Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-1.2%
1 yr return
2.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.7%
Net Assets
$42.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
61.4%
Expense Ratio 0.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies in the Utility Sector (“Utility Sector Companies”). The Fund considers a company to be a “Utility Sector Company” if at least 50% of the company’s assets or customers are committed to, or at least 50% of the company’s revenues, gross income or profits derive from, the provision of products, services or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas or water. The Fund is an actively managed ETF and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index of securities. Instead, it uses an active investment strategy that seeks to meet its investment objective.
W. H. Reaves & Co., Inc. d/b/a Reaves Asset Management, the Fund’s investment sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser” or “Reaves Asset Management”), manages the Fund’s assets using a value-based, bottom-up stock selection approach. In making investment decisions, the Sub-Adviser primarily invests in common stocks of Utility Sector Companies that the Sub-Adviser deems to be attractive based on the potential for growth of income and capital appreciation over time. While the Sub-Adviser may consider a number of factors in making investment decisions, the Sub-Adviser generally seeks to acquire Utility Sector Companies that have or reflect one or more of the following characteristics:
•conservative capital structures;
•solid balance sheets;
•history of and/or potential for growing earnings and raising dividends;
•positive catalysts that may unlock value; and/or
•lower-than-market levels of volatility, correlation or similar characteristics.
In evaluating potential investments, the Sub-Adviser may consider, among other things, earnings and cash flow potential, dividend prospects and tax treatment of dividends, strength of business franchises and estimates of net asset value. Investments are added to the Fund’s portfolio if they satisfy value-based criteria and the Sub-Adviser believes that they offer potential for short or long-term growth or income, or that they will contribute to the portfolio’s risk profile. Investments may be removed from the Fund’s portfolio if they exceed the Sub-Adviser’s estimates of full value, the Sub-Adviser believes that they are adding inefficient risk to the portfolio, the Sub-Adviser believes that the initial investment thesis fails, or the Sub-Adviser is seeking to raise funds for more attractive investment opportunities or other purposes. Although the Fund may invest in foreign Utility Sector Companies, including, without limitation, through investments in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), the Fund will invest primarily in U.S. Utility Sector Companies. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization.
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund can.
|Period
|UTES Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.2%
|-15.8%
|7.8%
|27.42%
|1 Yr
|2.9%
|-25.5%
|19.1%
|8.06%
|3 Yr
|9.2%*
|-16.3%
|9.9%
|3.23%
|5 Yr
|8.7%*
|-15.5%
|9.3%
|3.33%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-12.2%
|8.9%
|80.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|UTES Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.8%
|-26.3%
|5.3%
|11.48%
|2021
|9.9%
|-2.4%
|14.1%
|3.28%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-7.4%
|2.9%
|34.43%
|2019
|5.8%
|0.4%
|6.0%
|5.00%
|2018
|1.0%
|-5.1%
|1.2%
|5.26%
|Period
|UTES Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-15.8%
|7.8%
|16.13%
|1 Yr
|17.9%
|-25.5%
|19.1%
|3.17%
|3 Yr
|11.1%*
|-16.3%
|12.0%
|4.84%
|5 Yr
|10.1%*
|-14.1%
|10.2%
|3.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.9%
|11.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|UTES Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.8%
|-26.3%
|5.3%
|11.48%
|2021
|9.9%
|-2.4%
|14.1%
|3.28%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-7.4%
|2.9%
|34.43%
|2019
|5.8%
|1.0%
|6.0%
|5.00%
|2018
|1.0%
|-5.1%
|1.2%
|5.26%
|UTES
|Category Low
|Category High
|UTES % Rank
|Net Assets
|42.6 M
|17.6 M
|15.2 B
|87.10%
|Number of Holdings
|25
|25
|228
|100.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31.5 M
|4.04 M
|10.1 B
|82.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.42%
|30.3%
|65.8%
|15.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UTES % Rank
|Stocks
|97.79%
|64.54%
|137.55%
|84.13%
|Cash
|2.21%
|-15.47%
|10.22%
|19.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|31.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-39.81%
|0.00%
|23.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.98%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.16%
|28.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UTES % Rank
|Utilities
|100.00%
|50.08%
|100.00%
|3.17%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.09%
|58.73%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.29%
|46.03%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.59%
|63.49%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.34%
|38.10%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.98%
|44.44%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.61%
|79.37%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.17%
|71.43%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.56%
|38.10%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.09%
|34.92%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.68%
|33.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UTES % Rank
|US
|93.87%
|17.29%
|100.02%
|49.21%
|Non US
|3.92%
|0.00%
|47.25%
|57.14%
|UTES Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.49%
|0.08%
|2.50%
|85.71%
|Management Fee
|0.49%
|0.03%
|1.00%
|37.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.26%
|N/A
|UTES Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|UTES Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UTES Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|3.00%
|209.00%
|59.32%
|UTES
|Category Low
|Category High
|UTES % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.25%
|0.00%
|3.29%
|9.52%
|UTES
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|UTES
|Category Low
|Category High
|UTES % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.10%
|0.31%
|7.85%
|35.48%
|UTES
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2023
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2023
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.309
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2022
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2016
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 23, 2015
6.69
6.7%
John P. Bartlett, CFA President, Portfolio Manager, Analyst John Bartlett joined Reaves Asset Management in 1995 and was named President of the firm in July 2019. John is a co-portfolio manager of the Reaves Utility Income Fund and co-manages the Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF. He also specializes in the equity analysis of utilities companies. John received a B.A. from Connecticut College and is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 23, 2015
6.69
6.7%
Jay Rhame, CFA Chief Executive Officer, Portfolio Manager Jay Rhame joined Reaves Asset Management in 2005 and was named Chief Executive Officer in January 2019. Previously he served as a telecommunications, energy, and utility analyst. Jay also is a co-portfolio manager of the Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF and co-manages the Reaves Utility Income Fund UCITS. He is a member of the portfolio review and risk management committees. Jay received a B.A. from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and is a CFA Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.43
|10.09
|0.92
