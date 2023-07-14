Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

5.0%

1 yr return

4.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$63.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
$22.49
$26.70

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

UTRN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -12.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Exchange Traded Concepts
  • Inception Date
    Sep 20, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    2900361
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Serowik

Fund Description

The Fund primarily invests in securities comprising the Index. The Index is designed to measure the performance of a portfolio of twenty-five (25) securities selected from the Solactive GBS United States 500 Index (the “Solactive 500”) that Vesper Capital Management, LLC (the “Index Provider”) believes will most likely benefit from the “short-term reversal” effect, as determined by applying a proprietary algorithm (“Chow’s Ratio” or “Algorithm”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in large capitalization securities issued by a U.S. company or a company economically tied to the United States. A company is deemed to be economically tied to the United States if one or more of the following tests are met: (i) the company is organized in, or its primary business office or principal trading market of its equity is located in, the United States; (ii) a majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the United States; or (iii) a majority of the company’s assets are located in the United States.

Short-term reversal effect generally means that, on average, stocks with relatively poor weekly (risk-adjusted) performance, may reverse and earn higher returns relative to peer stocks the following week. Short-term reversal investment strategies have recently developed due to the accessibility and availability of short-term pricing data and lower trading costs.

The eligible universe of Index components includes all companies in the Solactive 500. From that universe, according to the Index’s quantitative, rules-based methodology, 25 securities are selected by the Index Provider applying Chow’s Ratio to historical short-term price data of the companies’ stocks in an attempt to identify those securities that are believed to have the best chance to experience short-term reversal as well as maintain minimum risk exposure and transaction costs. Chow’s Ratio is a proprietary algorithm that uses short-term pricing data and volatility measures to identify stocks that have experienced one-week price declines and assesses their price stability to identify which stocks are fundamentally sound and have the greatest potential for reversal and which ones are fundamentally flawed and have the greatest potential for further decline. The stocks believed to have the best chance of reversal are ultimately selected for the Index. After applying the Algorithm, the 25 securities with the lowest ratios (a lower ratio represents a higher likelihood of experiencing short-term reversal) are selected for inclusion in the Index.

The Index is evaluated and re-balanced on a weekly basis. As a result, the Fund will have a high portfolio turnover rate.

Index components are equal weighted at each weekly reconstitution of the Index. A stock in the Index is only removed at rebalance if it has been assigned a ratio that is higher than that of the 50 securities of the Solactive 500 with the lowest ratios. In such case, the security with the lowest ratio from the new list of 25 securities that is not already included in the Index is selected for inclusion. As of December 1, 2022, the Index comprised 25 component securities with an average market capitalization of $81.81 billion.

The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy designed to track the performance of the Index. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s adviser, generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the securities composing the Index in proportion to their respective weightings in the Index. However, the Adviser may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances, including when it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index. The Adviser expects that over time, if the Fund has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in investments that are not included in the Index, but that the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the performance of the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. In addition, in replicating the Index, the Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more sectors. Due to the Fund’s weekly reconstitution, the Fund’s concentration in an industry or group of industries or a particular sector may change from week to week.

The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider developed the methodology for determining the securities to be included in the Index and for the ongoing maintenance of the Index. The Index is calculated by Solactive AG, which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser.

Read More

UTRN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UTRN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -14.3% 36.7% 95.26%
1 Yr 4.3% -34.8% 38.6% 86.75%
3 Yr 7.4%* -27.6% 93.5% 34.87%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 97.2% 69.09%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 72.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UTRN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -56.3% 28.9% 41.95%
2021 14.3% -20.5% 152.6% 2.48%
2020 6.0% -13.9% 183.6% 10.91%
2019 7.1% -8.3% 8.9% 5.50%
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UTRN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.5% -20.5% 36.7% 94.58%
1 Yr -0.4% -34.8% 40.3% 87.66%
3 Yr 16.1%* -27.6% 93.5% 2.65%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UTRN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -56.3% 28.9% 42.02%
2021 14.3% -20.5% 152.6% 2.48%
2020 6.0% -13.9% 183.6% 10.91%
2019 7.1% -8.3% 8.9% 5.50%
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

UTRN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UTRN Category Low Category High UTRN % Rank
Net Assets 63.2 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 88.10%
Number of Holdings 26 2 4154 97.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 31.7 M 288 K 270 B 85.78%
Weighting of Top 10 40.88% 1.8% 106.2% 18.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NVIDIA CORP COMMON STOCK 4.48%
  2. DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC COMMON STOCK 4.12%
  3. ARISTA NETWORKS INC COMMON STOCK 4.11%
  4. ORACLE CORP COMMON STOCK 4.06%
  5. MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC COMMON STOCK 4.05%
  6. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC-CL B COMMON STOCK 4.03%
  7. LENNAR CORP-A COMMON STOCK 4.03%
  8. EXPEDIA GROUP INC COMMON STOCK 4.03%
  9. CHUBB LTD COMMON STOCK 4.03%
  10. CHEVRON CORP COMMON STOCK 4.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UTRN % Rank
Stocks 		100.01% 0.00% 130.24% 3.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 48.68%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 48.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 46.46%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 46.58%
Cash 		-0.01% -102.29% 100.00% 94.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UTRN % Rank
Financial Services 		23.98% 0.00% 55.59% 4.05%
Technology 		20.14% 0.00% 48.94% 73.74%
Basic Materials 		15.95% 0.00% 25.70% 0.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.20% 0.00% 30.33% 17.79%
Industrials 		11.93% 0.00% 29.90% 19.08%
Healthcare 		4.12% 0.00% 60.70% 99.01%
Utilities 		3.90% 0.00% 20.91% 13.66%
Real Estate 		3.90% 0.00% 31.91% 16.95%
Communication Services 		3.88% 0.00% 27.94% 89.69%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 91.45%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 47.71% 98.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UTRN % Rank
US 		95.91% 0.00% 127.77% 56.43%
Non US 		4.10% 0.00% 32.38% 30.70%

UTRN - Expenses

Operational Fees

UTRN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 49.27% 54.15%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 88.28%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.30%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

UTRN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UTRN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UTRN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

UTRN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UTRN Category Low Category High UTRN % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.05% 0.00% 23.92% 11.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UTRN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UTRN Category Low Category High UTRN % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.04% -54.00% 6.06% 30.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UTRN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UTRN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Serowik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2018

3.7

3.7%

Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.

Gabriel Tan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2021

0.78

0.8%

Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.

Todd Alberico

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2021

0.78

0.8%

Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

