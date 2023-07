The Fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap ex US Choice Index. The Index, which is market capitalization-weighted, is composed of large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks of companies in developed and emerging markets, excluding the United States, that are screened for certain environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria by the Index sponsor, which is independent of Vanguard. The FTSE Global All Cap ex US Choice Index excludes the stocks of companies that FTSE Russell (FTSE) determines engage in, have a specified level of involvement in, and/or derive threshold amounts of revenue from certain activities or business segments related to the following: adult entertainment, alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, gambling, chemical and biological weapons, cluster munitions, anti-personnel landmines, nuclear weapons, conventional military weapons, civilian firearms, nuclear power, and coal, oil, or gas. The level or type of involvement in, or amount of revenue earned from, certain activities or business segments that lead to exclusion by FTSE can vary from one activity or business segment to another. The Index methodology also excludes the stocks of companies that, as FTSE determines based on its internal assessment, do not meet certain labor, human rights, environmental, and anti-corruption standards as defined by the United Nations Global Compact Principles, as well as companies that do not meet certain diversity criteria. See the Security Selection section for more information regarding the Index exclusions. The components of the Index are likely to change over time. The Fund invests by sampling the Index, meaning that it holds a broadly diversified collection of securities that, in the aggregate, approximates the full Index in terms of key characteristics. These key characteristics include industry weightings and market capitalization, as well as certain financial measures, such as price/earnings ratio and dividend yield.