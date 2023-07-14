Home
Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF

ETF
VPC
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.3134 -0.09 -0.4%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
Vitals

YTD Return

3.6%

1 yr return

4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$18.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.4
$19.31
$23.56

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 6.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

VPC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 7.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 13.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Feb 07, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    1350004
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Brown

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its assets in component securities of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is designed to track the performance of U.S.-listed, registered closed-end investment companies that have elected to be regulated as “business development companies” (“BDCs”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”), as well as U.S.-listed, non-BDC registered closed-end funds (“closed-end funds” and, together with BDCs, “Underlying Funds”), that provide significant exposure (i.e., at least 50%) to private credit, as defined by Indxx, LLC (“Indxx”), the index provider of the Underlying Index. Indxx is not affiliated with the Fund or the Fund’s investment adviser, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC (the “Adviser”).

To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, securities must (i) be U.S.-listed, (ii) have a market capitalization of more than U.S. $100 million, (iii) have a six-month average daily turnover greater than or equal to U.S. $250,000, (iv) have traded for at least 90% of the total trading days over the last six months, and (v) must have paid dividends consistently over the previous three years. Securities within this universe are then classified as either closed-end funds or BDCs, and are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index depending upon their exposure to private credit:

1.For closed-end funds: The closed-end fund’s portfolio must (i) include investments in floating or variable loan interests, collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), senior loans, and/or other investment vehicles that have private credit exposure, and (ii) have private credit exposure of at least 50%.

2.For BDCs: The BDC must have an investment objective of generating both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments in small or middle-market companies by employing private credit strategies. Private credit strategies include providing capital through (i) direct origination of senior secured loans, (ii) unsecured debt, (iii) first/second lien debt, (iv) subordinate debt, (v) mezzanine financing, (vi) preferred equity, (vii) rescue financing, (viii) specialty lending, and (ix) distressed credit. These private credit strategies generally include the origination of loans by non-bank lenders to small- to middle-market companies who have below investment grade credit ratings, or the investment in debt or equity securities of those companies.

All BDCs that meet the selection criteria above will be included in the Underlying Index, and the closed-end fund universe will be screened to eliminate the quartile with the largest absolute value of premiums or discounts. Underlying Index constituents are weighted by dividend yield, with the weight of a single security capped at 5% and a floor of 0.3% at each rebalance, although each BDC with a market capitalization of less than $250 million will be capped at 1% at each rebalance. All BDCs and closed-end funds included in the Underlying Index will be listed on U.S. stock exchanges.

The Underlying Index is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly. The Fund is generally reconstituted and rebalanced in accordance with the Underlying Index.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S.-listed BDCs and closed-end funds that employ private credit strategies by investing a majority of their assets in private credit instruments. Private credit instruments include floating or variable loan interests, CLOs, senior loans, and BDCs and other investment vehicles that employ private credit strategies as described above. The Underlying Funds will invest in private credit instruments that are rated below investment grade.

The Fund will not seek to “beat” the performance of the Underlying Index and will not seek temporary defensive measures when markets decline or appear overvalued. Instead, the Fund uses a “passive” or indexing investment approach to try to approximate the investment performance of the Underlying Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Underlying Index; however, there may be times when the Fund does not hold every security in the Underlying Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance before fees and expenses and that of the Underlying Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries approximately to the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was concentrated in the financial sector.

Read More

VPC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VPC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -7.5% 18.6% 7.74%
1 Yr 4.1% -18.4% 21.8% 5.35%
3 Yr 15.2%* -23.6% 52.9% 1.42%
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.7% 29.4% 8.69%
10 Yr 0.0%* -27.4% 13.2% 9.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VPC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.7% -31.8% 18.4% 41.35%
2021 15.8% -14.3% 15.8% 0.15%
2020 -3.3% -20.2% 60.6% 95.02%
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VPC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.5% -11.7% 18.6% 99.02%
1 Yr 0.2% -18.4% 38.5% 38.12%
3 Yr 6.7%* -23.6% 52.9% 1.89%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VPC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.7% -31.8% 18.4% 41.50%
2021 15.8% -14.3% 15.8% 0.15%
2020 -3.3% -20.2% 60.6% 95.02%
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

VPC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VPC Category Low Category High VPC % Rank
Net Assets 18.5 M 100 124 B 98.35%
Number of Holdings 59 2 8175 86.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.59 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 87.21%
Weighting of Top 10 27.32% 4.3% 105.0% 48.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DREYFUS GOVERNMENT CASH MANAGEMENT 12.71%
  2. Eagle Point Credit Co Inc 3.55%
  3. Oxford Lane Capital Corp 3.17%
  4. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc 2.62%
  5. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund 2.60%
  6. XAI Octagon Floating Rate Alternative Income Term Trust 2.54%
  7. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp 2.42%
  8. Crescent Capital BDC Inc 2.40%
  9. SLR Investment Corp 2.40%
  10. FS KKR Capital Corp 2.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VPC % Rank
Stocks 		61.20% -38.22% 261.12% 0.29%
Bonds 		37.83% -150.81% 180.51% 92.01%
Cash 		1.21% -261.12% 258.91% 82.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.15% 0.00% 33.50% 78.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.05% 0.00% 13.21% 48.69%
Other 		-0.44% -25.82% 276.99% 95.20%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VPC % Rank
Financial Services 		99.17% 0.00% 100.00% 5.66%
Technology 		0.22% 0.00% 29.61% 31.62%
Energy 		0.17% 0.00% 100.00% 72.24%
Healthcare 		0.12% 0.00% 100.00% 32.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.09% 0.00% 89.95% 45.76%
Industrials 		0.07% 0.00% 100.00% 48.07%
Communication Services 		0.07% 0.00% 100.00% 43.96%
Utilities 		0.03% 0.00% 100.00% 42.93%
Consumer Defense 		0.03% 0.00% 99.97% 38.30%
Real Estate 		0.01% 0.00% 100.00% 44.99%
Basic Materials 		0.01% 0.00% 100.00% 40.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VPC % Rank
US 		61.06% -40.06% 261.12% 0.29%
Non US 		0.14% -0.10% 18.33% 23.40%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VPC % Rank
Corporate 		69.00% 0.00% 97.25% 9.20%
Securitized 		20.94% 0.00% 99.65% 38.98%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.52% 0.00% 100.00% 49.85%
Derivative 		1.15% -0.52% 72.98% 41.40%
Government 		0.38% 0.00% 99.43% 82.63%
Municipal 		0.01% 0.00% 54.26% 38.54%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VPC % Rank
US 		22.73% -151.11% 194.51% 89.53%
Non US 		15.10% -136.75% 104.82% 55.23%

VPC - Expenses

Operational Fees

VPC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 6.72% 0.01% 26.65% 0.59%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.29% 70.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

VPC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VPC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VPC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 0.00% 632.00% 9.04%

VPC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VPC Category Low Category High VPC % Rank
Dividend Yield 13.57% 0.00% 15.93% 0.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VPC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VPC Category Low Category High VPC % Rank
Net Income Ratio 7.27% -1.55% 11.51% 3.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VPC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VPC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 07, 2019

3.31

3.3%

Matthew Brown serves as Portfolio Manager at Virtus ETF Advisers LL. Mr. Brown is also executive managing director and chief operating officer at Virtus ETF Solutions LLC (“VES”) since 2012. Before founding VES in 2012, he served as director of operations for Factor Advisors from 2010 to 2012. In 2009, Mr. Brown co-founded ETP Resources, a consulting and data services business that continues to grow and serve the ETF industry. From 2008 to 2009, he headed U.S. operations and served as chief compliance officer for U.K.-based issuer SPA/London & Capital. Mr. Brown earned a B.A. in Economics from Boston College.

Seth Kadushin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 07, 2019

3.31

3.3%

Seth Kadushin serves as Portfolio Manager at Virtus ETF Advisers LLC. Mr. Kadushin has also served as director of capital markets at Virtus ETF Solutions LLC (“VES”) since 2013. Prior to joining VES, Mr. Kadushin worked at Euromoney Institutional Investor, Plc where he developed large scale investment management programs focusing on Exchange Traded Instruments and Alternate Investment Strategies. From 2011 through 2012 Mr. Kadushin worked at Wedbush Securities as an Options Desk Strategist. Mr. Kadushin worked at RBS Securities as Head Program Trader from 2009 through 2011. Prior to 2009, Mr. Kadushin held senior level positions at Lehman Brothers and Bear Sterns (J.P. Morgan), where he was a member of the firm’s Cross Asset Policy Committee charged with instituting their equity trading division’s guidelines. Mr. Kadushin holds a BBA in Finance from Emory University. He achieved his Master’s in Business from Fordham University with a concentration in Information Systems.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

