Vitals

YTD Return

330.8%

1 yr return

160.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

93.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.4
$4.10
$26.21

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

WEED - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Roundhill Cannabis ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Timothy Maloney

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in exchange-listed equity securities and total return swaps intended to provide exposure to the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. The cannabis and hemp ecosystem encompasses businesses involved in the production, distribution and marketing of cannabis and hemp and products derived therefrom. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in equity securities, including common stock and depositary receipts, of companies and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from, or invest a majority of their assets in, the cannabis and hemp ecosystem (“Cannabis Companies”) and in derivatives that have economic characteristics similar to such securities.
The cannabis and hemp ecosystem spans a wide variety of sectors and industries including the agriculture, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, real estate, retail, and finance sectors and industries. Cannabis Companies may be categorized within any of these sectors and industries and engage in the cannabis and hemp ecosystem in several ways, including the following:
Production and/or distribution of cannabis-related and/or hemp-related products, including those for medical (including research and development) and therapeutic uses;
Business to business providers for the cannabis and hemp ecosystem, including technology, agricultural technology, real estate, financing, and commercial services companies; and/or
Business to consumer providers for the cannabis industry, including technology and media, consumption devices/mechanisms, and retailing companies.
Generally, the terms “marijuana” and “cannabis” are used interchangeably and refer to products derived from the cannabis plant, including cannabinoids. Cannabinoids are the chemical compounds secreted by cannabis plants. Cannabinoids can also be synthetically produced chemical compounds and used in lawful research and development of prescription drugs or other products utilizing cannabinoids as an active ingredient. Hemp refers to the industrial/commercial use of the cannabis stalk and seed for textiles, foods, papers, body care products, detergents, plastics and building materials. The Fund will not invest directly in or hold ownership in any companies that engage in cannabis-related business unless such business is permitted by national and local laws of the relevant jurisdiction, including U.S. federal and state laws.
Roundhill Financial Inc. (the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, uses qualitative factors, such as publicly available company filings, publicly available research, and press releases, to identify a universe of Cannabis Companies by determining a company’s thematic relevance to the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. Based on its analysis, each Cannabis Company selected for the Fund will be assigned a weight that generally will be on a modified market capitalization basis, to seek to create a portfolio that reflects companies that contribute to the cannabis and hemp ecosystem through a variety of cannabis-related products and services.
The Fund may invest in securities issued by small, medium and large capitalization companies operating in emerging, frontier, and developed market countries. The Fund may purchase equity securities that trade on U.S. or non-U.S. securities exchanges and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may invest in both equity and mortgage REITs. Further, the Fund may utilize derivative instruments that are available or traded on the over-the-counter (“OTC”) market or listed and traded on an exchange to obtain expose to Cannabis Companies. The Fund anticipates investing primarily in total return swaps to obtain such exposure. A total return swap is a contract in which one party agrees to make periodic payments to another party based on the change in market value of the assets underlying the contract, which may include a specified security, basket of securities, or securities indices during the specified period, in return for periodic payments based on a fixed or variable interest rate or the total return from other underlying assets.
The Fund expects to concentrate at least 25% of its investments in the Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences Industry Group as defined by the Global Industry Classification (GICS®) or other similar categorization scheme. This level of exposure may change over time and in response to changes in the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).
Read More

WEED - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WEED Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 330.8% -24.9% 17.8% N/A
1 Yr 160.0% -68.1% 26.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -43.1% 28.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -32.3% 26.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -2.8% 17.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WEED Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -72.7% 24.1% N/A
2021 N/A -22.1% 50.4% N/A
2020 N/A -31.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -23.4% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -13.7% 34.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WEED Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -73.0% 17.8% N/A
1 Yr N/A -68.1% 26.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -43.1% 28.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -32.3% 26.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.5% 17.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WEED Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -72.7% 24.1% N/A
2021 N/A -22.1% 50.4% N/A
2020 N/A -31.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -23.4% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.2% 34.6% N/A

WEED - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WEED Category Low Category High WEED % Rank
Net Assets 2.3 M 610 K 31.2 B 98.31%
Number of Holdings 8 1 389 95.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.4 M -21.4 M 5.86 B 89.71%
Weighting of Top 10 93.30% 8.9% 100.0% 3.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bill 114.07%
  2. First American Government Obligations Fund 1.78%
  3. VERANO HOLDINGS CORP SWAP -0.28%
  4. COLUMBIA CARE INC SWAP -0.56%
  5. CRESCO LABS INC-SUBORDINATE SWAP -0.95%
  6. GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC SWAP -2.31%
  7. TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP SWAP -2.59%
  8. CURALEAF HOLDINGS INC SWAP -9.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WEED % Rank
Bonds 		125.72% 0.00% 88.23% 66.18%
Cash 		30.54% -0.34% 101.46% 8.82%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 100.33% 79.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.02% 64.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 67.65%
Other 		-56.26% -8.90% 91.95% 97.06%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WEED % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		23.84% 0.00% 100.00% 42.37%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.53% 61.02%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.98% 67.80%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.77% 61.02%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 34.13% 62.71%
Derivative 		-56.26% 0.00% 100.00% 64.41%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WEED % Rank
US 		125.72% 0.00% 32.00% 66.18%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 56.23% 63.24%

WEED - Expenses

Operational Fees

WEED Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.22% 4.26% 69.33%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.25% 1.90% 71.83%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 54.17%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.19% N/A

Sales Fees

WEED Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

WEED Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WEED Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 140.00% N/A

WEED - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WEED Category Low Category High WEED % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.18% 78.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WEED Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WEED Category Low Category High WEED % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.66% 5.19% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WEED Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WEED - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Maloney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2022

0.12

0.1%

Mario Stefanidis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2022

0.12

0.1%

Todd Alberico

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2022

0.12

0.1%

Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

William Hershey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2022

0.12

0.1%

William N. Hershey joined Yorkville Capital Management in 2011 as an Analyst. He is currently Yorkville’s Head Trader and sits on the investment committee with trading and portfolio management responsibilities. Mr. Hershey has served as the Head Trader for Yorkville Capital Management since 2014, overseeing the trading of the firm’s SMAs, mutual funds and hedge fund. Prior to this role, Mr. Hershey was responsible for overseeing the trading sub-advisor, Index Management Solutions, and its trading of Yorkville ETF Advisors’ two ETFs, YMLP and YMLI (NYSE Arca). The two ETFs reached approximately $400 million AUM at their peak during the time of Yorkville’s involvement. William is a contributor to Yorkville’s monthly newsletter, the “MLP Beat”, and has co-authored several whitepapers on the MLP asset class. Mr. Hershey graduated from Vanderbilt University in May 2011. He received a BA in Economics with a minor in Finance. Mr. Hershey is currently a Level III candidate in the CFA program.

Andrew Serowik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2022

0.12

0.1%

Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.

Gabriel Tan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2022

0.12

0.1%

Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.

Drew Walsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2022

0.12

0.1%

Mr. Walsh joined Roundhill Financial Inc. in 2021. He began his career at REX Shares in 2018, continuing with Osprey Funds after the spin out of REX Share’s digital asset subsidiary until joining the Adviser. He graduated from the University of Vermont in 2017, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.75 23.1 6.84 3.29

