Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.7%
1 yr return
9.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.9%
Net Assets
$214 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.3%
Expense Ratio 0.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 147.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|VALQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.7%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|31.54%
|1 Yr
|9.9%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|17.88%
|3 Yr
|12.6%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|11.78%
|5 Yr
|6.9%*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|9.17%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|70.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|VALQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.7%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|22.16%
|2021
|12.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|9.53%
|2020
|0.2%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|41.60%
|2019
|5.6%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|16.48%
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|N/A
|Period
|VALQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.2%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|94.20%
|1 Yr
|4.5%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|60.96%
|3 Yr
|13.4%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|12.08%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.9%
|32.0%
|15.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VALQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.7%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|22.16%
|2021
|12.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|9.53%
|2020
|0.2%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|41.51%
|2019
|5.6%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|16.48%
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|N/A
|VALQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|VALQ % Rank
|Net Assets
|214 M
|1 M
|151 B
|80.94%
|Number of Holdings
|237
|2
|1727
|7.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|55.5 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|79.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.28%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|74.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VALQ % Rank
|Stocks
|99.82%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|14.37%
|Cash
|0.18%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|83.73%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|97.94%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|96.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|97.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|97.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VALQ % Rank
|Healthcare
|16.94%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|58.51%
|Technology
|15.11%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|20.66%
|Consumer Defense
|10.22%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|29.29%
|Industrials
|10.07%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|66.31%
|Energy
|8.30%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|39.67%
|Utilities
|7.75%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|14.69%
|Real Estate
|6.88%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|7.72%
|Basic Materials
|6.86%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|7.72%
|Communication Services
|6.42%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|39.59%
|Financial Services
|6.35%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|99.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.10%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|66.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VALQ % Rank
|US
|98.00%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|20.64%
|Non US
|1.82%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|67.38%
|VALQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.29%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|94.34%
|Management Fee
|0.29%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|8.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|VALQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VALQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VALQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|147.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|94.74%
|VALQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|VALQ % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.02%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|4.86%
|VALQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VALQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|VALQ % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.81%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|23.36%
|VALQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2023
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.344
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.359
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.334
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.216
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.304
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2019
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.273
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2018
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2018
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2018
4.39
4.4%
Mr. Satish, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Director, Global Analytics, joined American Century in 2014. He became a portfolio manager in 2017 and has been a member of the team that manages the fund since 2016. Prior to joining American Century, he served from 2010 to 2014 in roles as managing director and chief risk officer, senior managing director and head of the Portfolio Management Group, senior managing director and portfolio manager for the Performance-Based Strategies Group at Allstate Investments. He has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in mechanical engineering and economics from Birla Institute of Technology & Science, a master’s degree in economics from State University of New York and a Ph.D in finance from the University of Texas at Austin. He is a CFA charterholder
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2018
4.39
4.4%
Executive Chairman (since July 2016), Co-Chief Investment Officer (since June 2012),Mr. Casis, Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century in 2018. Prior to joining American Century, he was a Partner at 55 Institutional, LLC from 2016 to 2017. From 2009 to 2016, he served in roles as US iShares Smart Beta Investment Strategist, US iShares Product Strategist and Senior Portfolio Manager in Beta Strategies for BlackRock Inc. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
