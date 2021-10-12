Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Victory Portfolios II - VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF

ETF
VTRN
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
VTRN (ETF)

Victory Portfolios II - VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
VTRN (ETF)

Victory Portfolios II - VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Victory Portfolios II - VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF

VTRN | ETF

-

$1.6 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Victory Portfolios II - VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF

VTRN | ETF

-

$1.6 M

0.00%

-

VTRN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Victory Portfolios II - VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Portfolios
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Mannik Dhillon

Fund Description

VTRN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VTRN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.2% 27.4% 97.53%
1 Yr N/A -63.3% 51.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 62.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -17.3% 29.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VTRN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 21.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VTRN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.2% 27.4% 97.53%
1 Yr N/A -63.3% 61.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 62.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.3% 32.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VTRN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 21.9% N/A

VTRN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VTRN Category Low Category High VTRN % Rank
Net Assets 1.6 M 390 K 151 B 99.45%
Number of Holdings 54 2 1727 73.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 310 K 2.1 K 32.3 B 98.31%
Weighting of Top 10 19.77% 2.8% 99.2% 88.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GENERAL MOTORS CO. 2.05%
  2. HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC 2.03%
  3. PGE CORP. 2.00%
  4. US BANCORP 1.98%
  5. SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 1.97%
  6. JPMORGAN CHASE CO. 1.96%
  7. CACI INTERNATIONAL, INC. - CLASS A 1.96%
  8. BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 1.95%
  9. KELLOGG CO. 1.94%
  10. HOME DEPOT, INC. 1.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VTRN % Rank
Stocks 		100.22% 10.06% 125.26% 13.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 19.30% 96.16%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 95.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 95.85%
Cash 		0.00% -88.20% 89.94% 85.41%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 93.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VTRN % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 8.56%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.02% 46.57%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 99.61%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.76% 0.39%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 35.26% 91.36%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 58.05% 32.77%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 54.00% 99.85%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 53.59%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 34.10% 40.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 22.74% 25.21%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VTRN % Rank
US 		100.22% 9.63% 121.23% 3.38%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 45.02% 99.16%

VTRN - Expenses

Operational Fees

VTRN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 4.02% 74.69%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.50% 49.92%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

VTRN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VTRN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VTRN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% N/A

VTRN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VTRN Category Low Category High VTRN % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 42.82% 96.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VTRN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VTRN Category Low Category High VTRN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% 49.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VTRN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VTRN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 03, 2020

0.91

0.9%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.88 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×