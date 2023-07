The Fund invests in securities that ProShare Advisors believes, in combination, should track the performance of the Index. The Index consists of companies that provide innovative technologies to offer products and services around the Metaverse. “Metaverse” is a term used to refer to a “digital world” or a future iteration of the internet. The Metaverse is characterized by virtual worlds that create a simulated environment – as well as augmented reality where the real-world environment is enhanced by computer generated sensory information. The Metaverse is expected to allow people to engage in new ways, such as through internet-based interactions, on-line gaming, and transactions. The Metaverse is enabled by several connected technologies such as virtual and augmented reality, digital environments, artificial intelligence and advanced computing. The Index is constructed and maintained by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”). The Index includes companies exposed to the Metaverse industry through involvement in one or more of the following product or service areas: • Metaverse Technology: Produces technology, infrastructure or hardware used to develop or operate in the Metaverse, including technologies for virtual and augmented reality. • Metaverse Platforms: Provides or develops non-physical, virtual environment or digital worlds where users and businesses can interact through virtual technologies. This includes platforms and services that facilitate virtual marketplaces and social network platforms. • Metaverse Devices: Produces devices used to access or interact with the Metaverse. This includes the production of wearable devices and specialized visuals and audio or gaming equipment used for interacting in virtual and augmented reality. • Interchange Standards: Develops and distributes tools, formats, services and engines that facilitates the creation of the Metaverse by setting actual standards that provide a common set of operating principles, language or expectations that allow for the creation, operation and ongoing improvement to the Metaverse. For example, language that can be downloaded and displayed using any browser or graphics. • Data Processing: Provides computing power to support the Metaverse. This includes high-intensity data processing services such as rendering, data matching and synchronization or motion capturing. At each Index reconstitution, the Index Provider uses an automated scan of company filings and other public information in search of terms and phrases which the Index Provider believes will identify companies that have or are expected to have significant exposure to the provision of products and/or services that contribute to the Metaverse industry. Each company identified receives a score, as determined by the automated scan, that reflects its exposure to the Metaverse industry. The Index Provider then reviews each company and excludes any company that does not have relevant business exposure. The remaining companies are then ranked based on the assigned score. Companies are only eligible for inclusion into the Index if they generate at least 50% of their revenues from Metaverse-related business operations. The 40 companies ranked highest are selected into the Index, subject to certain turnover requirements. Selected companies are weighted using a modified equal-weight approach, with companies having relatively higher scores receiving additional weight. The 10 largest companies, by market capitalization, also receive additional weight in the index. The Index consists of companies that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange or The Nasdaq Stock Market and meet a market capitalization of at least $100 million and certain liquidity requirements. Companies in the following FactSet Industries are excluded from the index: (1) Major Pharmaceuticals, (2) Other Pharmaceuticals, (3) Original Equipment Manufacturer Auto Parts, (4) Major Telecommunications, (5) Specialty Telecommunications, (6) Wireless Telecommunications, and (7) Food Retail. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semiannually in June and December. Security weights are allowed to fluctuate between rebalance dates. The Index is published under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “SOMETAV.” Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund will invest principally in the financial instruments set forth below. • Equity Securities — The Fund invests in common stock issued by public companies. ProShare Advisors determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions that it believes, in combination, the Fund should hold to produce returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund will generally use a “replication strategy” to achieve its investment objective, meaning that it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as the Index. However, the Fund may also use a “representative sampling” strategy to invest in or gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Index or to securities not contained in the Index or in financial instruments, with the intent of obtaining exposure with aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. In managing the assets of the Fund, ProShare Advisors does not invest the assets of the Fund in securities or financial instruments based on ProShare Advisors’ view of the investment merit of a particular security, instrument, or company, nor does it conduct conventional investment research or analysis or forecast market movement or trends. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, provide exposure to the returns of the Index without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest in securities that represent 25 percent or more of the value of the Index) or focus (i.e., invest in securities that represent a substantial portion of its value, but less than 25 percent) its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent the Index is so concentrated or focused. As of March 8, 2022, the Index was concentrated in the Media and Entertainment industry group and was focused in the Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment and Software and Services industry groups. Please see “Investment Objectives, Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks” in the Fund’s Prospectus for additional details.