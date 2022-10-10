Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Name

As of 10/10/2022

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

WBI BullBear Global Income ETF

WBII | Active ETF

-

$7.26 M

0.00%

1.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$7.26 M

Holdings in Top 10

110.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 331.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

WBII - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WBI BullBear Global Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Absolute Shares Trust
  • Inception Date
    Aug 25, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    1900000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Donald Schreiber

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in income-producing debt and equity securities of foreign and domestic issuers, including the securities of foreign and domestic corporate and government entities. These securities will be selected on the basis of the Sub-Advisor’s investment process which includes a buy and sell discipline. The Fund’s buy discipline is driven by the Sub-Advisor’s proprietary selection process (“Selection Process”), as described further below. Cash and cash equivalents are some of the investment opportunities evaluated by the Selection Process. From time to time, the Fund may invest in and hold a significant percentage of its net assets in cash or cash equivalents as part of the normal operation of its investment strategy.
Up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in foreign and domestic equities, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), and/or in option strategies to enhance the Fund’s returns or to mitigate risk and volatility, and may be selected without regard to their ability to produce income. An ETN is an unsecured debt security that trades on an established exchange. Its underlying value is determined by reference to an index, commodity, interest rate, or other objectively determined reference. Equity option strategies used by the Fund for individual securities include writing (selling) covered calls, buying calls and puts, and using combinations of calls and puts. The Fund may also use options on indices. The Fund may also invest in cash or cash equivalents as part of the normal operation of its investment process.
Although the Fund is limited as to the percentage of its net assets that may be directly invested in certain asset classes, the Fund may obtain investment exposure to such asset classes in excess of such limits by investing indirectly in such asset classes through other investment companies, including other ETFs with exposure to such asset classes. Consequently, investments in such pooled investment vehicles may result in aggregate direct and indirect investment exposure to an asset class in excess of the limit up to which the applicable Fund may invest directly in such assets.
The types of debt securities in which the Fund will generally invest include corporate debt securities, U.S. Government securities, debt securities of foreign issuers, sovereign debt securities, U.S. government agency securities, high-yield bonds (also known as “junk bonds”), mortgage-backed securities (including sub-prime mortgages), ETFs, ETNs, and variable and floating rate securities. The Fund expects to invest in debt securities of all maturities, from less than one year up to thirty years, depending on the portfolio manager’s assessment of the risks and opportunities along the yield curve. (The yield curve refers to differences in yield among debt assets of varying maturities.) Debt securities will be selected on the basis of the Sub-Advisor’s assessment of the risks and opportunities available in the fixed income market using its proprietary Selection Process described briefly below.
The types of equity securities in which the Fund will generally invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, rights, warrants, convertibles, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and master limited partnerships (businesses organized as partnerships which trade on public exchanges) (“MLPs”). The Fund may invest in companies of any size or market capitalization.
The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of foreign issuers, and up to 50% of its net assets in the securities of issuers located in emerging markets. The Fund may invest up to 40% of its net assets in high-yield bonds. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies, including other ETFs, up to the limits specified in the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”) or in reliance on exemptions therefrom. Investments in other investment companies that invest predominantly in debt
securities are considered debt securities and investments in other investment companies that invest predominantly in dividend-paying equity securities are considered dividend-paying equity securities for the purposes of the Fund’s income-producing securities target allocation.
The investment process used for the Fund attempts to provide consistent, attractive returns net of expenses with potentially less volatility and risk to capital than traditional approaches, whatever market conditions may be. This is the Fund’s definition of an absolute return approach to investment management, and such an approach is used (in part) to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.
The Fund uses a proprietary bond model created by the Sub-Advisor to assess the appropriate duration and credit quality of any exposure to debt securities. Duration is a measure of a fixed income security’s expected price sensitivity to changes in interest rates. Credit quality is a measure of a borrower’s creditworthiness or risk of default. A portion of the Fund’s bond exposure may also be invested to pursue perceived opportunities in varying segments of the global debt securities market.
The Sub-Advisor uses quantitative computer screening of fundamental stock information to evaluate domestic and foreign equity securities in an attempt to find companies with attractive yield characteristics for the selected universe of securities. Once securities are identified, an overlay of technical analysis confirms timeliness of security purchases. The Sub-Advisor then adds qualifying securities using available cash within the parameters of the Fund’s target allocations. This systematic process of identifying, evaluating, and purchasing securities constitutes the Sub-Advisor’s buy discipline for the Fund.
Once securities are purchased, the Sub-Advisor maintains a strict sell discipline that attempts to control the effects of the volatility of the Fund asset on the Fund’s NAV. This sell discipline, together with the Selection Process, constitutes the Fund’s strategy to achieve its investment objective. If the Fund asset’s price stays within a range of acceptable prices, the Fund asset will continue to be held. If the Fund asset’s price falls below the bottom of an acceptable price range, the Fund asset will be identified to sell. This results in a responsive process that actively adjusts the Fund’s allocation by causing it to become more fully invested, or by raising cash to protect capital. The sell discipline operates independently of, and in addition to, any investment model changes. During periods of high market volatility, a significant amount of Fund holdings may be sold, resulting in a significant allocation to cash or cash equivalents in the Fund.
The Fund is an actively managed ETF. The Sub-Advisor actively manages the Fund’s portfolio. As a result, the portfolio turnover rate for the Fund may be high. The Sub-Advisor expects that the Fund’s investment strategy will result in a portfolio turnover rate in excess of 100% on an annual basis.
For additional information about the Fund’s principal investment strategies and the investment process, see “Description of the Principal Strategies of the Fund.”
Read More

WBII - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBII Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.8% 17.7% 12.67%
1 Yr N/A -26.4% 16.8% 88.65%
3 Yr N/A* -29.6% 51.9% 90.95%
5 Yr N/A* -33.0% 28.7% 88.81%
10 Yr N/A* -27.0% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBII Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -31.8% 18.4% 20.59%
2021 N/A -14.3% 103.5% 76.84%
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% 31.02%
2019 N/A -13.4% 10.9% 54.99%
2018 N/A -12.3% 4.1% 36.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBII Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.8% 28.6% 53.23%
1 Yr N/A -26.4% 38.5% 77.20%
3 Yr N/A* -29.6% 51.9% 88.94%
5 Yr N/A* -33.0% 29.9% 86.32%
10 Yr N/A* -27.0% 16.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBII Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -31.8% 18.4% 20.59%
2021 N/A -14.3% 103.5% 76.84%
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% 34.16%
2019 N/A -13.4% 10.9% 66.06%
2018 N/A -12.3% 4.7% 60.79%

WBII - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WBII Category Low Category High WBII % Rank
Net Assets 7.26 M 100 124 B 99.13%
Number of Holdings 9 2 8175 94.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 45.1 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 66.52%
Weighting of Top 10 110.80% 4.3% 100.0% 0.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. US BANK MMDA - USBFS 2 49.62%
  2. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF 22.37%
  3. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 10.66%
  4. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF 10.18%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF 10.18%
  6. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF 5.09%
  7. Diamondback Energy Inc 1.64%
  8. Chevron Corp 0.55%
  9. Halliburton Co 0.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WBII % Rank
Cash 		60.28% -261.12% 362.75% 6.38%
Stocks 		50.52% -38.22% 261.12% 0.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 31.88% 59.13%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 42.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 87.10%
Bonds 		0.00% -262.75% 188.92% 96.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBII % Rank
Utilities 		58.30% 0.00% 100.00% 4.91%
Energy 		41.70% 0.00% 100.00% 30.49%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 33.40% 46.25%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 53.23%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 60.47%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 47.03%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 58.91%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 54.26%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 48.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 58.40%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 50.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBII % Rank
US 		50.52% -40.06% 261.12% 0.58%
Non US 		0.00% -6.04% 17.73% 45.22%

WBII - Expenses

Operational Fees

WBII Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.45% 0.01% 6.46% 35.16%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 2.29% 73.88%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 3.10%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

WBII Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WBII Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WBII Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 331.00% 0.00% 496.00% 96.59%

WBII - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WBII Category Low Category High WBII % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 17.21% 90.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WBII Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WBII Category Low Category High WBII % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.42% -1.55% 11.51% 32.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WBII Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WBII - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Donald Schreiber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 25, 2014

7.77

7.8%

Mr. Don Schreiber, Jr. has led WBI since founding the firm in 1984. Mr. Schreiber has focused company resources on developing WBI’s proprietary time-tested investment approach, seeking to provide wealth-building investment strategies with low volatility, low correlation, and an optimal blend of bear market capital preservation and bull market return. Mr. Schreiber continues to push the envelope of investing across the firm’s separately managed accounts and exchange-traded funds – as shown in the evolution of WBI’s SMA product into a tactical and more tax-efficient SMA stucture (the Tax-Smart SMA®). Additionally, upon WBI’s 30-year anniversary, the company reached a historic milestone with the launch of 10 actively managed exchange-traded funds and setting an industry record with $1 billion in assets on the first trading day. Considered an expert in his field, Mr. Schreiber is often called upon by the press to provide his perspective on investments, markets, economics, and financial planning. Mr. Schreiber makes recurring appearances on CNBC and Fox Business, and his views are also frequently published in print. Mr. Schreiber co-hosts a successful podcast series, Bull | Bear Radio. In addition, he is a Top Contributor on Financial Advisor IQ’s ThinkTank. Mr. Schreiber is co-author of “All About Dividend Investing”, published by McGraw-Hill in 2011 and the author of “Building a World Class Financial Services Business: How to Transform Your Sales Practice into a Business Worth Millions”, released by Dearborn Publishing in 2001. Mr. Schreiber earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Finance from Susquehanna University and is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®). Mr. Schreiber is Chief Executive Officer of The Hartshorne Group as well as Chief Executive Officer of Millington Securities.

Steven Van Solkema

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Effective March 1, 2019, Mr. Van Solkema assumed the role of Co-Chief Investment Officer and Co-Portfolio Manager of WBI Investments, Inc. He has over twenty years of portfolio management, trading, quantitative modeling, risk management, operations and compliance experience in equity and fixed income capital markets. Prior to this new position, Mr. Van Solkema spent five years as the Chief Operating Officer of Millington Securities, an affiliate of WBI Investments, Inc. Mr. Van Solkema also previously served as Chief Compliance Officer of Millington. At Millington Securities, Mr. Van Solkema and his team focused on providing high-touch institutional trading services and exchange-traded fund advisory services. Before joining Millington Securities in April of 2014, Mr. Van Solkema was a Portfolio Manager and Managing Director at Ally Financial. In that role, he directed Agency MBS and interest rate derivative trading, pipeline risk management, mortgage lending, origination, securitization, and rate sheet pricing on the firm’s capital markets desk. He supervised a team of traders and consistently improved risk management reporting used by the firm’s CIO. Mr. Van Solkema also served as Chief Operating Officer of Ally Securities, the firm’s broker-dealer, where he supervised institutional sales and trading teams, operations, compliance and technology. He was also responsible for strategic initiatives, quantitative credit modeling, product development, balance sheet management and oversight of treasury operations. Prior to Ally Financial, Mr. Van Solkema was a Portfolio Manager and Managing Director at Bear Stearns. He focused on Non-Agency RMBS, CDO, CLO, equity and index derivative securities, including quantitative modeling, trading and valuation of $38 billion in gross assets under management. He developed numerous analytical models and implemented profitable trade ideas in structured credit markets with a focus on risk management, relative value analysis and asset correlation. He also supervised hedge fund trading, valuation, accounting, and technology teams. Mr. Van Solkema began his career at Goldman Sachs as a Senior Risk Analyst and Project Manager where he analyzed performance attribution, risk management, asset allocation, valuation, and tax harvesting strategies for high-net-worth client portfolios comprised of domestic and international equities, fixed income, foreign currencies and derivatives. He was also responsible for calculating VAR, risk-adjusted portfolio performance, internal and external composite variance, and customized benchmarks. Mr. Van Solkema earned his MBA in Finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business and his BBA in Finance from Baruch College. Mr. Van Solkema is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) Charterholder and is Series 65 licensed (and was previously a FINRA Series 4, 7, 24, 27, 57, 63, and 99 registered representative).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.63 3.19

