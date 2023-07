The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in securities included in the Nasdaq Victory US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility Index (the “Index”). The Index utilizes a rules-based approach designed to generate investment returns with less volatility than the broader U.S. market. The Index is maintained exclusively by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The companies eligible for inclusion in the Index are derived from its starting universe, the mid- and large-capitalization U.S. companies included in the Nasdaq US Large Mid Cap Index (“Parent Index”), an index maintained by the Index Provider. The Parent Index consists of those U.S. companies with market caps representing the top 90% of the U.S. investable universe. The Index Provider considers a company to be a U.S. company if it is economically tied to the U.S. In general, a company is treated as being economically tied to the U.S. if: (1) the company is incorporated and domiciled in the U.S., (2) the company makes public filings with U.S. securities regulators, and (3) the company’s securities are listed on a U.S. exchange. In addition, the Index Provider treats companies that are incorporated in certain identified countries to benefit from tax, legal or other advantages, but which otherwise meet these requirements, as being economically tied to the U.S. The Index is designed to construct a diversified portfolio with superior risk-adjusted returns by first ranking companies using a number of proprietary fundamental factors, such as dividend yield, sales growth and other financial metrics that have been identified by a quantitative multi-factor selection process to identify the companies that are most likely to outperform the broader U.S. market. The companies in the top 20% of the ranking are included in the Index. Within this smaller set of companies, the Index uses an optimization tool to weight the individual securities to minimize absolute volatility, measured at a portfolio level, within established portfolio constraints (such as minimum and maximum weightings of index constituents and sectors). The Index is reconstituted every April and October (based on information as of the prior month-end). The Fund generally seeks to track the returns of the Index before fees and expenses by employing a replication strategy that seeks to hold all the stocks in the Index in proportion to their weightings in the Index.