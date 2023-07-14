Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
330.8%
1 yr return
160.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$2.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
93.3%
Expense Ratio 0.40%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|WEED Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|330.8%
|-24.9%
|17.8%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|160.0%
|-68.1%
|26.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-43.1%
|28.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-32.3%
|26.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-2.8%
|17.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|WEED
|Category Low
|Category High
|WEED % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.3 M
|610 K
|31.2 B
|98.31%
|Number of Holdings
|8
|1
|389
|95.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.4 M
|-21.4 M
|5.86 B
|89.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|93.30%
|8.9%
|100.0%
|3.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WEED % Rank
|Bonds
|125.72%
|0.00%
|88.23%
|66.18%
|Cash
|30.54%
|-0.34%
|101.46%
|8.82%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.33%
|79.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|64.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|67.65%
|Other
|-56.26%
|-8.90%
|91.95%
|97.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WEED % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|23.84%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|42.37%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.53%
|61.02%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.98%
|67.80%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.77%
|61.02%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.13%
|62.71%
|Derivative
|-56.26%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|64.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WEED % Rank
|US
|125.72%
|0.00%
|32.00%
|66.18%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.23%
|63.24%
|WEED
|Category Low
|Category High
|WEED % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.18%
|78.67%
|WEED
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WEED
|Category Low
|Category High
|WEED % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.66%
|5.19%
|N/A
|WEED
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 19, 2022
0.12
0.1%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 19, 2022
0.12
0.1%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 19, 2022
0.12
0.1%
Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 19, 2022
0.12
0.1%
William N. Hershey joined Yorkville Capital Management in 2011 as an Analyst. He is currently Yorkville’s Head Trader and sits on the investment committee with trading and portfolio management responsibilities. Mr. Hershey has served as the Head Trader for Yorkville Capital Management since 2014, overseeing the trading of the firm’s SMAs, mutual funds and hedge fund. Prior to this role, Mr. Hershey was responsible for overseeing the trading sub-advisor, Index Management Solutions, and its trading of Yorkville ETF Advisors’ two ETFs, YMLP and YMLI (NYSE Arca). The two ETFs reached approximately $400 million AUM at their peak during the time of Yorkville’s involvement. William is a contributor to Yorkville’s monthly newsletter, the “MLP Beat”, and has co-authored several whitepapers on the MLP asset class. Mr. Hershey graduated from Vanderbilt University in May 2011. He received a BA in Economics with a minor in Finance. Mr. Hershey is currently a Level III candidate in the CFA program.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 19, 2022
0.12
0.1%
Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 19, 2022
0.12
0.1%
Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 19, 2022
0.12
0.1%
Mr. Walsh joined Roundhill Financial Inc. in 2021. He began his career at REX Shares in 2018, continuing with Osprey Funds after the spin out of REX Share’s digital asset subsidiary until joining the Adviser. He graduated from the University of Vermont in 2017, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.75
|23.1
|6.84
|3.29
