Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

11.5%

1 yr return

11.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

Net Assets

$53.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

95.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$38.5
$32.09
$38.52

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

VEGA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    AdvisorShares
  • Inception Date
    Sep 17, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    1070000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Hyman

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that is primarily a “fund of funds.” The Fund invests in ETFs and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) that seek to track a diversified basket of global indices and investment sectors that meet certain selection criteria established by CreativeOne Wealth, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”). The Fund also may invest, subject to the same selection criteria, in exchange-traded products that invest directly in commodities or currencies and that are registered only pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933 (collectively with ETFs and ETNs, “ETPs”). The selection criteria include size, historical track record, diversification among indices, the correlation of an index to other indices and an ability to write covered call options on the particular ETP. The Fund also may invest in individual securities. Individual security selection criteria include fundamental, behavior, qualitative and macro-economic data. The Sub-Advisor may dispose of the Fund’s interest in an ETP or a particular security if it no longer meets the selection criteria. The Fund invests globally, which means that the Sub-Advisor invests anywhere in the world across a variety of asset classes and sectors.

The Sub-Advisor seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by using a proprietary strategy known as Volatility Enhanced Global Appreciation (“VEGA”). Through its investment selection, the Sub-Advisor strives for participation in the appreciation of the underlying assets while reducing the overall volatility of a global portfolio through the use of options.

The option strategies used by the Sub-Advisor are limited to covered call writing, selling cash-secured puts, and purchasing protective puts. These options strategies are intended to reduce risk. Covered call writing is when the owner of a security sells the right to someone else to purchase the security at a specified price within a specified time period. The owner receives a premium or payment for giving up the right to gains above the specified price within the defined period. In the event the price does not reach the target within the time period, it expires and the owner of the underlying security keeps the payment. Covered calls are sold on up to 100% of the underlying positions that have options available based upon volatility and its impact on the targeted beta of the overall portfolio. Selling cash-secured puts is when we sell the right to someone to sell us a security at a specified price within a specified time period. This price is generally below the current market value of the underlying security. Cash is used to secure the transaction so that if the put is exercised, and we are required to purchase the underlying security, the cash has already been set aside. Purchasing protective puts is when we purchase the right to sell someone a security at a specified price within a specified time period. There is an associated cost, but in the event the underlying security declines, ownership of the put can potentially help reduce the downside risk. In the event the market rises, the cost of the option can be lost. Through use of the above methods, the Sub-Advisor seeks to provide a strategy that allows for growth with reduced volatility as compared to the underlying portfolio benchmark.

To the extent cash and cash equivalents in the Fund’s portfolio serve as collateral for cash-secured put options, such cash and cash equivalents may not be invested in ETPs, additional options, other securities or other similar investments in pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective. Rather, on a day-to-day basis, such collateral may be invested in U.S. government securities, short-term, high quality fixed income securities, money market instruments, cash, and other cash equivalents with maturities of one year or less, or ETPs that hold such investments.

Read More

VEGA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VEGA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -2.8% 240.8% 55.34%
1 Yr 11.2% -4.3% 140.6% 42.61%
3 Yr 6.0%* -8.3% 18.3% 46.15%
5 Yr 4.6%* -5.0% 17.3% 41.53%
10 Yr 5.2%* -4.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VEGA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -34.1% 904.0% 28.38%
2021 6.0% -28.6% 438.4% 8.67%
2020 2.7% -93.5% 8.2% 36.55%
2019 4.5% -38.9% 19.8% 20.93%
2018 -1.4% -10.9% 12.8% 12.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VEGA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.4% -2.7% 244.0% 42.29%
1 Yr -5.6% -4.3% 140.6% 40.00%
3 Yr 6.3%* -8.3% 18.3% 42.95%
5 Yr 5.3%* -5.4% 17.3% 37.29%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VEGA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -34.1% 904.0% 28.38%
2021 6.0% -5.9% 438.4% 8.67%
2020 2.7% -81.2% 8.2% 50.34%
2019 4.5% -29.0% 19.8% 27.91%
2018 -1.4% -10.9% 12.8% 23.30%

VEGA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VEGA Category Low Category High VEGA % Rank
Net Assets 53.3 M 25 17.4 B 86.89%
Number of Holdings 13 2 508 68.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 37.9 M -6.66 M 5.12 B 85.88%
Weighting of Top 10 95.92% 11.3% 100.0% 20.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SPDR SP 500 ETF Trust 39.89%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF 14.79%
  3. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF 13.87%
  4. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF 8.08%
  5. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF 6.10%
  6. iShares MBS ETF 5.90%
  7. iShares US Treasury Bond ETF 4.09%
  8. BLACKROCK LIQUIDITY T FUND 3.10%
  9. Dreyfus Institutional Preferred Government Money Market Fund 1.72%
  10. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF 1.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VEGA % Rank
Stocks 		74.07% -3.92% 100.76% 76.72%
Bonds 		20.28% 0.00% 97.96% 9.92%
Cash 		5.48% -0.76% 100.29% 19.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.15% 0.00% 20.91% 6.87%
Other 		0.01% 0.00% 45.92% 20.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 64.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VEGA % Rank
Technology 		22.14% 0.00% 44.43% 5.46%
Financial Services 		13.14% 0.00% 29.60% 69.33%
Healthcare 		12.83% 0.00% 25.91% 80.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.28% 0.00% 19.02% 76.47%
Energy 		9.67% 0.00% 69.54% 68.91%
Industrials 		9.60% 1.41% 43.91% 21.43%
Communication Services 		6.86% 0.00% 21.22% 81.93%
Consumer Defense 		6.40% 0.00% 22.87% 76.89%
Basic Materials 		3.67% 0.00% 60.58% 18.91%
Real Estate 		2.81% 0.00% 9.74% 22.27%
Utilities 		2.59% 0.00% 13.35% 78.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VEGA % Rank
US 		56.78% -3.89% 100.00% 74.43%
Non US 		17.29% -2.17% 99.33% 12.60%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VEGA % Rank
Government 		51.91% 0.00% 99.91% 8.40%
Cash & Equivalents 		23.81% 0.09% 100.00% 88.55%
Corporate 		14.72% 0.00% 91.57% 6.87%
Securitized 		9.34% 0.00% 22.63% 1.91%
Municipal 		0.23% 0.00% 97.57% 1.15%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 64.89%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VEGA % Rank
US 		18.54% 0.00% 97.96% 9.92%
Non US 		1.74% 0.00% 16.94% 2.67%

VEGA - Expenses

Operational Fees

VEGA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.00% 0.20% 6.78% 14.81%
Management Fee 1.35% 0.20% 1.75% 94.40%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 46.55%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.02% 0.28% 4.08%

Sales Fees

VEGA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VEGA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VEGA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 456.80% N/A

VEGA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VEGA Category Low Category High VEGA % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.22% 0.00% 3.76% 66.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VEGA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VEGA Category Low Category High VEGA % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.43% -2.54% 14.24% 53.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VEGA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VEGA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Hyman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 17, 2012

9.71

9.7%

Kenneth R. Hyman, President and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Hyman founded Partnervest Financial Group, LLC, Partnervest Advisory Services, LLC’s parent, in 2001 and is responsible for the direction and oversight of Partnervest Advisory Services, LLC's business, financial, and operational affairs. He also serves as a portfolio manager and member of the Investment Management Committee. Established in 2001, Partnervest Advisory Services, LLC provides investment management solutions to investors and the advisors that serve them. Prior to establishing Partnervest Financial Group, LLC, Mr. Hyman was the Senior Executive and Financial Officer for Integral Securities, Inc. and Integral Securities Europe Ltd. He was also the President and Sole-Proprietor of a financial services consulting firm that operated under the name “Partnervest” and specialized in operations, e-commerce, financial operations, compliance and regulatory issues, product and service development, and business strategies. Prior to his time at Partnervest and Integral, Mr. Hyman was the Managing Principal and Chief Operating Officer of Mercer Global Securities and the Director of Operations for Mercer Global Advisors, one of the nation’s largest fee-only financial planning and investment management firms. He was also the Vice President of trading for Associated Financial Group.

Jason Scott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2022

0.09

0.1%

Mr. Scott is responsible for asset analyses and due diligence for the Sub-Advisor. He serves as Chairman of the Investment Committee, Co-Portfolio Manager and advises on investment management solutions. Mr. Scott is experienced in portfolio management, including investment analysis, option-based strategies, trading and managing client relationships. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Mr. Scott oversaw portfolio management for Northwestern Mutual Investment Services located in the Kansas City area from 2019 to 2021. While there, he was responsible for choosing investments and analyzing and building portfolios for clients, including those with high net worth. Prior to that, he was with American Century Investments, providing investment management solutions from 2014 to 2019. Mr. Scott is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT®) and incorporates technical, quantitative, and qualitative methodologies into his approach to managing investments. An educator at heart, Mr. Scott received his M.S. in Education from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri and holds his Series 7, 65, and 63 licenses.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 19.77 3.61 5.67

