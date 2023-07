The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index.

The Vident Core U.S. Bond Index TM

The Vident Core U.S. Bond Index TM (Bloomberg:VUBDX) seeks to improve the overall mix of credit quality, interest rate and yield as compared to traditional U.S. core bond indices. The Index diversifies interest rate and credit risks across all core U.S. bond sectors, including U.S. Treasuries, U.S. agency securities, U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), and investment-grade corporate bonds, as well as non-core fixed income sectors such as high-yield corporate bonds (also known as “junk bonds”) and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”). While diversification among sectors is an important factor that will drive the risk/return profile of the strategy, another source of risk management is derived from the rules-based process that systematically over- or under-weights each sector based on valuations of each sector, historical relative valuations across sectors, sector default rates, and other quantitative factors. Within the investment grade and high yield corporate sectors, the strategy seeks to improve corporate bond exposures by screening for companies with relatively stronger leadership, governance, and creditworthiness factors. Within each sector, individual bonds are weighted based on a combination of yield, duration ( i.e. , interest rate sensitivity), creditworthiness, leadership, and governance factors, rather than amount of debt/bonds outstanding. The Index also seeks to improve liquidity by eliminating small issues and non-U.S. issuers.

The Index limits exposure to each of the high-yield corporate bonds and TIPS sectors to 20% and 15% of the Index, respectively. The Index will generally have an effective duration of three to seven years and will generally have an average credit quality of investment grade.

All rules are systematized and rely on data available at the end of each rebalancing period. The Index is rebalanced monthly and reconstituted quarterly in January, April, July, and October. As of December 1, 2022, the Index was comprised of 200 component securities.

The Index was created on November 30, 2015 by Vident Financial, LLC, the Index Provider, for use by the Fund.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, of the Fund will be invested in debt instruments that are principally traded in the United States.

The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the bonds that make up the Index. The Fund expects to use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it may invest in all of the component securities of the Index, but may, when the sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund, use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole.

The Fund may utilize the “To Be Announced” (“TBA”) market for MBS investments. The TBA market allows investors to gain exposure to MBS with certain broad characteristics (maturity, coupon, age) without taking delivery of the actual securities until the settlement day which is once every month. In addition, the Fund may utilize the TBA roll market, in which one sells, in the TBA market, the security for current month settlement, while simultaneously committing to buy the same TBA security for next month settlement. The Fund may utilize the TBA roll market for extended periods of time without taking delivery of the physical securities.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index and TBA securities representing such component securities. Vident Advisory, LLC (“Vident Advisory” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, believes, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

To the extent the Index concentrates (

i.e.

, holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.