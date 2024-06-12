Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.2
$25.13
$25.32

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

VOLT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Tema Electrification ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 04, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

p id="xdx_A83_err--StrategyNarrativeTextBlock_zVRXsiiup6F" style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"Under normal circumstances, the Tema Electrification ETF (the “Fund”) seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, which include borrowings for investment purposes, common and preferred stocks of publicly listed companies that are directly or indirectly economically tied to global electrification. A company is considered to be economically tied to the electrification theme if it generates 50% of its revenue from a combination of (i) the supply of electrification and/or power generation raw materials, including natural resources, (ii) the supply of electrification and/or power generation equipment, software and associated services, such as grid, transmission and distribution equipment, software such as Uninterruptable Power Supplies, and hardware such as turbines, and (iii) the storage of electricity. This includes, but is not limited to, firms that operate in the following sub-industries: electrical equipment, energy, industrial machinery supplies and components, distributors, electric, gas and renewable utilities, and construction and engineering companies./p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify" /p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"The Adviser will rely on press coverage, trade groups, equity and debt offering filings, publications specialized in utilities and electrification, company disclosures, such as earnings conference calls, company presentations, capital markets days, and external research to identify, using factors such as segment revenue, growth drivers, strategic plans, the aforementioned firms for inclusion in the electrification thematic universe in accordance with the aforementioned criteria./p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify" /p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"/p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"The Fund generally is expected to consist of more than 15 companies but not more than 100 companies. The number of constituents may change depending on the number of companies available for investment that meet the Fund’s criteria, but the Fund will meet the required diversification tests to continue to qualify as a Registered Investment Company for purposes of the Internal Revenue Code./p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify" /p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"To be eligible for inclusion in the Fund, a company must have a market capitalization of at least $100 million and there is no upper limit on the market capitalization of a portfolio company. To be eligible for inclusion in the Fund, a company must have a three-month average daily traded value of at least $500,000./p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify" /p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"A significant portion of the Fund’s assets are expected to be invested in the United States, Canada, and Europe./p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify" /p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"The Fund will not engage in currency hedging and is expected to own foreign currency for short periods of time for the purposes of buying and selling non-US listed securities and collecting dividends and/or coupon payments from those securities./p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify" /p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"The Fund relies on the professional judgment of its Adviser to make decisions about the Fund’s portfolio investments./p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify" /p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"The basic investment philosophy of the Adviser is to seek to invest in companies within the aforementioned thematic universe that are attractively valued when compared to their fundamentals and growth opportunities. The Adviser’s security selection process for identifying companies within the aforementioned theme uses both “top down” idea generation (sector, theme, company research) and “bottom up” security selection (valuation, fundamental, quantitative, qualitative measures) approaches./p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify" /p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"In practice “top down” idea generation means fundamental sector research, quantitative tools (for example screening based on metrics such as five-year historic revenue growth, margins, or returns on invested capital) and the Adviser’s own expertise, are used to narrow down the specific thematic research universe./p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify" /p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"Once this is defined “bottom up” security analysis involves the Adviser comparing valuation multiples (such as free cash flow yield, price to book ratio and price to earnings ratio or enterprise value to total invested capital, among others) to fundamental metrics (such as organic revenue growth, margins, returns on invested capital and equity, among others). Investments are deemed attractively valued when compared to fundamentals if the valuation multiples are below and fundamentals are above either (1) peers (2) the companies own historic averages (3) or prospective forecasts (as determined by the Adviser). Buttressing this is a detailed fundamental research profile of each company assessing business model, competitive edge, management incentives and track record, and balance sheet./p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify" /p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"In making these considerations the Adviser will use both internal and external data sources and analyses including, but not limited to, those provided by companies directly or by third parties. These considerations also inform monitoring of existing positions./p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify" /p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"The Fund may invest in foreign securities listed on foreign exchanges as well as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest ahigh percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers./p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify" /p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify"The Fund may engage in securities lending./p p style="font: 10pt Times New Roman, Times, Serif; margin: 0pt 0; text-align: justify" /p
VOLT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VOLT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VOLT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VOLT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VOLT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

VOLT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VOLT Category Low Category High VOLT % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VOLT % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

VOLT - Expenses

Operational Fees

VOLT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

VOLT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

VOLT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VOLT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

VOLT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VOLT Category Low Category High VOLT % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VOLT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VOLT Category Low Category High VOLT % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VOLT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

VOLT - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

