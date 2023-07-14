Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF

VALQ | ETF

$50.18

$214 M

2.02%

$1.01

0.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.7%

1 yr return

9.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.9%

Net Assets

$214 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.4
$41.99
$50.57

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 147.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

VALQ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 11, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    4650000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peruvemba Satish

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The American Century U.S. Quality Value Index (Index) is a rules-based index maintained by American Century Investment Management, Inc. (the index provider). The underlying index is designed to select securities of large- and mid-capitalization companies that are undervalued or have sustainable income.
The underlying index universe is defined by the S-Network US Equity Large/Mid-Cap 1000 Index, which consists of 1000 large and medium publicly traded U.S. equity securities. The underlying index is constructed using a rules-based methodology that screens and weights stocks based on fundamental measures of quality, value, and income. A quality screen seeks to eliminate the bottom of the universe of stocks based on measures of profitability, earnings quality, management quality, leverage and momentum. A valuation score is computed for the remaining stocks, determined by the attractiveness of each stock relative to its peers in the same industry group based on value, earnings yield and cash flow yield metrics. An income screen based on dividend yield is applied to eliminate the bottom of the universe of dividend-paying stocks. The underlying index is constructed by combining the value stocks and income stocks using the valuation and income scores and portfolio optimization. Portfolio optimization uses quantitative models to build a portfolio of stocks from the scores described above that are expected to provide the optimal balance between risk and expected return. Though component securities of the underlying index may change from time to time, the index typically consists of 200-300 securities and, as of May 31, 2023, its market capitalization was approximately $2.8 billion and larger.
The fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy with respect to its underlying index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders. For example, the fund may use such strategy when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of securities to follow the underlying index or, in certain instances, when a component security becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid. To the extent the fund uses representative sampling, the advisor invests in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities in the underlying index using quantitative analytical procedures to give the fund’s portfolio an investment profile similar to that of its underlying index. The fund also may realize savings in transaction costs or other efficiencies by investing up to 20% of its assets in securities or instruments not included in the underlying index but which the advisor believes will help the fund track the underlying index.
In addition, the fund may use futures contracts to invest cash balances, simulate investments in the underlying index, facilitate trading or minimize transaction costs. The portfolio managers may also use futures contracts to seek to reduce the fund’s tracking error relative to the underlying index.
The underlying index and fund are rebalanced monthly and reconstituted quarterly.
The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the underlying index is concentrated.
Read More

VALQ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VALQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -12.7% 217.8% 31.54%
1 Yr 9.9% -58.4% 200.0% 17.88%
3 Yr 12.6%* -23.0% 64.4% 11.78%
5 Yr 6.9%* -15.2% 29.3% 9.17%
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 70.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VALQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.7% -65.1% 22.3% 22.16%
2021 12.7% -25.3% 25.5% 9.53%
2020 0.2% -8.4% 56.7% 41.60%
2019 5.6% -9.2% 10.4% 16.48%
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VALQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.2% -12.7% 217.8% 94.20%
1 Yr 4.5% -58.4% 200.0% 60.96%
3 Yr 13.4%* -23.0% 64.4% 12.08%
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 32.0% 15.35%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VALQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.7% -65.1% 22.3% 22.16%
2021 12.7% -25.3% 25.5% 9.53%
2020 0.2% -8.4% 56.7% 41.51%
2019 5.6% -9.2% 10.4% 16.48%
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

VALQ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VALQ Category Low Category High VALQ % Rank
Net Assets 214 M 1 M 151 B 80.94%
Number of Holdings 237 2 1727 7.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 55.5 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 79.77%
Weighting of Top 10 23.28% 5.0% 99.2% 74.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pfizer Inc 2.11%
  2. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc 1.81%
  3. Merck Co Inc 1.69%
  4. Philip Morris International Inc 1.66%
  5. AbbVie Inc 1.64%
  6. Gilead Sciences Inc 1.62%
  7. Dow Inc 1.57%
  8. Exxon Mobil Corp 1.52%
  9. Crown Castle Inc 1.44%
  10. Unum Group 1.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VALQ % Rank
Stocks 		99.82% 28.02% 125.26% 14.37%
Cash 		0.18% -88.20% 71.98% 83.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 97.94%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 96.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 97.93%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 97.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VALQ % Rank
Healthcare 		16.94% 0.00% 30.08% 58.51%
Technology 		15.11% 0.00% 54.02% 20.66%
Consumer Defense 		10.22% 0.00% 34.10% 29.29%
Industrials 		10.07% 0.00% 42.76% 66.31%
Energy 		8.30% 0.00% 54.00% 39.67%
Utilities 		7.75% 0.00% 27.04% 14.69%
Real Estate 		6.88% 0.00% 90.54% 7.72%
Basic Materials 		6.86% 0.00% 21.69% 7.72%
Communication Services 		6.42% 0.00% 26.58% 39.59%
Financial Services 		6.35% 0.00% 58.05% 99.34%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.10% 0.00% 22.74% 66.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VALQ % Rank
US 		98.00% 24.51% 121.23% 20.64%
Non US 		1.82% 0.00% 41.42% 67.38%

VALQ - Expenses

Operational Fees

VALQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.29% 0.04% 45.41% 94.34%
Management Fee 0.29% 0.00% 1.50% 8.31%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

VALQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VALQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VALQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 147.00% 0.00% 488.00% 94.74%

VALQ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VALQ Category Low Category High VALQ % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.02% 0.00% 41.61% 4.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VALQ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VALQ Category Low Category High VALQ % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.81% -1.51% 4.28% 23.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VALQ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VALQ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peruvemba Satish

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 11, 2018

4.39

4.4%

Mr. Satish, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Director, Global Analytics, joined American Century in 2014. He became a portfolio manager in 2017 and has been a member of the team that manages the fund since 2016. Prior to joining American Century, he served from 2010 to 2014 in roles as managing director and chief risk officer, senior managing director and head of the Portfolio Management Group, senior managing director and portfolio manager for the Performance-Based Strategies Group at Allstate Investments. He has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in mechanical engineering and economics from Birla Institute of Technology & Science, a master’s degree in economics from State University of New York and a Ph.D in finance from the University of Texas at Austin. He is a CFA charterholder

Rene Casis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 11, 2018

4.39

4.4%

Executive Chairman (since July 2016), Co-Chief Investment Officer (since June 2012),Mr. Casis, Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century in 2018. Prior to joining American Century, he was a Partner at 55 Institutional, LLC from 2016 to 2017. From 2009 to 2016, he served in roles as US iShares Smart Beta Investment Strategist, US iShares Product Strategist and Senior Portfolio Manager in Beta Strategies for BlackRock Inc. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

