The Fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. 0-5 Year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) (the “Index”). The Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index that includes all inflation-protected public obligations issued by the U.S. Treasury with remaining maturities of less than 5 years. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the securities that make up the Index, holding each security in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index. The Fund maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity consistent with that of the Index. As of September 30, 2022, the dollar-weighted average maturity of the Index was 2.5 years.