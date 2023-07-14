Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The American Century U.S. Quality Value Index (Index) is a rules-based index maintained by American Century Investment Management, Inc. (the index provider). The underlying index is designed to select securities of large- and mid-capitalization companies that are undervalued or have sustainable income.

The underlying index universe is defined by the S-Network US Equity Large/Mid-Cap 1000 Index, which consists of 1000 large and medium publicly traded U.S. equity securities. The underlying index is constructed using a rules-based methodology that screens and weights stocks based on fundamental measures of quality, value, and income. A quality screen seeks to eliminate the bottom of the universe of stocks based on measures of profitability, earnings quality, management quality, leverage and momentum. A valuation score is computed for the remaining stocks, determined by the attractiveness of each stock relative to its peers in the same industry group based on value, earnings yield and cash flow yield metrics. An income screen based on dividend yield is applied to eliminate the bottom of the universe of dividend-paying stocks. The underlying index is constructed by combining the value stocks and income stocks using the valuation and income scores and portfolio optimization. Portfolio optimization uses quantitative models to build a portfolio of stocks from the scores described above that are expected to provide the optimal balance between risk and expected return. Though component securities of the underlying index may change from time to time, the index typically consists of 200-300 securities and, as of May 31, 2023, its market capitalization was approximately $2.8 billion and larger.

The fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy with respect to its underlying index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders. For example, the fund may use such strategy when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of securities to follow the underlying index or, in certain instances, when a component security becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid. To the extent the fund uses representative sampling, the advisor invests in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities in the underlying index using quantitative analytical procedures to give the fund’s portfolio an investment profile similar to that of its underlying index. The fund also may realize savings in transaction costs or other efficiencies by investing up to 20% of its assets in securities or instruments not included in the underlying index but which the advisor believes will help the fund track the underlying index.

In addition, the fund may use futures contracts to invest cash balances, simulate investments in the underlying index, facilitate trading or minimize transaction costs. The portfolio managers may also use futures contracts to seek to reduce the fund’s tracking error relative to the underlying index.

The underlying index and fund are rebalanced monthly and reconstituted quarterly.