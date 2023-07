The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed by LifeSci Index Partners, LLC, the Fund’s Index Provider (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund, its distributor, or Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).

The Index

The Index is generally composed of U.S.-listed stocks of companies whose products or services help protect against, endure, or recover from biological threats to human health. Companies helping to protect against such threats include those that conduct research to identify or anticipate such threats and those developing or producing the tools necessary to detect them. Companies helping to endure biological threats include those offering goods or services to help individuals, organizations, businesses, and governments adapt to requirements for social distancing or remote connectivity. Such companies may reflect a variety of industries, ranging from the provision of consumer staples that may be stockpiled in an emergency to critical healthcare supplies to basic energy resources. Companies helping to recover from a biological threat include those that support the treatment of diseases or responses to chemical or biological attacks. The Index selects companies based on a proprietary, multi-step research process. First, the Index Provider conducts fundamental research to identify the most important current and emerging biological threats to human health. Such threats may include pandemic diseases, biological warfare, food and water safety, environmental safety, and natural disasters.

Next, the Index Provider utilizes publicly available information such as financial reports and screens, corporate websites, news reports, and interviews with key opinion leaders to identify publicly traded companies which protect against and prepare for recovering from these threats. These companies have products, technologies, and services that seek to:

• research or combat pandemic diseases such as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Zika, H1N1, Ebola, avian flu, and MERS;

• combat agents of biological or chemical warfare such as anthrax, sarin gas, variola virus, and brucellosis;

• detect the presence of biological or chemical threats;

• enable social distancing and increased productivity for working and shopping at home;

• secure national borders and ports and strengthen homeland security;

• aid in stockpiling of products in times of natural disasters and disease outbreaks, such as canned foods, power sources, consumer first aid kits, anti-microbial agents, gas masks, and sterilization supplies and services; and

• test and improve food and water safety and purity.

Finally, the Index Provider only includes those companies with a minimum market capitalization of $1 billion and a minimum average daily value traded for the last six months of at least $2 million. Index components are weighted based on their market capitalization, subject to a maximum weight of 4.9% at the time of rebalance. The Index is reconstituted ( i.e. , components are added or removed and weights are reset based on the Index methodology) on the third Friday of each January and rebalanced ( i.e. , weights are reset based on the Index methodology, but no components are added or removed) semi-annually as of the close of business on the third Friday of each January and July. The weights are fixed as of closing prices on the second Friday in each January and July. As of June 30, 2022, the Index was made up of 50 companies and included significant allocations to companies in the health care and pharmaceutical sectors.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund generally may invest up to 20% of its total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

The Fund is non-diversified and therefore may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a single company than diversified funds.

To the extent the Index concentrates (

i.e.

, holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. As of June 30, 2022, the Index was not concentrated in any industry or group of industries.