The Fund seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Morningstar® US Large Cap Select Index℠ (the “Underlying Index”), which measures the performance of the 500 largest U.S. stocks by market capitalization, as determined by Morningstar, Inc. The Underlying Index consists of securities from a broad range of industries. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in sectors including, but not limited to, technology, health care, consumer, financials, industrials, energy, materials, and utilities. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time and the Underlying Index and the Fund are rebalanced on a quarterly basis. To the extent that the securities in the Underlying Index are concentrated in one or more industries or groups of industries, the Fund may concentrate in such industries or groups of industries. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index is not concentrated in an industry or group of industries.

The Fund seeks to encourage transformational change at the public companies within its portfolio through the application of proxy voting guidelines and dialogue with management of the portfolio companies. See “Principal Investment Risks – Activism Risk.” The proxy voting guidelines are based on a commitment to protecting and enhancing the value of the Fund’s assets and to aligning shareholder and stakeholder interests through favoring actions that encourage companies to invest in their employees, communities, customers, and the environment. Generally, in applying the proxy voting guidelines and in seeking to engage in opportunities for dialogue with companies within the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser may measure the investment made by companies in their employees, communities, customers and the environment with financial, operational, and sustainability data that are provided by (i) the companies themselves, (ii) several publicly available data sources and (iii) the Adviser itself. This data may include, but are not limited to, wages, workforce diversity, board composition, employee health and safety, carbon emissions, air pollution, and land use, among others. The Adviser will assess the data against qualitative and quantitative criteria developed by the Adviser and may compare the data against benchmarks based on industry trends. The Fund’s proxy voting guidelines, as well as the financial, operational and sustainability data included in such guidelines, will apply to all companies held by the Fund.

The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in component securities of the Underlying Index or in depositary receipts representing component securities in the Underlying Index, in accordance with Rule 35d-1 under the 1940 Act. Morningstar, Inc. is the index provider for the Underlying Index (the “Index Provider”). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted market capitalization weighted index which consists of equity securities primarily traded in the United States. Free float adjusted means that a company’s representation within the index is based on the market value of the company’s outstanding shares that are readily available for trade on the open market and excludes shares held by certain owners, including other companies and governments. The Underlying Index targets the largest 500 U.S. stocks by market capitalization and weights them by float-adjusted market capitalization. Components of the Underlying Index are allocated across various sectors. However, the components of the Underlying Index and the sectors represented are likely to change over time. The Fund’s equity securities include common stock, equity preferred stock and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). As of December 31, 2022, the free float market capitalizations of the companies in the Underlying Index ranged from $550 million to $1.8 trillion, while the full market capitalizations ranged from $1.1 billion to $1.9 trillion. The Underlying Index included 504 securities as of December 31, 2022.

The Adviser uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Indexing reduces the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will hold approximately 500 securities at any one time, but may, from time to time, invest in more or less than 500 securities, as the number of securities held may vary to the extent the number of securities held by the Underlying Index changes, or the Adviser believes such variance will help the Fund to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund may also invest in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index, to the extent such depository receipts are traded on U.S. exchanges. The Fund may invest the remainder of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, relating to securities included within the Underlying Index, and on a temporary basis in cash and cash equivalents, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund to achieve its investment objective. The Fund does not intend to write option contracts or enter into complex swap contracts or arrangements given its index-based investment focus.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of any collateral received), however it is a priority of the Adviser and the Fund to vote all proxies, so securities lending revenue may be foregone as a result.

The Underlying Index is a product of the Index Provider, which is independent of the Fund and the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

Additional information regarding the Underlying Index, including its value, is available at https://indexes.morningstar.com/.