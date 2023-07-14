The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index or investments with economic characteristics similar to the securities included in the Index . The Index is comprised of approximately 40 companies that provide products and services in one of the following industries that facilitate the ability of people to work from home: remote communications, cyber security, online project and document management, and cloud computing technologies (“WFH Industries”). The Index Provider begins with a universe that includes companies that are primarily listed in the United States or listed as an American Depository Receipt in the United States and have an average daily trading value of $5 million during the prior six months. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”), using ARTIS ® , the Index Provider’s proprietary natural language processing algorithm. ARTIS uses key words to review large volumes of publicly available data, such as company annual reports, published business descriptions, and financial news reports, which the Index Provider believes will identify and classify companies as being in the WFH Industries and then ranks the companies within each WFH Industry based on the number of key word “hits” in the company’s data. The ARTIS classification system is different than traditional classification systems because it utilizes natural language processing, such as key word searching, whereas traditional classifications system utilize backward looking metrics, such as a company’s past profits or revenue, to determine the classification of a company. The Index’s use of natural language processing may result in the Index including companies that broadly offer communication services, infrastructure and/or technology products and services which may not typically be classified as a company in a WFH Industry. The Index consists of at least the top 10 ranked companies in each of the four WFH Industries. If a company is ranked in more than one WFH Industry, it is included in the Index only once. The Index is equal weighted at each semi-annual reconstitution and rebalance date. As of December 30, 2022, the Index was comprised of 39 constituents, which had a median total market capitalization of $24.9 billion, total market capitalizations ranging from $10 million to $1.8 trillion, and was concentrated in the information technology sector. The components of the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time. The Fund will concentrate its investment in a particular industry or group of industries ( i.e. , hold 25% or more of its total assets in the stocks of a particular industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated. The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to attempt to achieve its investment objective. Although the Fund intends to fully replicate the Index, at times the Fund may hold a representative sample of the securities in the Index that have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. This means the Fund may not hold all of the securities included in the Index, its weighting of investment exposure to such securities or industries may be different from that of the Index and it may hold securities that are not included in the Index. The Fund will rebalance its portfolio when the Index rebalances. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received). The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.