Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.3%
1 yr return
1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
Net Assets
$43.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.7%
Expense Ratio 1.52%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WBIF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.3%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|34.27%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|73.59%
|3 Yr
|4.7%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|70.33%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|43.01%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|70.62%
* Annualized
|Period
|WBIF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.4%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|24.35%
|2021
|8.0%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|49.31%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|69.33%
|2019
|0.7%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|97.07%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|1.78%
|Period
|WBIF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.3%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|87.66%
|1 Yr
|-2.1%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|91.85%
|3 Yr
|6.1%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|59.19%
|5 Yr
|4.6%*
|-14.9%
|32.0%
|22.61%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WBIF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.4%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|24.35%
|2021
|8.0%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|49.39%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|69.24%
|2019
|0.7%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|97.07%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|6.07%
|WBIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBIF % Rank
|Net Assets
|43.7 M
|1 M
|151 B
|90.64%
|Number of Holdings
|12
|2
|1727
|99.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.5 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|90.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.66%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|45.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBIF % Rank
|Cash
|71.98%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|0.08%
|Stocks
|28.02%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|100.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|98.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|96.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|98.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|98.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBIF % Rank
|Energy
|54.00%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|0.08%
|Healthcare
|19.57%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|23.24%
|Consumer Defense
|13.90%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|10.37%
|Technology
|12.53%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|33.44%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|99.75%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|99.59%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|100.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|100.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|99.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|99.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBIF % Rank
|US
|24.51%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|100.00%
|Non US
|3.51%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|53.26%
|WBIF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.52%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|17.99%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|93.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|19.27%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|WBIF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WBIF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WBIF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|N/A
|WBIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBIF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.21%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|11.69%
|WBIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WBIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBIF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.71%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|30.01%
|WBIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.364
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2021
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2019
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2017
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2016
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2016
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2015
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2015
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2015
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2015
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 25, 2014
7.77
7.8%
Mr. Don Schreiber, Jr. has led WBI since founding the firm in 1984. Mr. Schreiber has focused company resources on developing WBI’s proprietary time-tested investment approach, seeking to provide wealth-building investment strategies with low volatility, low correlation, and an optimal blend of bear market capital preservation and bull market return. Mr. Schreiber continues to push the envelope of investing across the firm’s separately managed accounts and exchange-traded funds – as shown in the evolution of WBI’s SMA product into a tactical and more tax-efficient SMA stucture (the Tax-Smart SMA®). Additionally, upon WBI’s 30-year anniversary, the company reached a historic milestone with the launch of 10 actively managed exchange-traded funds and setting an industry record with $1 billion in assets on the first trading day. Considered an expert in his field, Mr. Schreiber is often called upon by the press to provide his perspective on investments, markets, economics, and financial planning. Mr. Schreiber makes recurring appearances on CNBC and Fox Business, and his views are also frequently published in print. Mr. Schreiber co-hosts a successful podcast series, Bull | Bear Radio. In addition, he is a Top Contributor on Financial Advisor IQ’s ThinkTank. Mr. Schreiber is co-author of “All About Dividend Investing”, published by McGraw-Hill in 2011 and the author of “Building a World Class Financial Services Business: How to Transform Your Sales Practice into a Business Worth Millions”, released by Dearborn Publishing in 2001. Mr. Schreiber earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Finance from Susquehanna University and is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®). Mr. Schreiber is Chief Executive Officer of The Hartshorne Group as well as Chief Executive Officer of Millington Securities.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Effective March 1, 2019, Mr. Van Solkema assumed the role of Co-Chief Investment Officer and Co-Portfolio Manager of WBI Investments, Inc. He has over twenty years of portfolio management, trading, quantitative modeling, risk management, operations and compliance experience in equity and fixed income capital markets. Prior to this new position, Mr. Van Solkema spent five years as the Chief Operating Officer of Millington Securities, an affiliate of WBI Investments, Inc. Mr. Van Solkema also previously served as Chief Compliance Officer of Millington. At Millington Securities, Mr. Van Solkema and his team focused on providing high-touch institutional trading services and exchange-traded fund advisory services. Before joining Millington Securities in April of 2014, Mr. Van Solkema was a Portfolio Manager and Managing Director at Ally Financial. In that role, he directed Agency MBS and interest rate derivative trading, pipeline risk management, mortgage lending, origination, securitization, and rate sheet pricing on the firm’s capital markets desk. He supervised a team of traders and consistently improved risk management reporting used by the firm’s CIO. Mr. Van Solkema also served as Chief Operating Officer of Ally Securities, the firm’s broker-dealer, where he supervised institutional sales and trading teams, operations, compliance and technology. He was also responsible for strategic initiatives, quantitative credit modeling, product development, balance sheet management and oversight of treasury operations. Prior to Ally Financial, Mr. Van Solkema was a Portfolio Manager and Managing Director at Bear Stearns. He focused on Non-Agency RMBS, CDO, CLO, equity and index derivative securities, including quantitative modeling, trading and valuation of $38 billion in gross assets under management. He developed numerous analytical models and implemented profitable trade ideas in structured credit markets with a focus on risk management, relative value analysis and asset correlation. He also supervised hedge fund trading, valuation, accounting, and technology teams. Mr. Van Solkema began his career at Goldman Sachs as a Senior Risk Analyst and Project Manager where he analyzed performance attribution, risk management, asset allocation, valuation, and tax harvesting strategies for high-net-worth client portfolios comprised of domestic and international equities, fixed income, foreign currencies and derivatives. He was also responsible for calculating VAR, risk-adjusted portfolio performance, internal and external composite variance, and customized benchmarks. Mr. Van Solkema earned his MBA in Finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business and his BBA in Finance from Baruch College. Mr. Van Solkema is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) Charterholder and is Series 65 licensed (and was previously a FINRA Series 4, 7, 24, 27, 57, 63, and 99 registered representative).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
