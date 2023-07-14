The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that is primarily a “fund of funds.” The Fund invests in ETFs and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) that seek to track a diversified basket of global indices and investment sectors that meet certain selection criteria established by CreativeOne Wealth, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”). The Fund also may invest, subject to the same selection criteria, in exchange-traded products that invest directly in commodities or currencies and that are registered only pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933 (collectively with ETFs and ETNs, “ETPs”). The selection criteria include size, historical track record, diversification among indices, the correlation of an index to other indices and an ability to write covered call options on the particular ETP. The Fund also may invest in individual securities. Individual security selection criteria include fundamental, behavior, qualitative and macro-economic data. The Sub-Advisor may dispose of the Fund’s interest in an ETP or a particular security if it no longer meets the selection criteria. The Fund invests globally, which means that the Sub-Advisor invests anywhere in the world across a variety of asset classes and sectors.

The Sub-Advisor seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by using a proprietary strategy known as Volatility Enhanced Global Appreciation (“VEGA”). Through its investment selection, the Sub-Advisor strives for participation in the appreciation of the underlying assets while reducing the overall volatility of a global portfolio through the use of options.

The option strategies used by the Sub-Advisor are limited to covered call writing, selling cash-secured puts, and purchasing protective puts. These options strategies are intended to reduce risk. Covered call writing is when the owner of a security sells the right to someone else to purchase the security at a specified price within a specified time period. The owner receives a premium or payment for giving up the right to gains above the specified price within the defined period. In the event the price does not reach the target within the time period, it expires and the owner of the underlying security keeps the payment. Covered calls are sold on up to 100% of the underlying positions that have options available based upon volatility and its impact on the targeted beta of the overall portfolio. Selling cash-secured puts is when we sell the right to someone to sell us a security at a specified price within a specified time period. This price is generally below the current market value of the underlying security. Cash is used to secure the transaction so that if the put is exercised, and we are required to purchase the underlying security, the cash has already been set aside. Purchasing protective puts is when we purchase the right to sell someone a security at a specified price within a specified time period. There is an associated cost, but in the event the underlying security declines, ownership of the put can potentially help reduce the downside risk. In the event the market rises, the cost of the option can be lost. Through use of the above methods, the Sub-Advisor seeks to provide a strategy that allows for growth with reduced volatility as compared to the underlying portfolio benchmark.

To the extent cash and cash equivalents in the Fund’s portfolio serve as collateral for cash-secured put options, such cash and cash equivalents may not be invested in ETPs, additional options, other securities or other similar investments in pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective. Rather, on a day-to-day basis, such collateral may be invested in U.S. government securities, short-term, high quality fixed income securities, money market instruments, cash, and other cash equivalents with maturities of one year or less, or ETPs that hold such investments.