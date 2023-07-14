Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.0%
1 yr return
4.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$63.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.9%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund primarily invests in securities comprising the Index. The Index is designed to measure the performance of a portfolio of twenty-five (25) securities selected from the Solactive GBS United States 500 Index (the “Solactive 500”) that Vesper Capital Management, LLC (the “Index Provider”) believes will most likely benefit from the “short-term reversal” effect, as determined by applying a proprietary algorithm (“Chow’s Ratio” or “Algorithm”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in large capitalization securities issued by a U.S. company or a company economically tied to the United States. A company is deemed to be economically tied to the United States if one or more of the following tests are met: (i) the company is organized in, or its primary business office or principal trading market of its equity is located in, the United States; (ii) a majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the United States; or (iii) a majority of the company’s assets are located in the United States.
Short-term reversal effect generally means that, on average, stocks with relatively poor weekly (risk-adjusted) performance, may reverse and earn higher returns relative to peer stocks the following week. Short-term reversal investment strategies have recently developed due to the accessibility and availability of short-term pricing data and lower trading costs.
The eligible universe of Index components includes all companies in the Solactive 500. From that universe, according to the Index’s quantitative, rules-based methodology, 25 securities are selected by the Index Provider applying Chow’s Ratio to historical short-term price data of the companies’ stocks in an attempt to identify those securities that are believed to have the best chance to experience short-term reversal as well as maintain minimum risk exposure and transaction costs. Chow’s Ratio is a proprietary algorithm that uses short-term pricing data and volatility measures to identify stocks that have experienced one-week price declines and assesses their price stability to identify which stocks are fundamentally sound and have the greatest potential for reversal and which ones are fundamentally flawed and have the greatest potential for further decline. The stocks believed to have the best chance of reversal are ultimately selected for the Index. After applying the Algorithm, the 25 securities with the lowest ratios (a lower ratio represents a higher likelihood of experiencing short-term reversal) are selected for inclusion in the Index.
The Index is evaluated and re-balanced on a weekly basis. As a result, the Fund will have a high portfolio turnover rate.
Index components are equal weighted at each weekly reconstitution of the Index. A stock in the Index is only removed at rebalance if it has been assigned a ratio that is higher than that of the 50 securities of the Solactive 500 with the lowest ratios. In such case, the security with the lowest ratio from the new list of 25 securities that is not already included in the Index is selected for inclusion. As of December 1, 2022, the Index comprised 25 component securities with an average market capitalization of $81.81 billion.
The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s adviser, generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the securities composing the Index in proportion to their respective weightings in the Index. However, the Adviser may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances, including when it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index. The Adviser expects that over time, if the Fund has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in investments that are not included in the Index, but that the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the performance of the Index.
The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. In addition, in replicating the Index, the Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more sectors. Due to the Fund’s weekly reconstitution, the Fund’s concentration in an industry or group of industries or a particular sector may change from week to week.
The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider developed the methodology for determining the securities to be included in the Index and for the ongoing maintenance of the Index. The Index is calculated by Solactive AG, which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser.
|Period
|UTRN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.0%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|95.26%
|1 Yr
|4.3%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|86.75%
|3 Yr
|7.4%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|34.87%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|69.09%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|72.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|UTRN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.4%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|41.95%
|2021
|14.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|2.48%
|2020
|6.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|10.91%
|2019
|7.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|5.50%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Period
|UTRN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-12.5%
|-20.5%
|36.7%
|94.58%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-34.8%
|40.3%
|87.66%
|3 Yr
|16.1%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|2.65%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|97.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|UTRN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.4%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|42.02%
|2021
|14.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|2.48%
|2020
|6.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|10.91%
|2019
|7.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|5.50%
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|UTRN
|Category Low
|Category High
|UTRN % Rank
|Net Assets
|63.2 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|88.10%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|2
|4154
|97.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31.7 M
|288 K
|270 B
|85.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.88%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|18.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UTRN % Rank
|Stocks
|100.01%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|3.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|48.68%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|48.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|46.46%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|46.58%
|Cash
|-0.01%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|94.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UTRN % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.98%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|4.05%
|Technology
|20.14%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|73.74%
|Basic Materials
|15.95%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|0.46%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.20%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|17.79%
|Industrials
|11.93%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|19.08%
|Healthcare
|4.12%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|99.01%
|Utilities
|3.90%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|13.66%
|Real Estate
|3.90%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|16.95%
|Communication Services
|3.88%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|89.69%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|91.45%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|98.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UTRN % Rank
|US
|95.91%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|56.43%
|Non US
|4.10%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|30.70%
|UTRN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|54.15%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|88.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.30%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|UTRN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|UTRN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UTRN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|UTRN
|Category Low
|Category High
|UTRN % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.05%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|11.48%
|UTRN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|UTRN
|Category Low
|Category High
|UTRN % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.04%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|30.21%
|UTRN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.850
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2018
3.7
3.7%
Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 19, 2021
0.78
0.8%
Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 19, 2021
0.78
0.8%
Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...