate team and joint oversight responsibility for the high yield team. Prior to joining the firm, Kurt was an associate portfolio manager with the high yield group at Equitable Investment Services where he began his career as a high yield analyst. He received a BS in finance, an MBA and a JD from the University of Illinois. Kurt is a Certified Public Accountant, holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation, and is a licensed attorney in the state of Illinois.

Travis King

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2016

6.1

6.1%

Travis King, CFA Co-Head of Investment Grade Credit Travis King is co-head of investment grade credit at Voya Investment Management. Prior to joining the firm, he was a senior fixed income analyst with Reams Asset Management. Travis received a BBA from James Madison University and an MBA from Memorial University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.76 6.2 2.41

