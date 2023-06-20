Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

UVA Dividend Value ETF

UVDV | Active ETF

$9.35

$17.6 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

2.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$17.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

0.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
$8.85
$9.90

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

UVDV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    UVA Dividend Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Robert Barone

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in dividend-paying securities and, under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in such securities. The Fund may also enter into equity derivative instruments such as options. The Fund may use these derivative instruments for investment purposes, including to generate income, to increase liquidity and/or to adjust the Fund’s exposure to certain equity markets.  The Sub-Adviser selects equity securities that it believes are out of favor and undervalued. The Sub-Adviser then attempts to purchase the securities and hold them until it believes that the securities have reached their accurate value. The Sub-Advisor utilizes a methodology that values past and prospective free cash flow in its analysis of whether it believes a security is out of favor and undervalued. The Fund considers “dividend-paying securities” to be securities of companies that declare and pay cash dividends on at least an annual basis.
The Sub-Adviser selects equity securities consisting of common stocks and securities having the characteristics of common stocks, such as preferred stocks, and convertible securities (including contingent convertible securities). The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The Fund may invest in both domestic and foreign securities. The Fund may become focused on certain sectors from time to time.
Read More

UVDV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UVDV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -21.2% 27.4% 92.47%
1 Yr 2.4% -61.1% 51.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 29.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.4% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UVDV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.7% -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 21.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UVDV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.2% 27.4% 96.59%
1 Yr N/A -61.1% 61.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.2% 32.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UVDV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.7% -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 21.9% N/A

UVDV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UVDV Category Low Category High UVDV % Rank
Net Assets 17.6 M 390 K 151 B 96.41%
Number of Holdings 62 2 1727 61.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.97 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 94.82%
Weighting of Top 10 0.50% 5.0% 99.2% 40.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MONEYMKT 38.53%
  2. COMMSTCK 3.04%
  3. COMMSTCK 2.60%
  4. COMMSTCK 2.55%
  5. COMMSTCK 2.46%
  6. COMMSTCK 2.27%
  7. COMMSTCK 2.11%
  8. COMMSTCK 1.84%
  9. COMMSTCK 1.72%
  10. COMMSTCK 1.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UVDV % Rank
Cash 		99.27% -88.20% 71.98% 87.16%
Stocks 		0.73% 28.02% 125.26% 2.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 19.30% 12.22%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 4.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 6.19%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 7.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UVDV % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 88.90%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.02% 13.12%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 35.56%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.76% 10.02%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.77% 86.41%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 58.05% 98.14%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 54.00% 45.34%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 64.36%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 34.10% 10.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 22.74% 36.02%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 6.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UVDV % Rank
US 		0.73% 24.51% 121.23% 44.24%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 45.02% 43.00%

UVDV - Expenses

Operational Fees

UVDV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.10% 0.01% 4.02% 49.92%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 83.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

UVDV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UVDV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UVDV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% N/A

UVDV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UVDV Category Low Category High UVDV % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 42.27% 44.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UVDV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UVDV Category Low Category High UVDV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UVDV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UVDV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Barone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2021

0.53

0.5%

Robert Barone, along with Joshua Barone, founded Unviersal Value Advisors (UVA) in 2006. He is currently the firm's economist as well as a wealth and portfolio manager. Mr. Barone holds a Ph.D. in economics (Georgetown University) and is nationally known for his blogs, many of which are posted on TheStreet.com, at the Minyanville blog site, or at Forbes. He is often quoted in the financial press, and writes a colum every other week for Reno's local newspaper, the Reno Gazette Journal. In his career, he has been a Prodessor of Finance (University of Nevada), a community bank CEO (Comstock Bancorp.), a Director of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco where he served as its Chair in 2004, and is currently a Director of CSAA Insurance Company (a AAA Insurance Company) where he chairs the Finance and Investment Commitee and a Director of AAA Northern California, Nevada, Utah (Auto Club). He was Chairman of both CSAA Insurance and the Auto Club In 2007-2009 (the entities were combined at that time). He also currently sits on the board of Allied Mineral Products, Columbus, OH, America's stongest refractory company.

Joshua Barone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2021

0.53

0.5%

Mr. Barone has been the Mananging Member of Universal Value Advisors (UVA) since its inception in 2006. In that capacity, he is responsible for the company's day to day operations and is a major contributior to the company's stategic vision. Prior to forming UVA, along with Robert Barone, he co-founded Adagio Trust Company in 2000. After building the assets of that institution, both he and Robert sold their interests in Adagio in 2005 and subsequently founded UVA. Prior positions include: M&A analyst in the community bank space; insurance sales both in property and causalty, and life and health.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.9 16.42

