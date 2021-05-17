The Fund will seek to invest in U.S. fixed income securities that WBI Investments, Inc., the sub-advisor (“ Sub-Advisor ”) to the Fund and an affiliate of Millington Securities, Inc., the advisor (“ Advisor ”), believes display attractive prospects for current income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation under then current market conditions. These securities will be selected on the basis of the Sub-Advisor’s investment process which includes the use of various quantitative models. The Fund’s securities selection process is driven by the Sub-Advisor’s proprietary rules-based bond model (the “ Bond Model ”) that utilizes a systematic approach analyzing macro-economic factors and technical market trends including, among others, those relating to commodities, monetary policy, valuation, sentiment and change in interest rates, to assess risk and generate their signals, and is described further below. Since cash equivalents are among the investment opportunities evaluated by the Bond Model, the Fund may invest in and hold most, if not all, of its net assets in cash equivalents as part of the normal operation of its investment strategy.

Debt securities will be selected on the basis of the Sub-Advisor’s assessment of the risks in the U.S. fixed income market using its Bond Model described briefly below. The purpose of the Bond Model is to assess conditions likely to affect the relative performance of selected segments of the fixed income market with respect to their sensitivity to credit quality and duration. The types of debt securities in which the Fund will invest are U.S. Treasuries, U.S. investment grade corporate bonds, and U.S. high yield bonds (also known as “junk bonds”), and ETFs and ETNs with exposure to the debt securities described. The Fund expects to invest in debt securities of short and long durations, depending on the Sub-Advisor’s assessment of the risks along the yield curve. The yield curve refers to differences in yield among debt assets of varying maturities.

The Fund defines a total return fund as one that seeks to maximize gains from both income generating investments, such as bonds and dividend paying stocks, while simultaneously aiming to invest in assets which will experience capital appreciation, and as such these approaches are used (in part) to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

The Fund uses the Bond Model, which directs investment exposure to debt securities (or bonds) of a particular duration and credit quality. Duration is a measure of a debt security’s expected price sensitivity to changes in interest rates. Debt security prices typically have an inverse relationship with interest rates. Rising interest rates indicate that debt security prices are likely to decline, while declining interest rates indicate that debt security prices are likely to rise. As a general rule, for every 1% increase or decrease in interest rates, a debt security’s price will change approximately 1% in the opposite direction for every year of duration. For example, if a bond has a duration of three years and interest rates increase by 1%, the bond’s price is expected to decline by approximately 3%. Credit quality is a measure of a borrower’s (or bond issuer’s) creditworthiness or risk of default. A company or bond’s credit quality may also be known as its “bond rating” as determined by private independent rating agencies such as Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s and Fitch. Each rating agency has its own credit quality designations which typically range from high (‘AAA’ to ‘AA’) to medium (‘A’ to ‘BBB’) to low (‘BB’, ‘B’, ‘CC’ to ‘C’).

The Bond Model generates both a credit quality signal and a duration signal. The combination of the Bond Model’s credit quality signal and the duration signal indicates the recommended debt security exposure. For example, the Bond Model’s credit quality signal may indicate that exposure to relatively lower rated debt securities is appropriate. Simultaneously, the Bond Model’s duration signal may indicate that exposure to relatively short duration debt securities is appropriate. In this example, the

combination of the two Bond Model signals would indicate that exposure to lower rated debt securities with short duration is appropriate. Market conditions may call for the Fund to remain in any of the possible exposure positions for an extended period of time. The Fund will change its exposure position based on the following signals, and each change will become effective on the business day after the indicator signals change.

The Sub-Advisor’s credit quality signal indicates the fixed income credit quality that current conditions are more likely to favor among U.S. treasuries, U.S. investment grade bonds, or U.S. high yield bonds on the basis of credit quality probability and credit condition momentum analysis. Credit quality probability analysis seeks to predict which of the three possible credit quality debt securities market segments is likely to perform best in the subsequent week. Credit momentum analysis seeks to determine whether a change in the current credit state will be recommended.

The Sub-Advisor’s duration signal indicates whether current conditions are more likely to favor bonds of short or long maturities on the basis of duration probability and duration momentum analysis. Duration probability analysis seeks to predict whether long or short duration exposure to the credit quality debt securities determined by the credit quality signal is likely to perform best in the subsequent week. Duration momentum analysis seeks to determine whether a change in the current duration will be recommended.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by principally investing directly in the following different types of instruments:

• U.S. Treasuries, U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bonds, and U.S. High Yield Bonds issued by the U.S. government and U.S. public and private companies (“ Direct Investments ”);

• Registered fund shares (“ investment company shares ”) where such funds’ portfolios primarily contain Direct Investments. Investment company shares through which the Fund obtains indirect exposure to Direct Investments include those issued by mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ ETFs ”); and

• Exchange-traded notes (“ ETNs ”) and listed and over-the-counter (“ OTC ”) derivatives whose performance is designed to track the performance of Direct Investments (such derivatives together with ETNs and investment company shares are referred to as “ Indirect Investments ”.) Indirect Investments include gaining exposure to Direct Investments through listed and OTC derivatives, including:

◦ futures contracts, swap agreements, and forward contracts; and

◦ options on securities, indices, and futures contracts.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF. The Sub-Advisor actively manages the Fund’s portfolio. As a result, the portfolio turnover rate for the Fund, especially during periods of significant volatility, may be high. The Sub-Advisor expects that the Fund’s investment strategy will result in a portfolio turnover rate in excess of 700% on an annual basis. Since the Fund’s principal investment strategy is expected to result in a higher annual portfolio turnover rate than that of many other investment companies, the Fund may experience higher portfolio transaction costs and Shares held in taxable accounts may incur higher taxes than what may be experienced by other investment companies and their shares.

The Fund is considered to be diversified.