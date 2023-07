The Fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers Index, which focuses on common stocks of high-quality companies located in developed and emerging markets, excluding the United States, that have both the ability and the commitment to grow their dividends over time. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the collection of securities that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.