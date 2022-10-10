The Fund uses a rules-based methodology to implement a systematic strategy that directs exposure to either (i) U.S. large, medium-sized and small-capitalization (“ All Cap ”) equity securities, that WBI Investments, Inc., the sub-advisor (“ Sub-Advisor ”) to the Fund and an affiliate of Millington Securities, Inc., the advisor (“ Advisor ”), believes offer the potential for a high correlation to the performance of the broader U.S. All Cap equities market; or (ii) U.S. fixed income securities that the Sub-Advisor, believes display attractive prospects for current income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation under then current market conditions. The Fund’s exposure direction is driven first by the Sub-Advisor’s proprietary rules-based equity model (the “ Equity Model ”), and, if applicable, subsequently by the Sub-Advisor’s proprietary rules-based bond model (the “ Bond Model ”). Both the Equity Model and the Bond Model (referred to together as, the “ Models ”) utilize a systematic approach analyzing macro-economic factors and technical market trends including, among others, those relating to commodities, monetary policy, valuation, sentiment and change in interest rates, to assess risk and generate their signals, and are described further below. Since cash and cash equivalents are among the investment opportunities evaluated by the Models, the Fund may invest in and hold most, if not all, of its net assets in cash or cash equivalents as part of the normal operation of its investment strategy.

When the Fund is invested in equity securities it will invest in All Cap equity securities, and ETFs or ETNs with exposure to those equity securities. Large-capitalization companies are those that have higher market capitalization than small- and medium-capitalization companies in their primary market when ranked in order of market capital. For publicly-traded U.S. companies in the current environment, this would include companies with market capitalizations of greater than approximately $10 billion. Small-capitalization and medium-sized capitalization companies are those that have lower market capitalization than large-capitalization companies in their primary market. For publicly-traded U.S. companies in the current environment, this would include companies with market capitalizations of less than approximately $10 billion.

When the Fund is not invested in equity securities, it will invest debt securities selected on the basis of the Sub-Advisor’s assessment of the risks in the U.S. fixed income market using its Bond Model. The purpose of the Bond Model is to assess conditions likely to affect the relative performance of selected segments of the fixed income market with respect to their sensitivity to credit quality and duration. The types of debt securities in which the Fund will invest are U.S. treasuries, U.S. investment grade corporate bonds, and U.S. high yield bonds (also known as “junk bonds”), and ETFs and ETNs with exposure to the debt securities described. The Fund expects to invest in debt securities of short and long durations, depending on the Sub-Advisor’s assessment of the risks along the yield curve. The yield curve refers to differences in yield among debt assets of varying maturities.

The Funds defines a total return fund as one that seeks to maximize gains from both income generating investments, such as bonds and dividend paying stocks, while simultaneously aiming to invest in assets which will experience capital appreciation, and as such these approaches are used (in part) to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

The Fund uses the Equity Model, which directs exposure exclusively either to the equity securities of All Cap companies or exclusively to U.S. fixed income securities under the Bond Model. The purpose of the Equity Model is to assess conditions likely to affect the relative performance of the All Cap equity market with respect to its sensitivity to the then current level of market risk and respond to only those investment environments that are likely to produce significant changes in market performance.

The Equity Model signals indicate whether market conditions call for the Fund to remain in either of its possible exposure positions. The Fund may remain in a particular exposure position for an extended period of time. The Fund will change its exposure position based on the Equity Indicator of the Equity Model, and each change will become effective on the business day after the indicator signals change.

The Equity Model is used by the Sub-Advisor to determine when the risk of investing in the All Cap equity market is high or low. The Equity Model relies on quantitative methods to assist the Sub-Advisor in forming its view of the risk associated with investment exposure to the All Cap equity market at any given time.

When the Equity Model signals that risk is low, this indicates that the Fund should have investment exposure to U.S. All Cap equities. When the Equity Model signals that risk is high, this indicates that the Fund should have investment exposure to debt securities under the Bond Model.

The various quantitative methods and analysis utilized in the Sub-Advisor’s Equity Model are based on numerous factors which may affect the value of a security or a broader group of securities. Primary factors evaluated by the Equity Model include:

• Macroeconomic (economy and industry conditions)

• Momentum (measurements of the rate-of-change in security prices)

• Sentiment (perception and beliefs of individuals regarding future expectations)

• Fundamental (company and industry valuation conditions), and

• Technical (indicators based upon historical security prices, volume and liquidity)

The Equity Model uses statistical forecasting techniques, such as regression analysis, to examine the relationship and influence that these factors may have on the risk associated with an investment in the All Cap equity market.

When the Equity Indicator recommends that the Fund’s exposure be to U.S. fixed income securities, the Fund uses the Bond Model, which directs investment exposure to debt securities (or bonds) of a particular duration and credit quality. Duration is a measure of a debt security’s expected price sensitivity to changes in interest rates. Debt security prices typically have an inverse relationship with interest rates. Rising interest rates indicate that debt security prices are likely to decline, while declining interest rates indicate that debt security prices are likely to rise. As a general rule, for every 1% increase or decrease in interest rates, a debt security’s price will change approximately 1% in the opposite direction for every year of duration. For example, if a bond has a duration of three years and interest rates increase by 1%, the bond’s price is expected to decline by approximately 3%. Credit quality is a measure of a borrower’s (or bond issuer’s) creditworthiness or risk of default. A company or bond’s credit quality may also be known as its “bond rating” as determined by private independent rating agencies such as Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s and Fitch. Each rating agency has its own credit quality designations which typically range from high (‘AAA’ to ‘AA’) to medium (‘A’ to ‘BBB’) to low (‘BB’, ‘B’, ‘CC’ to ‘C’).

The Bond Model generates both a credit quality signal and a duration signal. The combination of the Bond Model’s credit quality signal and the duration signal indicates the recommended debt security exposure. For example, the Bond Model’s credit quality signal may indicate that exposure to relatively lower rated debt securities is appropriate. Simultaneously, the Bond Model’s duration signal may indicate that exposure to relatively short duration debt securities is appropriate. In this example, the combination of the two Bond Model signals would indicate that exposure to lower rated debt securities

with short duration is appropriate. Market conditions may call for the Fund to remain in any of the possible exposure positions for an extended period of time. The Fund will change its exposure position based on the following signals, and each change will become effective on the business day after the indicator signals change.

The Sub-Advisor’s credit quality signal indicates the fixed income credit quality that current conditions are more likely to favor among U.S. treasuries, U.S. investment grade bonds, or U.S. high yield bonds on the basis of credit quality probability and credit condition momentum analysis. Credit quality probability analysis seeks to predict which of the three possible credit quality debt securities market segments is likely to perform best in the subsequent week. Credit momentum analysis seeks to determine whether a change in the current credit state will be recommended.

The Sub-Advisor’s duration signal indicates whether current conditions are more likely to favor bonds of short or long maturities on the basis of duration probability and duration momentum analysis. Duration probability analysis seeks to predict whether long or short duration exposure to the credit quality debt securities determined by the credit quality signal is likely to perform best in the subsequent week. Duration momentum analysis seeks to determine whether a change in the current duration will be recommended.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by implementing the Equity Indicator’s recommendations, and when the Equity Indicator recommends that the Fund’s exposure be to U.S. fixed income securities, following the Bond Model signals, in each instance principally investing directly in the following different types of instruments:

• U.S. all capitalization equities, and cash or cash equivalents (“ Direct Investments ”) which are:

• equity securities including common stocks, preferred stocks, rights, warrants, convertibles, and shares of real estate investment trusts (“ REITs ”); and

• cash and cash equivalents including money market accounts, U.S. Treasury Bills, and commercial paper; and

• U.S. Treasuries, U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bonds, and U.S. High Yield Bonds issued by the U.S. government and U.S. public and private companies (“ Direct Investments ”); and

• Registered fund shares (“ investment company shares ”) where such funds’ portfolios primarily contain Direct Investments. Investment company shares through which the Fund obtains indirect exposure to Direct Investments include those issued by mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ ETFs ”) and

• Exchange-traded notes (“ ETNs ”) and listed and over-the-counter (“ OTC ”) derivatives whose performance is designed to track the performance of Direct Investments (such derivatives together with ETNs and investment company shares are referred to as “ Indirect Investments ”). Indirect Investments include gaining exposure to Direct Investment through listed and OTC derivatives, including:

◦ futures contracts, swap agreements, and forward contracts; and

◦ options on securities, indices, and futures contracts.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF. The Sub-Advisor actively manages the Fund’s portfolio. As a result, the portfolio turnover rate for the Fund, especially during periods of significant volatility, may be high. The Sub-Advisor expects that the Fund’s investment strategy will result in a portfolio turnover rate in excess of 300% on an annual basis. Since the Fund’s principal investment strategy is expected

to result in a higher annual portfolio turnover rate than that of many other investment companies, the Fund may experience higher portfolio transaction costs and Shares held in taxable accounts may incur higher taxes than what may be experienced by other investment companies and their shares.

The Fund is considered to be diversified.