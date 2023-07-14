Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Global X Metaverse ETF

ETF
VR
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.3103 -0.36 -1.4%
primary theme
N/A
VR (ETF)

Global X Metaverse ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.3103 -0.36 -1.4%
primary theme
N/A
VR (ETF)

Global X Metaverse ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.3103 -0.36 -1.4%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Global X Metaverse ETF

VR | ETF

$25.31

$2.4 M

12.25%

$3.14

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

37.3%

1 yr return

22.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.7
$16.68
$25.67

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Global X Metaverse ETF

VR | ETF

$25.31

$2.4 M

12.25%

$3.14

0.50%

VR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 12.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Global X Metaverse ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Global X Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Nam To

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the securities of the Global X Metaverse Index (the "Underlying Index") and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. Solely for the purposes of complying with this policy, the Fund views securities issued by Metaverse Leaders only (as defined below) as satisfying this criterion. The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of collateral received).
The Underlying Index is owned and was developed by Global X Management Company LLC (the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of the Fund and the Fund's investment adviser (the “Adviser”). The Underlying Index is administered and calculated by Indxx, LLC (the “Index Administrator”). The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from the development and commercialization of the metaverse. The metaverse is a set of virtual, three dimensional (“3D”), real-time rendered spaces and simulations that can be experienced simultaneously by users regardless of the users’ physical location. Specifically, the Underlying Index consists of securities issued by “Metaverse Leaders”, as
determined by the Index Administrator. Metaverse Leaders are those companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from one or more of the following business activities in aggregate (“Metaverse Business Activities”):
i.Augmented/Virtual/Mixed Reality and Spatial Computing – Companies involved in the development of hardware and/or software that allow users to experience or interact with extended digital realities, including fully immersive simulated virtual experience (“Virtual Reality”), real-world environments that are enhanced by computer generated information (“Augmented Reality”), and hybridized displays that represent both physical and virtual worlds, providing users the ability to experience and interact with both simultaneously (“Mixed Reality”). Such technologies can simulate or relay visual, audio, haptic (creating the sensation of touch for users by utilizing vibrations or other forces), or movement-driven information, among others.
ii.Creator Platforms - Companies involved in the development of immersive digital platforms that enable users to create, share, and consume content and digital goods, including social networking, online video games/video game engines and esports, live streaming, digital live events, and other media content in three dimensional simulations, environments or worlds.
iii.Creator Economy – Companies involved in the development of infrastructure and applications that involve digital payment services for the metaverse, including cryptocurrency payments, blockchain technologies, decentralized finance solutions, the creation and distribution of Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFTs”) and digital asset payment gateways.
iv.Digital Infrastructure/Hardware – Companies that produce semiconductors, cloud computing technology (including edge computing and cloud computing security) and 5G infrastructure that are utilized for digital media consumption and/or in the development and maintenance of metaverse and related devices.
In constructing the Underlying Index, the Index Administrator first identifies FactSet Industries related to the metaverse. FactSet is a leading financial data provider that maintains a comprehensive structured taxonomy designed to offer precise classification of global companies and their individual business units. Companies within these FactSet Industries, as of the selection date, are further reviewed by the Index Administrator on the basis of revenue related to Metaverse Business Activities. To be eligible for the Underlying Index, a company is considered by the Index Administrator to be a Metaverse Leader if the company generates at least 50% of its revenues from Metaverse Business Activities, as determined by the Index Administrator.
In addition, companies identified by the Index Administrator as having primary business operations in Metaverse Business Activities but that do not currently generate revenues (“Pre-Revenue Metaverse Leaders”), as well as companies that derive greater than 0% but less than 50% of revenue from Metaverse Business Activities (“Diversified Metaverse Leaders”), are eligible for inclusion. Primary business operations are determined by the Index Administrator based on the business description provided by the company in official reporting documents such as Form 10-K or equivalent. Diversified Metaverse Leaders and Pre-Revenue Metaverse Leaders are subject to an individual weight cap of 4% and an aggregate weight cap of 15% at each semi-annual rebalance.
To be a part of the eligible universe of the Underlying Index, certain minimum market capitalization and liquidity criteria, as defined by the Index Administrator, must be met. As of January 31, 2023, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $200 million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months greater than or equal to $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. As of January 31, 2023, companies listed in the following countries were eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, South Africa, South Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States
The Underlying Index is weighted according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology and is reconstituted and re-weighted semi-annually. Modified capitalization weighting seeks to weight constituents primarily based on market capitalization, but subject to caps on the weights of the individual securities. During each rebalance, the maximum weight of each Metaverse Leader is individually capped at 6%, the aggregate weight of Metaverse Leaders with a weight greater than or equal to 4.5% is capped at 40%, all remaining Metaverse Leaders are individually capped at a weight of 4.5%, and all constituents are subject to a minimum weight of 0.3%. Generally speaking, this approach will limit the amount of concentration in the largest market capitalization companies and increase company-level diversification. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include communication services and information technology companies. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index included companies with market capitalizations ranging from $280 million to $2.3 trillion. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index had 41 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.
The Underlying Index is created and sponsored by the Index Provider. Any determinations related to the constituents of the Underlying Index are made by the Index Administrator and are independent of the Fund's portfolio managers. The Index Administrator determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.
The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.
The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.
The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.
The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index was concentrated in the entertainment industry and had significant exposure to the communication services sector. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
Read More

VR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 37.3% -38.5% 31.2% N/A
1 Yr 22.3% -67.1% 39.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.3% 22.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% 0.48%
2018 7.9% -22.9% 38.5% 99.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -75.9% 954.2% N/A
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 66.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.3% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% 0.48%
2018 7.9% -22.9% 43.6% 99.48%

VR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VR Category Low Category High VR % Rank
Net Assets 2.4 M 863 K 50.4 B 97.91%
Number of Holdings 40 1 470 68.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.05 M 0 30.3 B 91.32%
Weighting of Top 10 54.41% 7.6% 100.0% 16.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. META PLATFORMS INC COMMON STOCK 8.49%
  2. NVIDIA CORP COMMON STOCK 8.05%
  3. TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD COMMON STOCK 6.41%
  4. NETEASE INC-ADR DEPOSITARY RECEIPT 6.24%
  5. NEXON CO LTD COMMON STOCK 5.84%
  6. COINBASE GLOBAL INC -CLASS A COMMON STOCK 4.87%
  7. NINTENDO CO LTD COMMON STOCK 4.82%
  8. ROBLOX CORP -CLASS A COMMON STOCK 4.76%
  9. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWRE COMMON STOCK 4.50%
  10. SNAP INC - A COMMON STOCK 4.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VR % Rank
Stocks 		99.92% 0.00% 100.53% 31.51%
Cash 		0.08% -0.53% 100.00% 62.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 9.97%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 19.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 7.40%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 7.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VR % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.27% 7.74%
Technology 		0.00% 2.80% 100.00% 98.06%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 27.10%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 53.73% 66.77%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.58% 53.55%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 52.54% 70.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.96% 7.10%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% 1.29%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 17.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.15% 59.68%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.08% 15.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VR % Rank
US 		56.57% 0.00% 100.53% 96.46%
Non US 		43.35% 0.00% 99.27% 3.22%

VR - Expenses

Operational Fees

VR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.08% 2.97% 74.92%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.95% 18.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

VR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 281.00% N/A

VR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VR Category Low Category High VR % Rank
Dividend Yield 12.25% 0.00% 42.10% 2.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VR Category Low Category High VR % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nam To

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2022

0.1

0.1%

Nam To, CFA, joined Global X Management Company LLC in July 2017 as a Portfolio Management Analyst. Mr. To has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since March 1, 2018. Previously, Mr. To was a Global Economics Research Analyst at Bunge Limited from 2014 through 2017 and an Advisory and Investment Analyst at Horizon Capital Group from June 2013 through August 2013. Mr. To received his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Economics from Cornell University in 2014.

Wayne Xie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2022

0.1

0.1%

Wayne Xie joined the Global X Management Company LLC in July 2018 as a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Mr. Xie was an Analyst at VanEck Associates on the Equity ETF Investment Management team from 2010 to 2018 and a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2007 to 2010. Mr. Xie received his BS in Business Administration from State University of New York at Buffalo.

William Helm

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2022

0.1

0.1%

William Helm, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined the Adviser in September 2021. Previously, Mr. Helm spent 14 years at Vanguard where he most recently served as an Equity Portfolio Manager and Trader. Previously, he held roles in Portfolio Review, Corporate Strategy and Corporate Finance. Mr. Helm received his BBA in Economics from Belmont University in 2007 and his MBA from Columbia Business School in 2020.

Kimberly Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2022

0.1

0.1%

Kimberly Chan is a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Ms. Chan was a US Associate Trader at Credit Agricole from 2016 to 2018, and an Investment Analyst at MetLife Investments from 2015 to 2016. Ms. Chan received her Bachelor of Science from New York University in 2015.

Vanessa Yang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2022

0.1

0.1%

Vanessa Yang, Portfolio Management Associate, joined Global X Management Company LLC in 2016 as a Portfolio Administrator. She was appointed to the portfolio management team in June 2019. Previously, Ms. Yang was a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2011 to 2014. Ms. Yang received her MS in Financial Engineering from Drucker School of Management in 2010 and her BS in Economics from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies in 2008.

Sandy Lu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2022

0.1

0.1%

Sandy Lu, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined the Adviser in September 2021. Previously, Mr. Lu worked at PGIM Fixed Income from 2014 to 2021, where he led the portfolio analyst team covering Emerging Markets Debt. He began his career in 2010 as an Investment Analyst at Lincoln Financial Group. Mr. Lu graduated with a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He earned his CFA designation in September 2015, and holds the Series 3 license.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 7.88 2.12

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×