The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is owned and developed by VETS Indexes, LLC (the “Index Provider”) and based on The Military Times Best for Vets SM : Employers list (the “Best for Vets List”) published annually by Sightline Media Group. The Best for Vets List is published each year based on detailed surveys (the “Best for Vets Survey”) completed by companies doing business in the United States that address the recruiting of U.S. armed forces veterans and service members, company culture, policies, and reservist accommodations. Responses to each such category of questions are weighted to create a composite score, and companies with composite scores in the top 60% of all participating companies are included on The Best for Vets List. Companies on the Best for Vets List are expected to come from a variety of sectors and industries, such as banking, information technology, energy, and telecommunications, among others. Although all of the companies in the Index have their stock listed on a U.S. exchange, such companies may have significant (or a majority of their) business operations outside of the United States.

The Index

The Index is generally composed of the U.S.-listed stocks of companies that have been included in the Best for Vets List for the last three consecutive years, have a minimum market capitalization of $200 million, and meet the Index’s liquidity threshold. Index components are equally weighted at the time of each annual reconstitution of the Index, which is effective at the close of business on the third Friday of each September. As of June 30, 2020, the Index was made up of 42 companies and included significant allocations to companies in the information technology, financial, and industrial sectors. Companies previously included in the Index for two consecutive years that are no longer on the Best for Vets List

may continue to be included in the Index if the reason that they are no longer on the Best for Vets List is because they did not complete the most recent Best for Vets Survey.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index in the same approximate weight as such component securities. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index.