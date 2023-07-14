In seeking to track the performance of the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt Index (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the

Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows.

The Index applies an alternative weighting methodology to the S&P Composite 1500 Index so that stocks with relatively low valuations ( i.e. , relatively “cheap”) are overweight relative to the S&P Composite 1500 Index and stocks with relatively high valuations ( i.e. , relatively “rich”) are underweight. The S&P Composite 1500 Index, one of the leading indices of the U.S. equity market, is a capitalization-weighted combination of the large-cap S&P 500 Index, the S&P MidCap 400 Index, and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. In constructing the Index, the Index Provider (as defined below) estimates the valuation of each stock in the S& P Composite 1500 Index based on the ratio of its price to its reported book value and last 12 months level of earnings, cash flow, sales, and dividends. S&P weights this data from the last five calendar years to create a composite valuation measure, and ranks all 1,500 index constituents in order of composite valuation. S&P then forms 20 sub-portfolios of approximately equal market capitalization, grouped by composite valuations. S&P derives a sub-portfolio allocation factor using each sub-portfolio's composite valuation, so that a sub-portfolio with relatively low valuation will have a higher allocation factor than a sub-portfolio with relatively high valuation. The weight of each stock in the Index is proportionate to its market capitalization and to its sub-portfolio allocation factor. The Index is rebalanced annually after the close of business on the third Friday of April. As of August 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the health care sector, although this may change from time to time. As of July 31, 2022, there were approximately 1,481 securities in the Index.

The Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.