Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.5%
1 yr return
11.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.6%
Net Assets
$53.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
95.9%
Expense Ratio 2.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that is primarily a “fund of funds.” The Fund invests in ETFs and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) that seek to track a diversified basket of global indices and investment sectors that meet certain selection criteria established by CreativeOne Wealth, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”). The Fund also may invest, subject to the same selection criteria, in exchange-traded products that invest directly in commodities or currencies and that are registered only pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933 (collectively with ETFs and ETNs, “ETPs”). The selection criteria include size, historical track record, diversification among indices, the correlation of an index to other indices and an ability to write covered call options on the particular ETP. The Fund also may invest in individual securities. Individual security selection criteria include fundamental, behavior, qualitative and macro-economic data. The Sub-Advisor may dispose of the Fund’s interest in an ETP or a particular security if it no longer meets the selection criteria. The Fund invests globally, which means that the Sub-Advisor invests anywhere in the world across a variety of asset classes and sectors.
The Sub-Advisor seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by using a proprietary strategy known as Volatility Enhanced Global Appreciation (“VEGA”). Through its investment selection, the Sub-Advisor strives for participation in the appreciation of the underlying assets while reducing the overall volatility of a global portfolio through the use of options.
The option strategies used by the Sub-Advisor are limited to covered call writing, selling cash-secured puts, and purchasing protective puts. These options strategies are intended to reduce risk. Covered call writing is when the owner of a security sells the right to someone else to purchase the security at a specified price within a specified time period. The owner receives a premium or payment for giving up the right to gains above the specified price within the defined period. In the event the price does not reach the target within the time period, it expires and the owner of the underlying security keeps the payment. Covered calls are sold on up to 100% of the underlying positions that have options available based upon volatility and its impact on the targeted beta of the overall portfolio. Selling cash-secured puts is when we sell the right to someone to sell us a security at a specified price within a specified time period. This price is generally below the current market value of the underlying security. Cash is used to secure the transaction so that if the put is exercised, and we are required to purchase the underlying security, the cash has already been set aside. Purchasing protective puts is when we purchase the right to sell someone a security at a specified price within a specified time period. There is an associated cost, but in the event the underlying security declines, ownership of the put can potentially help reduce the downside risk. In the event the market rises, the cost of the option can be lost. Through use of the above methods, the Sub-Advisor seeks to provide a strategy that allows for growth with reduced volatility as compared to the underlying portfolio benchmark.
To the extent cash and cash equivalents in the Fund’s portfolio serve as collateral for cash-secured put options, such cash and cash equivalents may not be invested in ETPs, additional options, other securities or other similar investments in pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective. Rather, on a day-to-day basis, such collateral may be invested in U.S. government securities, short-term, high quality fixed income securities, money market instruments, cash, and other cash equivalents with maturities of one year or less, or ETPs that hold such investments.
|Period
|VEGA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.5%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|55.34%
|1 Yr
|11.2%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|42.61%
|3 Yr
|6.0%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|46.15%
|5 Yr
|4.6%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|41.53%
|10 Yr
|5.2%*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VEGA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.0%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|28.38%
|2021
|6.0%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|8.67%
|2020
|2.7%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|36.55%
|2019
|4.5%
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|20.93%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|12.62%
|Period
|VEGA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-10.4%
|-2.7%
|244.0%
|42.29%
|1 Yr
|-5.6%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|40.00%
|3 Yr
|6.3%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|42.95%
|5 Yr
|5.3%*
|-5.4%
|17.3%
|37.29%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VEGA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.0%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|28.38%
|2021
|6.0%
|-5.9%
|438.4%
|8.67%
|2020
|2.7%
|-81.2%
|8.2%
|50.34%
|2019
|4.5%
|-29.0%
|19.8%
|27.91%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|23.30%
|VEGA
|Category Low
|Category High
|VEGA % Rank
|Net Assets
|53.3 M
|25
|17.4 B
|86.89%
|Number of Holdings
|13
|2
|508
|68.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|37.9 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|85.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|95.92%
|11.3%
|100.0%
|20.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VEGA % Rank
|Stocks
|74.07%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|76.72%
|Bonds
|20.28%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|9.92%
|Cash
|5.48%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|19.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.15%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|6.87%
|Other
|0.01%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|20.99%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|64.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VEGA % Rank
|Technology
|22.14%
|0.00%
|44.43%
|5.46%
|Financial Services
|13.14%
|0.00%
|29.60%
|69.33%
|Healthcare
|12.83%
|0.00%
|25.91%
|80.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.28%
|0.00%
|19.02%
|76.47%
|Energy
|9.67%
|0.00%
|69.54%
|68.91%
|Industrials
|9.60%
|1.41%
|43.91%
|21.43%
|Communication Services
|6.86%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|81.93%
|Consumer Defense
|6.40%
|0.00%
|22.87%
|76.89%
|Basic Materials
|3.67%
|0.00%
|60.58%
|18.91%
|Real Estate
|2.81%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|22.27%
|Utilities
|2.59%
|0.00%
|13.35%
|78.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VEGA % Rank
|US
|56.78%
|-3.89%
|100.00%
|74.43%
|Non US
|17.29%
|-2.17%
|99.33%
|12.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VEGA % Rank
|Government
|51.91%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|8.40%
|Cash & Equivalents
|23.81%
|0.09%
|100.00%
|88.55%
|Corporate
|14.72%
|0.00%
|91.57%
|6.87%
|Securitized
|9.34%
|0.00%
|22.63%
|1.91%
|Municipal
|0.23%
|0.00%
|97.57%
|1.15%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|64.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VEGA % Rank
|US
|18.54%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|9.92%
|Non US
|1.74%
|0.00%
|16.94%
|2.67%
|VEGA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.00%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|14.81%
|Management Fee
|1.35%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|94.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|46.55%
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.28%
|4.08%
|VEGA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|VEGA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VEGA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|456.80%
|N/A
|VEGA
|Category Low
|Category High
|VEGA % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.22%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|66.91%
|VEGA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|VEGA
|Category Low
|Category High
|VEGA % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.43%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|53.69%
|VEGA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.647
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2017
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2013
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 17, 2012
9.71
9.7%
Kenneth R. Hyman, President and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Hyman founded Partnervest Financial Group, LLC, Partnervest Advisory Services, LLC’s parent, in 2001 and is responsible for the direction and oversight of Partnervest Advisory Services, LLC's business, financial, and operational affairs. He also serves as a portfolio manager and member of the Investment Management Committee. Established in 2001, Partnervest Advisory Services, LLC provides investment management solutions to investors and the advisors that serve them. Prior to establishing Partnervest Financial Group, LLC, Mr. Hyman was the Senior Executive and Financial Officer for Integral Securities, Inc. and Integral Securities Europe Ltd. He was also the President and Sole-Proprietor of a financial services consulting firm that operated under the name “Partnervest” and specialized in operations, e-commerce, financial operations, compliance and regulatory issues, product and service development, and business strategies. Prior to his time at Partnervest and Integral, Mr. Hyman was the Managing Principal and Chief Operating Officer of Mercer Global Securities and the Director of Operations for Mercer Global Advisors, one of the nation’s largest fee-only financial planning and investment management firms. He was also the Vice President of trading for Associated Financial Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2022
0.09
0.1%
Mr. Scott is responsible for asset analyses and due diligence for the Sub-Advisor. He serves as Chairman of the Investment Committee, Co-Portfolio Manager and advises on investment management solutions. Mr. Scott is experienced in portfolio management, including investment analysis, option-based strategies, trading and managing client relationships. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Mr. Scott oversaw portfolio management for Northwestern Mutual Investment Services located in the Kansas City area from 2019 to 2021. While there, he was responsible for choosing investments and analyzing and building portfolios for clients, including those with high net worth. Prior to that, he was with American Century Investments, providing investment management solutions from 2014 to 2019. Mr. Scott is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT®) and incorporates technical, quantitative, and qualitative methodologies into his approach to managing investments. An educator at heart, Mr. Scott received his M.S. in Education from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri and holds his Series 7, 65, and 63 licenses.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...