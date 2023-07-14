Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.2%

1 yr return

2.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.7%

Net Assets

$42.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$46.3
$41.13
$51.26

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

UTES - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Sep 23, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    1050004
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Bartlett

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies in the Utility Sector (“Utility Sector Companies”). The Fund considers a company to be a “Utility Sector Company” if at least 50% of the company’s assets or customers are committed to, or at least 50% of the company’s revenues, gross income or profits derive from, the provision of products, services or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas or water. The Fund is an actively managed ETF and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index of securities. Instead, it uses an active investment strategy that seeks to meet its investment objective.

W. H. Reaves & Co., Inc. d/b/a Reaves Asset Management, the Fund’s investment sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser” or “Reaves Asset Management”), manages the Fund’s assets using a value-based, bottom-up stock selection approach. In making investment decisions, the Sub-Adviser primarily invests in common stocks of Utility Sector Companies that the Sub-Adviser deems to be attractive based on the potential for growth of income and capital appreciation over time. While the Sub-Adviser may consider a number of factors in making investment decisions, the Sub-Adviser generally seeks to acquire Utility Sector Companies that have or reflect one or more of the following characteristics:

conservative capital structures;

solid balance sheets;

history of and/or potential for growing earnings and raising dividends;

positive catalysts that may unlock value; and/or

lower-than-market levels of volatility, correlation or similar characteristics.

In evaluating potential investments, the Sub-Adviser may consider, among other things, earnings and cash flow potential, dividend prospects and tax treatment of dividends, strength of business franchises and estimates of net asset value. Investments are added to the Fund’s portfolio if they satisfy value-based criteria and the Sub-Adviser believes that they offer potential for short or long-term growth or income, or that they will contribute to the portfolio’s risk profile. Investments may be removed from the Fund’s portfolio if they exceed the Sub-Adviser’s estimates of full value, the Sub-Adviser believes that they are adding inefficient risk to the portfolio, the Sub-Adviser believes that the initial investment thesis fails, or the Sub-Adviser is seeking to raise funds for more attractive investment opportunities or other purposes. Although the Fund may invest in foreign Utility Sector Companies, including, without limitation, through investments in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), the Fund will invest primarily in U.S. Utility Sector Companies. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund can.

Read More

UTES - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UTES Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.2% -15.8% 7.8% 27.42%
1 Yr 2.9% -25.5% 19.1% 8.06%
3 Yr 9.2%* -16.3% 9.9% 3.23%
5 Yr 8.7%* -15.5% 9.3% 3.33%
10 Yr 0.0%* -12.2% 8.9% 80.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UTES Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.8% -26.3% 5.3% 11.48%
2021 9.9% -2.4% 14.1% 3.28%
2020 -0.1% -7.4% 2.9% 34.43%
2019 5.8% 0.4% 6.0% 5.00%
2018 1.0% -5.1% 1.2% 5.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UTES Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -15.8% 7.8% 16.13%
1 Yr 17.9% -25.5% 19.1% 3.17%
3 Yr 11.1%* -16.3% 12.0% 4.84%
5 Yr 10.1%* -14.1% 10.2% 3.33%
10 Yr N/A* -5.9% 11.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UTES Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.8% -26.3% 5.3% 11.48%
2021 9.9% -2.4% 14.1% 3.28%
2020 -0.1% -7.4% 2.9% 34.43%
2019 5.8% 1.0% 6.0% 5.00%
2018 1.0% -5.1% 1.2% 5.26%

UTES - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UTES Category Low Category High UTES % Rank
Net Assets 42.6 M 17.6 M 15.2 B 87.10%
Number of Holdings 25 25 228 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 31.5 M 4.04 M 10.1 B 82.54%
Weighting of Top 10 61.42% 30.3% 65.8% 15.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NEXTERA ENERGY INC 20.56%
  2. DTE ENERGY CO 7.47%
  3. Edison International 6.51%
  4. CMS ENERGY CORP 5.81%
  5. Constellation Energy Corp 5.79%
  6. PGE Corp 4.77%
  7. PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC 4.64%
  8. Ameren Corp 4.55%
  9. Vistra Corp 4.48%
  10. Alliant Energy Corp 4.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UTES % Rank
Stocks 		97.79% 64.54% 137.55% 84.13%
Cash 		2.21% -15.47% 10.22% 19.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 31.75%
Other 		0.00% -39.81% 0.00% 23.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 26.98%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.16% 28.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UTES % Rank
Utilities 		100.00% 50.08% 100.00% 3.17%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 6.09% 58.73%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 13.29% 46.03%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 27.59% 63.49%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 3.34% 38.10%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.98% 44.44%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 31.61% 79.37%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 47.17% 71.43%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.56% 38.10%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 2.09% 34.92%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.68% 33.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UTES % Rank
US 		93.87% 17.29% 100.02% 49.21%
Non US 		3.92% 0.00% 47.25% 57.14%

UTES - Expenses

Operational Fees

UTES Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.08% 2.50% 85.71%
Management Fee 0.49% 0.03% 1.00% 37.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

UTES Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UTES Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UTES Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 3.00% 209.00% 59.32%

UTES - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UTES Category Low Category High UTES % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.25% 0.00% 3.29% 9.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UTES Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Semi-Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UTES Category Low Category High UTES % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.10% 0.31% 7.85% 35.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UTES Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UTES - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Bartlett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 23, 2015

6.69

6.7%

John P. Bartlett, CFA President, Portfolio Manager, Analyst John Bartlett joined Reaves Asset Management in 1995 and was named President of the firm in July 2019. John is a co-portfolio manager of the Reaves Utility Income Fund and co-manages the Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF. He also specializes in the equity analysis of utilities companies. John received a B.A. from Connecticut College and is a CFA Charterholder.

Joseph (Jay) Rhame

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 23, 2015

6.69

6.7%

Jay Rhame, CFA Chief Executive Officer, Portfolio Manager Jay Rhame joined Reaves Asset Management in 2005 and was named Chief Executive Officer in January 2019. Previously he served as a telecommunications, energy, and utility analyst. Jay also is a co-portfolio manager of the Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF and co-manages the Reaves Utility Income Fund UCITS. He is a member of the portfolio review and risk management committees. Jay received a B.A. from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and is a CFA Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.43 10.09 0.92

