The Fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg MSCI US Corporate SRI Select Index (the “Index”). The Index is a subset of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond Index (the “Parent Index”), which serves as the universe of eligible bonds for use in constructing the Index and represents U.S. dollar-denominated, taxable, investment-grade corporate bonds. The Index excludes bonds with maturities of less than 1 year and with less than $750 million outstanding, and is screened for certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria by the Index sponsor, which is independent of Vanguard. The Index excludes the bonds of companies that the Index sponsor determines engage in (which may include manufacturing, owning, and operating), have a specified level of involvement in, and/or derive threshold amounts of revenue from certain activities or business segments related to the following: adult entertainment, alcohol, gambling, tobacco, nuclear weapons, controversial weapons, conventional weapons, civilian firearms, nuclear power, and thermal coal, oil, or gas. The level or type of involvement in, or amount of revenue earned from, certain activities or business segments that lead to exclusion by the Index sponsor can vary from one activity or business segment to another. The Index also excludes the bonds of any company that, as determined by the Index sponsor, does not meet certain standards defined by the Index sponsor with respect to an ESG controversies assessment, which measures a company’s involvement in major ESG controversies and how well they adhere to international norms and principles, or does not have an ESG controversy assessment score. Additionally, the Index excludes bonds of companies that fail to have at least one woman on their board of directors and companies for which the Index sponsor does not have board diversity data. The screens for ESG criteria described above do not apply to government-issued bonds (e.g., U.S. Treasury securities), asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities, nor do they apply to bonds issued by companies that are not researched by the Index sponsor. See the Security Selection section for more information regarding the Index exclusions. The components of the Index are likely to change over time. The Fund invests by sampling the Index, meaning that it holds a range of securities that, in the aggregate, approximates the full Index in terms of key risk factors and other characteristics. All of the Fund’s investments will be selected through the sampling process, and under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in bonds included in the Index. The Fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity consistent with that of the Index.