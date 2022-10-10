Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in income-producing debt and equity securities of foreign and domestic issuers, including the securities of foreign and domestic corporate and government entities. These securities will be selected on the basis of the Sub-Advisor’s investment process which includes a buy and sell discipline. The Fund’s buy discipline is driven by the Sub-Advisor’s proprietary selection process (“ Selection Process ”), as described further below. Cash and cash equivalents are some of the investment opportunities evaluated by the Selection Process. From time to time, the Fund may invest in and hold a significant percentage of its net assets in cash or cash equivalents as part of the normal operation of its investment strategy.

Up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in foreign and domestic equities, exchange-traded funds (“ ETFs ”), exchange-traded notes (“ ETNs ”), and/or in option strategies to enhance the Fund’s returns or to mitigate risk and volatility, and may be selected without regard to their ability to produce income. An ETN is an unsecured debt security that trades on an established exchange. Its underlying value is determined by reference to an index, commodity, interest rate, or other objectively determined reference. Equity option strategies used by the Fund for individual securities include writing (selling) covered calls, buying calls and puts, and using combinations of calls and puts. The Fund may also use options on indices. The Fund may also invest in cash or cash equivalents as part of the normal operation of its investment process.

Although the Fund is limited as to the percentage of its net assets that may be directly invested in certain asset classes, the Fund may obtain investment exposure to such asset classes in excess of such limits by investing indirectly in such asset classes through other investment companies, including other ETFs with exposure to such asset classes. Consequently, investments in such pooled investment vehicles may result in aggregate direct and indirect investment exposure to an asset class in excess of the limit up to which the applicable Fund may invest directly in such assets.

The types of debt securities in which the Fund will generally invest include corporate debt securities, U.S. Government securities, debt securities of foreign issuers, sovereign debt securities, U.S. government agency securities, high-yield bonds (also known as “junk bonds”), mortgage-backed securities (including sub-prime mortgages), ETFs, ETNs, and variable and floating rate securities. The Fund expects to invest in debt securities of all maturities, from less than one year up to thirty years, depending on the portfolio manager’s assessment of the risks and opportunities along the yield curve. (The yield curve refers to differences in yield among debt assets of varying maturities.) Debt securities will be selected on the basis of the Sub-Advisor’s assessment of the risks and opportunities available in the fixed income market using its proprietary Selection Process described briefly below.

The types of equity securities in which the Fund will generally invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, rights, warrants, convertibles, real estate investment trusts (“ REITs ”) and master limited partnerships (businesses organized as partnerships which trade on public exchanges) (“ MLPs ”). The Fund may invest in companies of any size or market capitalization.

The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of foreign issuers, and up to 50% of its net assets in the securities of issuers located in emerging markets. The Fund may invest up to 40% of its net assets in high-yield bonds. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies, including other ETFs, up to the limits specified in the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“ 1940 Act ”) or in reliance on exemptions therefrom. Investments in other investment companies that invest predominantly in debt

securities are considered debt securities and investments in other investment companies that invest predominantly in dividend-paying equity securities are considered dividend-paying equity securities for the purposes of the Fund’s income-producing securities target allocation.

The investment process used for the Fund attempts to provide consistent, attractive returns net of expenses with potentially less volatility and risk to capital than traditional approaches, whatever market conditions may be. This is the Fund’s definition of an absolute return approach to investment management, and such an approach is used (in part) to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

The Fund uses a proprietary bond model created by the Sub-Advisor to assess the appropriate duration and credit quality of any exposure to debt securities. Duration is a measure of a fixed income security’s expected price sensitivity to changes in interest rates. Credit quality is a measure of a borrower’s creditworthiness or risk of default. A portion of the Fund’s bond exposure may also be invested to pursue perceived opportunities in varying segments of the global debt securities market.

The Sub-Advisor uses quantitative computer screening of fundamental stock information to evaluate domestic and foreign equity securities in an attempt to find companies with attractive yield characteristics for the selected universe of securities. Once securities are identified, an overlay of technical analysis confirms timeliness of security purchases. The Sub-Advisor then adds qualifying securities using available cash within the parameters of the Fund’s target allocations. This systematic process of identifying, evaluating, and purchasing securities constitutes the Sub-Advisor’s buy discipline for the Fund.

Once securities are purchased, the Sub-Advisor maintains a strict sell discipline that attempts to control the effects of the volatility of the Fund asset on the Fund’s NAV. This sell discipline, together with the Selection Process, constitutes the Fund’s strategy to achieve its investment objective. If the Fund asset’s price stays within a range of acceptable prices, the Fund asset will continue to be held. If the Fund asset’s price falls below the bottom of an acceptable price range, the Fund asset will be identified to sell. This results in a responsive process that actively adjusts the Fund’s allocation by causing it to become more fully invested, or by raising cash to protect capital. The sell discipline operates independently of, and in addition to, any investment model changes. During periods of high market volatility, a significant amount of Fund holdings may be sold, resulting in a significant allocation to cash or cash equivalents in the Fund.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF. The Sub-Advisor actively manages the Fund’s portfolio. As a result, the portfolio turnover rate for the Fund may be high. The Sub-Advisor expects that the Fund’s investment strategy will result in a portfolio turnover rate in excess of 100% on an annual basis.