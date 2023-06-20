The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in dividend-paying securities and, under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in such securities. The Fund may also enter into equity derivative instruments such as options. The Fund may use these derivative instruments for investment purposes, including to generate income, to increase liquidity and/or to adjust the Fund’s exposure to certain equity markets. The Sub-Adviser selects equity securities that it believes are out of favor and undervalued. The Sub-Adviser then attempts to purchase the securities and hold them until it believes that the securities have reached their accurate value. The Sub-Advisor utilizes a methodology that values past and prospective free cash flow in its analysis of whether it believes a security is out of favor and undervalued. The Fund considers “dividend-paying securities” to be securities of companies that declare and pay cash dividends on at least an annual basis.

The Sub-Adviser selects equity securities consisting of common stocks and securities having the characteristics of common stocks, such as preferred stocks, and convertible securities (including contingent convertible securities). The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The Fund may invest in both domestic and foreign securities. The Fund may become focused on certain sectors from time to time.