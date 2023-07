The Fund invests primarily in U.S. common stocks with the potential to generate higher returns relative to the broad U.S. equity market by investing in stocks with relatively strong recent performance, strong fundamentals, and low prices relative to fundamentals as determined by the advisor. The portfolio will include a diverse mix of companies representing many different market sectors and industry groups. The advisor uses a quantitative model to evaluate all of the securities in an investment universe comprised of U.S. large-, mid-, and small-capitalization stocks and to construct a U.S. equity portfolio that seeks to achieve exposure to multiple factors subject to a rules-based screen designed to promote diversification and to mitigate exposure to certain less liquid and more volatile stocks. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in securities issued by U.S. companies.