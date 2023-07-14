The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in exchange-listed equity securities and total return swaps intended to provide exposure to the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. The cannabis and hemp ecosystem encompasses businesses involved in the production, distribution and marketing of cannabis and hemp and products derived therefrom. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in equity securities, including common stock and depositary receipts, of companies and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from, or invest a majority of their assets in, the cannabis and hemp ecosystem (“Cannabis Companies”) and in derivatives that have economic characteristics similar to such securities.

The cannabis and hemp ecosystem spans a wide variety of sectors and industries including the agriculture, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, real estate, retail, and finance sectors and industries. Cannabis Companies may be categorized within any of these sectors and industries and engage in the cannabis and hemp ecosystem in several ways, including the following:

• Production and/or distribution of cannabis-related and/or hemp-related products, including those for medical (including research and development) and therapeutic uses;

• Business to business providers for the cannabis and hemp ecosystem, including technology, agricultural technology, real estate, financing, and commercial services companies; and/or

• Business to consumer providers for the cannabis industry, including technology and media, consumption devices/mechanisms, and retailing companies.

Generally, the terms “marijuana” and “cannabis” are used interchangeably and refer to products derived from the cannabis plant, including cannabinoids. Cannabinoids are the chemical compounds secreted by cannabis plants. Cannabinoids can also be synthetically produced chemical compounds and used in lawful research and development of prescription drugs or other products utilizing cannabinoids as an active ingredient. Hemp refers to the industrial/commercial use of the cannabis stalk and seed for textiles, foods, papers, body care products, detergents, plastics and building materials. The Fund will not invest directly in or hold ownership in any companies that engage in cannabis-related business unless such business is permitted by national and local laws of the relevant jurisdiction, including U.S. federal and state laws.

Roundhill Financial Inc. (the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, uses qualitative factors, such as publicly available company filings, publicly available research, and press releases, to identify a universe of Cannabis Companies by determining a company’s thematic relevance to the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. Based on its analysis, each Cannabis Company selected for the Fund will be assigned a weight that generally will be on a modified market capitalization basis, to seek to create a portfolio that reflects companies that contribute to the cannabis and hemp ecosystem through a variety of cannabis-related products and services.

The Fund may invest in securities issued by small, medium and large capitalization companies operating in emerging, frontier, and developed market countries. The Fund may purchase equity securities that trade on U.S. or non-U.S. securities exchanges and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may invest in both equity and mortgage REITs. Further, the Fund may utilize derivative instruments that are available or traded on the over-the-counter (“OTC”) market or listed and traded on an exchange to obtain expose to Cannabis Companies. The Fund anticipates investing primarily in total return swaps to obtain such exposure. A total return swap is a contract in which one party agrees to make periodic payments to another party based on the change in market value of the assets underlying the contract, which may include a specified security, basket of securities, or securities indices during the specified period, in return for periodic payments based on a fixed or variable interest rate or the total return from other underlying assets.

The Fund expects to concentrate at least 25% of its investments in the Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences Industry Group as defined by the Global Industry Classification (GICS

®

) or other similar categorization scheme. This level of exposure may change over time and in response to changes in the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).